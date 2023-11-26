Juventus vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow Juventus vs Interlive
Where and how to watch Juventus vs Inter online and live
Juventus vs Inter can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Juventus vs Inter match corresponding to Matchday 13 of Serie A?
Argentina: 1:45 p.m.
Bolivia: 1:45 p.m.
Brazil: 1:45 p.m.
Chile: 1:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
United States: 3:45 p.m. PT and 5:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 6:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.
Japan: 1:00 p.m.
India: 00:45 hours
Nigeria: 06:45 hours
South Africa: 07:45 hours
Australia: 5:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 6:45 p.m.
Juventus Statements
“Kean didn't deserve the change, but it wasn't his night after the disallowed goals and I said 'Let's get him out'. He played a good game. "I'm very happy with him, he's a different player also on a mental level, he can still improve."
"We really like this definition of the working-class Juve. Football is a men's sport, you go out on the field and you have to fight and play well technically. People get excited about that, but it is in Juve's DNA to win like this, with fight and suffering. For us it is a quality that we have to bring out in games. Winning is not easy."
"All things in life have to be desired, for us wanting to be in the top four is as important as wanting to improve. Wanting to play and win like tonight. We are still far away, but we are growing. Tonight I would like to highlight the ability of the team to always stay organized, we have won without going overboard, the boys have managed their forces well and that has been the best. We are looking because we have momentarily taken points behind. We are looking at fifth place. Seeing ourselves now leaders is a satisfaction for the boys, this "Of those who were on the field that night, only three had been leaders before today. The group put heart, technique and order. They played more mentally solid and it is a good sign."
"You have to praise a lot tonight. You have to go slowly, one that I hope keeps his head; McKennie, who tonight as a winger made runs of 50 or 60 meters, as an outside back he handled himself and did well. Bremer has more confidence With the ball between his feet, Gatti seemed to me like an old right winger who plays wonderful balls to the center. Now there are two days of rest, we let off steam with the victory and then from Tuesday we think about Fiorentina."
Inter's latest lineup
Juventus' latest lineup
How does Inter arrive?
How does Juventus arrive?