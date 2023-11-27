Fulham vs Wolverhampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Fulham vs Wolverhampton Live Score Here
FULHAM!
WOLVERHAMPTON AWAY FROM HOME!
FULHAM AT HOME!
SPEAK UP, MARCO SILVA!
"On the other hand, of course it is not The best time for us to work is when we have two or three players injured. We had the normal seven, eight players to work with, but it's part of the plan.
"É It's good for us that the game is on Monday, to give us enough time to prepare."
"É It's hard to find reasons," said Marco. "It has been a difficult situation with some key players, important players for us, sometimes in the same position. É It's hard to say that the reason is A, B, C or D; Of course we try to understand why things happen."
"It was really important to him, first of all," he said. "We lost the game, so it’s not enough. It's the same feeling when a player scores a goal and you score a goal. lose the game. He is always trying to help the team. We will definitely see more confidence.
"But now it's up to him to continue working hard and gain more confidence at certain moments in the area because he has the capacity to do so. He also has the quality to do this."
"Of course, they are confident now and we respect that," confirmed Marco when asked.
"We know Gary is in trouble. We are doing a good job, also last season at Bournemouth, and of course we know what they are capable of doing. It's up to us to try to do better."
SPEAK UP, O'NEIL!
"The only person who hasn't returned to the group yet is 'Channy,' so I hope he comes back, and we can get back to work. A busy period is coming up, with many games in December, some tough ones, so we need the group to be ready for this sequence."
"Most of them haven't been here and played in different systems in their countries, so it's a matter of reminding them of what we're trying to be and, obviously, how Fulham fits into that and how we can try to cause them some problems. They are a good team, pose a real threat, especially the wide players like Willian, Harry Wilson, or Bobby De Cordova-Reid, whom I played with at Bristol City. Away games in the Premier League are tough; we've won some so far, and it would be good to win one more."
"They are much better at it now. The starting point is definitely closer to what we want, especially compared to when we were preparing for Manchester United. We've made some improvements, and I was impressed with the understanding. Most performances showed, at least in some games, that they have an understanding, but you still want to improve every moment on the field with them. You see things every day that you like to correct."
"After one of the breaks, we played at 12:30 on a Saturday, which was tough for the boys who came back from far away. So, I hope the Monday game gives them a bit more time to recover. Obviously, the downside is that we'll have less time to prepare for Arsenal, but we'll worry about Arsenal when we get there."
"The timing was probably a big factor in the celebrations. Pablo's goal felt like we had secured at least one point, so Mario's goal almost certainly confirmed that we were getting three. That's how the guys played in that game; they got what they deserved, and having that moment with the fans at home was important. Maybe there was more emotion in me at that moment than in other goals."
"Similar to Jean's goal against Sheffield United because I was disappointed that we didn't capitalize on what we were doing in the first half and disappointed with the second half, so the feeling of maybe escaping there with a positive result after the way the second half had been."
"I just go with how I feel at the time. The plan is always not to celebrate because a lot can change afterward, but sometimes the emotion takes over, so I try to make sure I stay in my technical area as well."
"It's a difficult transition, I imagine, for them because he was a huge part of what they did for so long. I played against that Fulham team when I was an assistant coach at Bournemouth in the Championship and again last season in the Premier League, and he was always a significant part of what they did."
"Obviously, they've replaced him; Vinicius came in a season or two ago, and Jimenez, who had a fantastic time here and is a very good player, is similar in how he holds the ball, is good in the air, and is a goal threat. They seem to have found a similar way of doing things, but when you lose a guy who was scoring 60, 70 percent of your goals, it's obviously a big transition."
"Goodbyes are interesting because these two guys are still warmly mentioned around here for the impact they had. The fact that I'm here managing a Premier League team that has had the successes it has, they had a massive part in that."
"Sometimes the timing of things means you don't get the farewell everyone would like, but that doesn't change what everyone feels about these two, and I know how the fans feel about them too. Two players who had a massive involvement in the recent history of the club, and huge respect for both, but I hope they have a tough night on Monday."
HOW DOES WOLVERHAMPTON ARRIVE?
The series of games includes draws against Newcastle (2-2), Aston Villa (1-1) and Liverpool (3-3), as well as victories over Bournemouth (2-1) and Manchester City (2 to 1). Wolverhampton also participated in the EFL Cup, losing to Ipswich 3-2.
The team has faced challenges in recent matches, but the ability to secure victories and earn points in draws demonstrates resilience. The results reflect a competitive period, with exciting games and Wolverhampton's ability to stay in contention in a fierce competition like the Premier League.
HOW DOES FULHAM ARRIVE?
Highlighting their most recent performances, Fulham achieved a convincing victory against Ipswich Town in the EFL Cup, with a score of 3-1 on 1 November 2023. On 29 October 2023, they drew 1-1. 1 with Brighton in the Premier League.
The team's performances include a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham, a 3-1 victory over Sheffield United and a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea. ry in the EFL Cup against Norwich 2-1 on September 27, 2023.
In summary, Fulham have produced a mixed run of results in recent games, highlighted by important wins but also facing challenges against tough opponents in the Premier League and EFL Cup .