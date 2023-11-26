Cadiz vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch LaLiga Match

Cádiz vs Real Madrid live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cádiz vs Real Madrid live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium.
Where and how to watch Cádiz vs Real Madrid online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the Sky Sports channel.

Cádiz vs Real Madrid can be tuned from the Blue to Go App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the Cádiz vs Real Madrid match corresponding to Matchday 13 of LaLiga?

This is the start time of the Cádiz vs Real Madrid match on November 26, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:30 am

Bolivia: 11:30 am

Brazil: 11:30 a.m.

Chile: 11:30 am

Colombia: 11:30 am

Ecuador: 11:30 am

United States: 1:30 p.m. PT and 2:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.

Peru: 12:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 10:30 a.m.

Japan: 10:30 a.m.

India: 10:30 p.m.

Nigeria: 04:30 hours

South Africa: 05:30 hours

Australia: 3:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 4:30 p.m.

Real Madrid Statements

Luka Modric spoke to the media: “This shirt and all the others mean a lot to me. Reaching this figure is impressive and I want to thank Real Madrid fans for their support during all these matches. "I'm going to continue giving everything for Madrid."

“Real Madrid is everything to me. It is part of my life, my family and it is a way of living. I'm from Croatia and I was born there, but I've been here for eleven years and I feel at home. “I am grateful for everything I am experiencing in the best club in the history of football.”

"It's a special number. 200 games for Real Madrid is a lot and in that period we had already won the Décima, which was very special. I waited twelve years to win it and since I like the number 10 a lot, it was special to win it."

“With this shirt (250 games), we won the third consecutive Champions League in kyiv. It was impressive and something no team had ever done. It is a very nice shirt and they were unforgettable years. They were years of great success, of enjoying with our teammates, of how we played and competed.”

“I like the number 300. This shirt is also special because I won the Ballon d'Or. Between the previous shirt and this one I won the Champions League. Then I had an incredible World Cup with Croatia and then I won the biggest individual award for a footballer. It was a dream and it is something I will never forget. This shirt has a special place because of all this.”

“We played against Barcelona, I started on the bench and I really wanted to get on the field. I want to play the Classics because they are special games. In that game the team was doing well and then I played for half an hour. When I entered a funny situation occurred. I received a ball, Rodrygo was prepared for the change in the technical zone and, since he was wearing white, I looked at him and passed it to him when he was off the field. “It was fun and my classmates laughed.”

Real Madrid's latest lineup

Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos, Brahim Díaz, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior
Cádiz's last lineup

Ledesma, Iza, Jorge Meré, Javi Hernández, Lucas Pires; Alcaraz, Kouamé, Machís, Robert Navarro, Roger Martí, Chris Ramos
How does Real Madrid arrive?

Real Madrid beat Valencia 5 goals to one, the Madrid squad needs to continue strengthening to go all out in the final stretch of the match.
How does Cádiz arrive?

Cádiz has not had a good tournament so far this year, however in its last match it beat Sanluqueño two goals to zero in a friendly match, so it arrives in good spirits and will seek to add three in this very complex duel. However, they would have previously lost in LaLiga against Getafe.

The Cádiz vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium

The Cádiz vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium, located in Cádiz, Spain. The property has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the minute by minute of the Cádiz vs Real Madrid match live, this match corresponds to Matchday 14 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the León Stadium at 11:30 am.
