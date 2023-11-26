Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Foto: Tottenham

Update Live Commentary
12:40 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa on TV in real time?

Tottenham vs Aston Villa

Premier League

Date: November 26, 2023

Time: 11am

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Broadcast: ESPN and Star+

12:35 AMan hour ago

When is the Tottenham vs Aston Villa match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Tottenham and Aston Villa will kick off at 11am (Brasília time) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, in the 13th round of the Premier League 2023/24. You can see it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
12:30 AMan hour ago

Aston Villa's probable line-up:

Dibu Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Pau Torres e Digne; Douglas Luiz, Kamara, McGinn e Tielemans; Diaby e Watkins. 
12:25 AMan hour ago

Tottenham's probable line-up:

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Emerson Royal, Van de Ven, Dier; Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma; Kulusevski, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson e Heung-Min Son.
12:20 AMan hour ago

Last match

12:15 AMan hour ago

Ranking

12:10 AM2 hours ago

Aston Villa

Like Tottenham, Aston Villa are also proving to be a pleasant surprise in the first half of the Premier League season. Coming off the back of an equally successful previous season, the team is playing in the Conference League this season, where the situation is virtually settled, needing just one point to qualify from Group E in the competition.

Several factors contribute to explaining how Aston Villa have reached their current position of fifth in the Premier League. Among them is the performance of Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, who has racked up impressive statistics, even earning a call-up to the Brazilian national team, as well as the excellent work of coach Unai Emery.

In the last round of Premier League matches, Aston Villa faced Fulham at Villa Park and won convincingly 3-1, with goals from Watkins, McGinn and an own goal from Robinson. Fulham pulled one back through the tireless Raúl Giménez. With no new players out injured or suspended, the Spanish coach should have full strength for the next away match.

12:05 AM2 hours ago

Tottenham

After a start in the Premier League with some unfavorable results, coach Ange Postecoglou has led the Tottenham team to a remarkable recovery in the early stages, even leading the tournament at times. However, Tottenham have recently faced two negative results in the competition.

First, they were beaten 4-1 at home by Chelsea, in a game marked by two dismissals on Tottenham's side. In their last match before the international break, they visited Wolverhampton and were beaten 2-1. Brennan Johnson opened the scoring after just three minutes, but Tottenham were pegged back in the final minutes of the second half, with Sarabia and Lemina scoring in the 46th and 52nd minutes.

Despite the two defeats, Tottenham remain in G4, in fourth place with 26 points. The team has been overtaken by Liverpool and Arsenal. For the next match against the fifth-placed team, who are just behind, Postecoglou has no suspension absentees, although he will have to deal with an extensive medical department, with the likes of Maddison, Richarlison and Perisic.

12:00 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Tottenham and Aston Villa is valid for matchday 13 of the Premier League 2023/24.

Under pressure, with two consecutive defeats in the Premier League, Tottenham return to the field looking to find their way back to the top of the table. So far, they have won eight games, drawn two and lost two. A record of 72%.

On the other side, Aston Villa, in fifth place with 25 points and a 69% record, are coming off a 3-1 win over Fulham before the international break. In 172 games played between the teams, Tottenham have 77 wins to Aston Villa's 59, and 36 draws. In their last meeting in the 2022/23 Premier League, Spurs were beaten 2-1.

The Premier League match takes place on November 26, 2023 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England

11:55 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Tottenham vs Aston Villa live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Premier League match between two teams: Tottenham on one side. On the other is Aston Villa. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
