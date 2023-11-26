River Plate vs Instituto LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Professional League Cup Match
In a few moments we will share with you the initial lineups for River Plate vs Instituto in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Monumental stadium.
Where to watch the River Plate vs Instituto match?

If you want to watch the River Plate vs Instituto match, you can follow it on television through Fantatiz USA


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is River Plate vs Instituto in the Professional League Cup?

This is the start time of the game in several countries:


Argentina: 5 p.m.

Australia: 7 hours

Bolivia: 16 hours

Brazil: 17 hours

Chile: 5 p.m.

Colombia: 15 hours

Ecuador: 15 hours

Spain: 10 p.m.

United States (New York): 17 hours

United States (Los Angeles): 13 hours

India: 2 hours

Japan: 5 hours

Mexico: 15 hours

Nigeria: 9 p.m.

Paraguay: 17 hours

Peru: 15 hours

UK: 20 hours

Be careful with this high school player

Adrian Martínez, 31-year-old Argentine forward. He has 18 goals and four assists in 40 games. Five of them in this competition. In the last game he couldn't score, but he crashed against the woodwork. He has scored in Instituto's last victories

 

Be careful with this River Plate player

His Colombian forward Miguel Borja stands out. He has 13 goals and two assists in 38 games this season. He has not scored for a month, since he has not scored since last October 26 where he scored a double against Independiente in which River Plate beat 3-0

 

How does the Institute arrive?

They come from a 0-0 draw at home against Barracas Central. They have only suffered one defeat in their last ten games. They are 18th in the Argentine Professional League Cup classification with 32 points, eight points away from tenth position, which gives access to the South American Cup classification.
How does River Plate arrive?

It comes from a 2-2 draw against Colo Colo in a friendly they played during the break. While they have lost the last two official matches they have played. Although they have the first position assured with 61 points, 11 ahead of Talleres
Background

A total of 35 matches with 18 victories for Boca Juniors, seven for Instituto, while ten matches have ended in a draw. The last three duels have fallen to the River Plate side. While the last time the victory in this duel was for Instituto was in 1986
The stadium

The match will be played at the Mâs Monumental Stadium, a stadium inaugurated in May 1938 and has a capacity for 84,567 spectators.

 

Match preview

River Plate and Instituto de Plata will meet in the match corresponding to matchday 14 of the Argentine Professional League Cup
River Plate vs Instituto in the Professional League Cup.

Manuel Carmona Hidalgo
