Juventus vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Serie A Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Juventus vs Inter live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Juventus Stadium.
What time is the Juventus vs Inter match corresponding to Matchday 13 of Serie A?

Juventus Statements

Massimiliano Allegri spoke prior to this important derby: “It was a smile of liberation in the goal because football is deadly, you have 95 minutes to win it, you believe a lot and two goals are annulled. Then you score after taking the baton... The team believed in this victory until the end, this was the most important thing. Szczesny did not rush into the goal, Miretti put it in and opened up Gatti. In one minute you make two plays, the boys were very lucid."

“Kean didn't deserve the change, but it wasn't his night after the disallowed goals and I said 'Let's get him out'. He played a good game. "I'm very happy with him, he's a different player also on a mental level, he can still improve."

"We really like this definition of the working-class Juve. Football is a men's sport, you go out on the field and you have to fight and play well technically. People get excited about that, but it is in Juve's DNA to win like this, with fight and suffering. For us it is a quality that we have to bring out in games. Winning is not easy."

"All things in life have to be desired, for us wanting to be in the top four is as important as wanting to improve. Wanting to play and win like tonight. We are still far away, but we are growing. Tonight I would like to highlight the ability of the team to always stay organized, we have won without going overboard, the boys have managed their forces well and that has been the best. We are looking because we have momentarily taken points behind. We are looking at fifth place. Seeing ourselves now leaders is a satisfaction for the boys, this "Of those who were on the field that night, only three had been leaders before today. The group put heart, technique and order. They played more mentally solid and it is a good sign."

"You have to praise a lot tonight. You have to go slowly, one that I hope keeps his head; McKennie, who tonight as a winger made runs of 50 or 60 meters, as an outside back he handled himself and did well. Bremer has more confidence With the ball between his feet, Gatti seemed to me like an old right winger who plays wonderful balls to the center. Now there are two days of rest, we let off steam with the victory and then from Tuesday we think about Fiorentina."

Inter's latest lineup

Summer; Dumfries, Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dimarco; Çalhanoğlu, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Thuram, Lautaro Martínez.
Juventus' latest lineup

Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; McKennie, Miretti, Locatelli, Cambiaso, Kostic; Kean, Chiesa
How does Inter arrive?

Inter managed to emerge victorious against Frosinone two goals to zero, the Milan team will seek to add three in this important derby.
How does Juventus arrive?

Juventus added three in their last match prior to the FIFA date, in this match they emerged victorious two goals to one against Cagliari.

The Juventus vs Inter match will be played at the Juventus Stadium

The Juventus vs Inter match will be played at the Juventus Stadium, located in Italy. The property has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!:

Welcome to the minute by minute of the Juventus vs Inter match live, this match corresponds to Matchday 14 of Serie A. The match will take place at the Juventus Stadium at 2:45 p.m.
