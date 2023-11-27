OKMK vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch AFC Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for OKMK vs Al-Ittihad in addition to the latest information emerging from the Markaziy Stadion Olmaliq. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where to watch the match OKMK vs Al-Ittihad in AFC Champions League?
If you want to watch the Al-Ittihad vs OKMK match, you can follow it on television through Paramount+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is OKMK vs Al-Ittihad in the AFC Champions League?
This is the start time of the game in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 5:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Be careful with this Al-Ittihad player
Karim Benzema, Ballon d'Or winner and former Real Madrid player. The French forward has nine goals and four assists this season in 14 games. Benzema has only played in one AFC Champions League match and will be looking to make his debut. His last goals came on November 10 where he scored a hat trick against Abha
Be careful with this OKMK player
Siavash Haghnazari, 28-year-old midfielder. He already knows what it's like to score in the AFC Champions League, as he scored against Al Quwa Al Javiya on matchday 2, but it was not enough to prevent his team from defeat.
How does Al-Ittihad arrive?
They come from drawing 1 against Al-Ettifaq. They have only won one of the last four games they have played. They are fourth in the Saudi Arabian league with 25 points, 13 behind the leader, who is Al-Hilal. While in the AFC Champions League they lead group C with nine points in four games
How does the OKMK arrive?
They have just won their league in the last away game 0-1 against Buxoro. While a few days ago losing the final of the Uzbekistan Cup. They have zero points in the AFC Champions League and are the last in group zero with two goals scored and 17 games conceded in four games
Background
This will be the first time these two teams meet. A total of 17 times Al-Ittihad faced teams from Uzbekistan with a record of nine wins, six draws and two losses.
The stadium
The match will be played at the Markaziy Stadion Olmaliq, a stadium located in Uzbekistan in the city of Almalyk. It has a capacity for 12,000 spectators.
Match preview
The match between OKMK and Al-Ittihad corresponds to matchday 5 of the AFC Champions League. Both teams are in group C along with Sepahan and Al Quwa Al Jawiya
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between OKMK vs Al-Ittihad in the AFC Champions League
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.