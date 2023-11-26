Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the Tottenham vs Aston Villa match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Several factors contribute to explaining how Aston Villa have reached their current position of fifth in the Premier League. Among them is the performance of Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, who has racked up impressive statistics, even earning a call-up to the Brazilian national team, as well as the excellent work of coach Unai Emery.
In the last round of Premier League matches, Aston Villa faced Fulham at Villa Park and won convincingly 3-1, with goals from Watkins, McGinn and an own goal from Robinson. Fulham pulled one back through the tireless Raúl Giménez. With no new players out injured or suspended, the Spanish coach should have full strength for the next away match.
Tottenham
First, they were beaten 4-1 at home by Chelsea, in a game marked by two dismissals on Tottenham's side. In their last match before the international break, they visited Wolverhampton and were beaten 2-1. Brennan Johnson opened the scoring after just three minutes, but Tottenham were pegged back in the final minutes of the second half, with Sarabia and Lemina scoring in the 46th and 52nd minutes.
Despite the two defeats, Tottenham remain in G4, in fourth place with 26 points. The team has been overtaken by Liverpool and Arsenal. For the next match against the fifth-placed team, who are just behind, Postecoglou has no suspension absentees, although he will have to deal with an extensive medical department, with the likes of Maddison, Richarlison and Perisic.
Under pressure, with two consecutive defeats in the Premier League, Tottenham return to the field looking to find their way back to the top of the table. So far, they have won eight games, drawn two and lost two. A record of 72%.
On the other side, Aston Villa, in fifth place with 25 points and a 69% record, are coming off a 3-1 win over Fulham before the international break. In 172 games played between the teams, Tottenham have 77 wins to Aston Villa's 59, and 36 draws. In their last meeting in the 2022/23 Premier League, Spurs were beaten 2-1.
The Premier League match takes place on November 26, 2023 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England
Date: November 26, 2023
Time: 11am
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+