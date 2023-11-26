Cadiz vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow Cádiz vs Real Madrid live
Where and how to watch Cádiz vs Real Madrid online and live
Cádiz vs Real Madrid can be tuned from the Blue to Go App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Cádiz vs Real Madrid match corresponding to Matchday 13 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 11:30 am
Bolivia: 11:30 am
Brazil: 11:30 a.m.
Chile: 11:30 am
Colombia: 11:30 am
Ecuador: 11:30 am
United States: 1:30 p.m. PT and 2:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.
Peru: 12:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 10:30 a.m.
Japan: 10:30 a.m.
India: 10:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 04:30 hours
South Africa: 05:30 hours
Australia: 3:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 4:30 p.m.
Real Madrid Statements
“Real Madrid is everything to me. It is part of my life, my family and it is a way of living. I'm from Croatia and I was born there, but I've been here for eleven years and I feel at home. “I am grateful for everything I am experiencing in the best club in the history of football.”
"It's a special number. 200 games for Real Madrid is a lot and in that period we had already won the Décima, which was very special. I waited twelve years to win it and since I like the number 10 a lot, it was special to win it."
“With this shirt (250 games), we won the third consecutive Champions League in kyiv. It was impressive and something no team had ever done. It is a very nice shirt and they were unforgettable years. They were years of great success, of enjoying with our teammates, of how we played and competed.”
“I like the number 300. This shirt is also special because I won the Ballon d'Or. Between the previous shirt and this one I won the Champions League. Then I had an incredible World Cup with Croatia and then I won the biggest individual award for a footballer. It was a dream and it is something I will never forget. This shirt has a special place because of all this.”
“We played against Barcelona, I started on the bench and I really wanted to get on the field. I want to play the Classics because they are special games. In that game the team was doing well and then I played for half an hour. When I entered a funny situation occurred. I received a ball, Rodrygo was prepared for the change in the technical zone and, since he was wearing white, I looked at him and passed it to him when he was off the field. “It was fun and my classmates laughed.”
Real Madrid's latest lineup
Cádiz's last lineup
How does Real Madrid arrive?
How does Cádiz arrive?