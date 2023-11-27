Leon vs Santos Laguna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
El León vs Santos can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.
What time is the León vs Santos match corresponding to the Apertura 2023 Play-In of the Liga MX?
Argentina: 8:06 p.m.
Bolivia: 8:06 p.m.
Brazil: 8:06 p.m.
Chile: 8:06 p.m.
Colombia: 8:06 p.m.
Ecuador: 8:06 p.m.
United States: 9:06 p.m. PT and 10:06 p.m. ET
Mexico: 8:06 p.m.
Paraguay: 9:06 p.m.
Peru: 9:06 p.m.
Uruguay: 01:06 hours
Venezuela: 8:06 p.m.
Japan: 8:06 p.m.
India: 07:06 hours
Nigeria: 1:06 p.m.
South Africa: 2:06 p.m.
Australia: 00:06 hours
United Kingdom ET: 01:06 hours
Saint Declarations
"A very tough game, as they all are, for all the teams. The ten best teams are playing and it is the finals."
"We went through some nervousness and anxiety because if they tied you had to go to penalties, but I think we were closer to third than they were to a tie."
"I think the result is fair and there are many things to highlight about the team, above all, the dedication and that regardless of the advantage, we defended ourselves by looking for the third goal and not getting inside our goal."
"Pedro came out with a muscle discomfort in the back area, we knew that we were taking a risk due to the closeness of his last match with the Peruvian National Team, the same with Félix in the Ecuadorian National Team. It should be noted that both of them wanted to play and were "They are the ones who encouraged us."
"(Félix) also played in the series we had, looking back, in fourteen days we played five games, that is not normal, and against rivals who were more rested."
"We play again on Sunday and it makes you have a few days of recovery. We will try to recover those who played, we will work tomorrow with those who did not and we will evaluate who are those who did not."
"We know that we are going to play against a good team, León is going to play in the Champions Cup. They have good players, forwards with goals, a coach who has been on the team for a while and they are locals."
"I would like to highlight the people who today, even though it was very cold, were present and encouraged the team. This victory is for the people who continue to trust the team and I hope we can continue to give them joy."
Latest Saints lineup
León's last lineup
How does Santos arrive?
How does the León arrive?