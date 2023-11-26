AS Roma vs Udinese LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here French AS Roma vs Udinese in a Serie A
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this AS Roma vs Udinese match in the Serie A.
What time is AS Roma vs Udinese match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game AS Roma vs Udinese of November 26th, in several countries: Mexico: 11:00 a.m. CDMX Argentina: 13:00 hours Chile: 1:00 p.m. Colombia: 11:00 a.m. Peru: 11:00 a.m. USA: 12:00 noon ET Ecuador: 11:00 a.m. Uruguay: 13:00 hours Paraguay: 12:00 noon ET Spain: 18:00 hours
Where and how AS Roma vs Udinese live
The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports. If you want to watch AS Roma vs Udinese in streaming, it will be tuned by CBS Sports Network and Paramount+. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the 105th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with all their might and come out on top, as well as winning a victory, leaving 54 wins for Roma, 26 draws and 24 for Udinese.
Ridiculous players
Jose Mourinho has not been able to find the right feeling this season, as they are not in the best position. One of the simplest explanations to understand his disappointment lies in the away scores. "I've had teams that were gangs of thieves, who enjoyed playing away from home. We as a team don't do that. There are people who like the comfort of home because they miss their mother or grandmother making them sweets. We have a bit of that problem here," said the Portuguese coach sarcastically.
Watch out for this Udinese player
Serbia's 21-year-old attacker, Lazar Samardzic has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Stats from......
Serbia's Lazar Samardzic, the attacker will play his thirteenth game for his club, in the past he played 19 as a starter and 18 as a substitute, managing to score 5 goals in the Italian league and 4 assists, he currently has 2 goals in 12 games.
Watch out for this player of La Loba
Belgium attacker, 30-year-old Romelu Lukaku has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
Belgium attacker Romelu Lukaku, the attacker will play his tenth game for his club, in the past he played 19 as a starter and 6 as a substitute, managing to score 10 goals in the Italian league and 6 assists, he currently has 6 goals in 10 games.
How is Udinese coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 0-1 against AC Milan, having a streak of 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Udinese 1 - 1 Atalanta, Nov. 12, 2023, Italian Serie A
AC Milan 0 - 1 Udinese, Nov. 4, 2023, Italian Serie A
Udinese 1 - 2 Cagliari, Nov. 1, 2023, Coppa Italia
Monza 1 - 1 Udinese, Oct. 29, 2023, Italian Serie A
Udinese 1 - 1 Lecce, Oct. 23, 2023, Italy Serie
Udinese 1 - 1 Atalanta, Nov. 12, 2023, Italian Serie A
AC Milan 0 - 1 Udinese, Nov. 4, 2023, Italian Serie A
Udinese 1 - 2 Cagliari, Nov. 1, 2023, Coppa Italia
Monza 1 - 1 Udinese, Oct. 29, 2023, Italian Serie A
Udinese 1 - 1 Lecce, Oct. 23, 2023, Italy Serie
How is AS Roma coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Slavia Prague, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Lazio 0 - 0 AS Roma, Nov. 12, 2023, Italian Serie A
Slavia Prague 2 - 0 AS Roma, Nov. 9, 2023, UEFA Europa League
AS Roma 2 - 1 Lecce, Nov. 5, 2023, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 1 - 0 AS Roma, Oct. 29, 2023, Italian Serie A
AS Roma 2 - 0 Slavia Prague, Oct. 26, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Lazio 0 - 0 AS Roma, Nov. 12, 2023, Italian Serie A
Slavia Prague 2 - 0 AS Roma, Nov. 9, 2023, UEFA Europa League
AS Roma 2 - 1 Lecce, Nov. 5, 2023, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 1 - 0 AS Roma, Oct. 29, 2023, Italian Serie A
AS Roma 2 - 0 Slavia Prague, Oct. 26, 2023, UEFA Europa League