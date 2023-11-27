Leon vs Santos Laguna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Liga MX Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for León vs Santos live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the León Stadium.
Where and how to watch León vs Santos online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the Fox Sports channel.

El León vs Santos can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the León vs Santos match corresponding to the Apertura 2023 Play-In of the Liga MX?

This is the start time of the León vs Santos match on November 26, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:06 p.m.

Bolivia: 8:06 p.m.

Brazil: 8:06 p.m.

Chile: 8:06 p.m.

Colombia: 8:06 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:06 p.m.

United States: 9:06 p.m. PT and 10:06 p.m. ET

Mexico: 8:06 p.m.

Paraguay: 9:06 p.m.

Peru: 9:06 p.m.

Uruguay: 01:06 hours

Venezuela: 8:06 p.m.

Japan: 8:06 p.m.

India: 07:06 hours

Nigeria: 1:06 p.m.

South Africa: 2:06 p.m.

Australia: 00:06 hours

United Kingdom ET: 01:06 hours

Saint Declarations

Pablo Repetto spoke before the match: "I think we started the game well, we scored the goal, then they started to take risks, a team that has a lot of possession of the ball, they managed but they didn't worry us. The second half begins and on a still ball we They tied, there we suffered a little more in the game because they gained confidence, we found ourselves on equal terms. The goal is a emotional blow, there they had their best passage after we achieved the second goal, very nice, it was a very fine play but legitimate."

"A very tough game, as they all are, for all the teams. The ten best teams are playing and it is the finals."

"We went through some nervousness and anxiety because if they tied you had to go to penalties, but I think we were closer to third than they were to a tie."

"I think the result is fair and there are many things to highlight about the team, above all, the dedication and that regardless of the advantage, we defended ourselves by looking for the third goal and not getting inside our goal."

"Pedro came out with a muscle discomfort in the back area, we knew that we were taking a risk due to the closeness of his last match with the Peruvian National Team, the same with Félix in the Ecuadorian National Team. It should be noted that both of them wanted to play and were "They are the ones who encouraged us."

"(Félix) also played in the series we had, looking back, in fourteen days we played five games, that is not normal, and against rivals who were more rested."

"We play again on Sunday and it makes you have a few days of recovery. We will try to recover those who played, we will work tomorrow with those who did not and we will evaluate who are those who did not."

"We know that we are going to play against a good team, León is going to play in the Champions Cup. They have good players, forwards with goals, a coach who has been on the team for a while and they are locals."

"I would like to highlight the people who today, even though it was very cold, were present and encouraged the team. This victory is for the people who continue to trust the team and I hope we can continue to give them joy."

Latest Saints lineup

Acevedo; Prieto, Govea, Torres, Campos; Aquino, Cervantes; Vergara, Brunetta, Emerson Rodríguez; Valued
León's last lineup

Sanchez; Chávez, Domínguez, Sanabria; Güemez, Dourado; Damm, Villalpando. Sales-lamonge; Bonatini
How does Santos arrive?

Santos arrives after beating Mazatlán in the first phase of the Play-In with a score of two goals to one, a result that put it fully into the fight with León for the place in the Liguilla .
How does the León arrive?

León comes to this match after falling resoundingly against San Luis, however due to its good position it had a new opportunity to reach the Liguilla.

The León vs Santos match will be played at the León Stadium

The León vs Santos match will be played at the León Stadium, located in León, Guanajuato. The property has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the minute by minute of the León vs Santos match live, this match corresponds to the Play-In of the Apertura 2023 of the MX League. The match will take place at the León Stadium at 8:06 p.m.
