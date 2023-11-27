Everton vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Everton vs Manchester United live corresponding to matchday 13 of the 2023-2024 Premier League, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Goodison Park. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Everton vs Manchester United online and live in the Premier League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Everton vs Manchester United match in various countries:
Argentina: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 1:30 p.m. on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 11:30 a.m. on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 6:30 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. on Paramount+
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Everton's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Jordan Pickford, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ashley Young, Amadou Onana, James Garner, Dwight McNeil, Jack Harrison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucouré.
Abdoulaye Doucouré, player to watch!
The Everton midfielder is one of the great references of this club, he has achieved good development within the English club and has become the top figure in the team's offense. Doucouré seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Everton on offense and take his team to the top of the elite. This is one of the figures of the English team and his contribution on offense is vital for Everton's aspirations. During last season, the midfielder participated in 27 games where he got 4 assists and 5 goals.
How does Everton get here?
Everton continues with its football preparation process for the 2023-2024 Premier League season. The English are located as part of the possible mid-table teams in the Premier and will seek to fight to stay in the highest category of British football and go as far as possible in all their competitions. The Blue team will participate in the Premier, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, so it is expected to have a full squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Jordan Pickford, Beto, Ashley Young, Abdoulaye Doucouré, James Garner, Jack Harrison and James Tarkowski, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, His contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes in the football year. Everton comes into this duel looking for 3 points to continue in the fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League. At the moment they are in nineteenth place with 12 points, after 4 wins, 2 draws and 6 losses.
Manchester United's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: André Onana, Victor Lindelöf, Harry Maguire, Sergio Reguilón, Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Rasmus Højlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford.
Marcus Rashford, player to watch!
The Manchester United striker is one of the club's great figures and will seek to continue being the team's top attacker. Now, after his passage last season, Rashford is running to be one of the greatest leaders in the forward line that Manchester United needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for the Premier League title in England. In the previous campaign, he registered 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games.
How does Man U arrive?
Manchester United enters this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team in this current season of the Premier League, the Red Devils remain in eighth place in the first division of English football with 21 points, after 7 victories, 0 draws and 5 losses. The Red Devils present themselves with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Marcus Rashford, André Onana, Lisandro Martínez, Raphael Varane, Bruno Fernandes, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho. Manchester United is a powerhouse in British football and is a great team that constantly fights to stay at the top of the table and win titles. They will seek to give their best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the lineup with those who will start next season. Among Manchester United's objectives are getting into the elimination phase of the UEFA Champions League, as well as fighting directly with Manchester City for the lead in the Premier League day by day.
Where's the game?
Goodison Park located in the city of Liverpool will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this Premier League season. This stadium has capacity for 39,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1892.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Everton vs Manchester United match, corresponding to Matchday 13 of the Premier League 2023-2024. The meeting will take place at Goodison Park, at 11:30 am.