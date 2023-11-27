Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine Professional League Cup Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas.
How to watch the match Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors live?

The match between Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors, you can watch it live on TyC Sports International.

If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow TyC Sports Play.

If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

This is the kick-off time for the Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors match on November 26, 2023 in several countries: Argentina: 21:30 hrs. - ESPN Premiun Bolivia: 20:30 hrs. - Star+ Brazil: 21:30 hrs. - Star+ Chile: 20:30 hrs. - Star+ Colombia: 19:30 hrs. - Star+ Ecuador: 19:30 hrs. - Star+ Spain: 2:30 hrs. - (November 27th) Mexico: 18:30 hrs. - Star+ Paraguay: 20:30 hrs. - Star+ Peru: 19:30 hrs. - Star+ Uruguay: 21:30 hrs. - Star+
Head to head: Boca Juniors vs Godoy Cruz

These two teams met 23 times, Boca Juniors won 12 times, while, Godoy Cruz won 4 times, there have been 7 draws between the two. Last meeting: In Mendoza, Godoy Cruz beat Boca Juniors 4-0 in Liga Profesional 2023.
Refereeing team

The refereeing team for Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors will be as follows: 
Referee: Nicolás Ramírez
Assistant Referee 1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
Assistant Referee 2: Lucas Germanotta
Fourth official: Rodrigo Rivero
VAR: Mauro Vigliano
AVAR: Sebastián Martínez
Possible lineups

These are the possible formations of both teams for this Sunday's game. Godoy Cruz: Diego Rodriguez; Lucas Arce, Pier Barrios, Federico Rasmussen, Thomas Galdames; Roberto Fernandez, Bruno Leyes; Tadeo Allende, Hernan Lopez Munoz, Tomas Conechny; Daniel Barrea.

Boca Juniors: Sergio Romero; Luis Advincula, Nicolas Figal, Marcos Rojo, Marcelo Saracchi; Ezequiel Bullaude, Guillermo Fernandez, Ezequiel Fernandez, Valentin Barco; Lucas Janson and Miguel Merentiel.

The 'xeneize' and its last opportunity

In the middle of the election season, Sunday's result may be decisive for the immediate future in the Casa Amarilla offices, the team is playing its last card to get into the Libertadores 2024, it does not depend on itself, the first thing is to beat Godoy Cruz, and then wait for the result. Boca, in addition to beating Tomba, must hope that Rosario Central loses to Arsenal, that Estudiantes does not beat Lanús and that San Lorenzo does not beat Central Córdoba. Thus, the Xeneize would be fourth in the annual table and would have the last place in the Libertadores 2024. If Boca finishes fifth in the annual table, it must wait for the Cup to be won by its archrivals, River Plate or Rosario Central or Godoy Cruz. Another option would be for Estudiantes to win the Argentine Cup and finish fourth in the annual table, which would cause the fifth place to reach the Libertadores.
The 'tomba' seeks to hold on to the lead

Godoy Cruz is at the top of the table, with 22 points it is in the lead in zone B of the Cup. With a win, the team from Mendoza will secure first place and will face the fourth-placed team in zone A, Banfield, in the quarterfinals.
The Professional League Cup plays its last match day

The World Champions League Cup continues with all its emotions, the last day of the regular phase is being played, this time we will see Club Atlético Godoy Cruz de Mendoza, leader of zone B of the championship, receive Club Atlético Boca Juniors, which is playing for everything to be in the Libertadores 2024, it will be a match of great interest for several teams, who are playing their chances of accessing the International Cups. We will tell you everything that happens in this match here on VAVEL.
The stadium

The Malvinas Argentinas stadium is located in the city of Mendoza (Argentina), owned by the Provincial Government of Mendoza. 
The stage was inaugurated in 1978, and remodeled in 2011, with the last refurbishment has a capacity of 42000 spectators.
Welcome

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors, corresponding to the 14th matchday of the Copa de la Liga Profesional Argentina 2023. The match will take place at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium, at 8:30 pm.
