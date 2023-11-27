Seattle Sounders vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Seattle Sounders vs LAFCvs Live Score
Follow the Seattle Sounders vs LAFC live score here. Everything you need to know about this MLS Conference Semifinal 2023 match is on VAVEL. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of Lumen Field Stadium, home of the Seattle Sounders. Don't miss a single detail of this match live, updated and commented by VAVEL USA.
How to watch Seattle Sounders vs LAFC Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Seattle Sounders vs LAFC live on TV, your options are: No options
If you want to directly stream it: MLS Pass on Apple TV
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Seattle Sounders vs LAFC match for MLS 2023?
This is the kickoff time for the Seattle Sounders vs LAFC match on November 26 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 10:30 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 10:30 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 10:30 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 8:30 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 9:30 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 9:30 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 9:30 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 8:30 PM
Paraguay: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 9:30 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 11:30 PM to be confirmed
Last lineup LAFC
John McCarthy, Aaron Long, Denil Maldonado, Ryan Hollingshead, Sergi Palencia, Ilie Sánchez, Mateusz Bogusz, Timothy Tillman, Mario González, Denis Bouanga y Carlos Vela.
Last lineup Seattle Sounders
Frei, Roldan, Yeimar, Ragen, Nouhou, Vargas, Joao Paulo, Roldan, Rusnak, Chu, Morris.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The center referee for this Seattle Sounders vs LAFC will be Ted Unkel; Corey Rockwell, first line; Cory Richardson, second line; Filip Dujic, the fourth assistant.
How does LAFC arrive?
On the other hand, the team from Los Angeles, which is the reigning MLS champion, wants to win the U.S. league championship twice, and to do so, it must eliminate one of the favorite teams, the Seattle Sounders. Carlos Vela's LAFC finished the regular phase in third place in the Western Conference with 52 points, the result of 14 wins, 10 draws and 10 defeats. The Los Angeles-based club is on a very positive streak with four wins in its last five matches played. In their most recent match, LAFC came away with a 1-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps.
How does Seattle Sounders arrive?
The Seattle team, coached by Brian Schmetzer, had a very good regular season and finished second in the Eastern Conference with 53 points, only behind the leader, St. Louis City, product of 14 wins, 11 draws and 9 losses. In their last 5 games they have performed well with three wins, one draw, and one loss.
In their most recent game, Seattle faced FC Dallas where a solitary goal by Rusnak gave them the victory by a score of 1-0 at home.
Conference semifinal
The U.S. league is back in action! After the FIFA break, today there is soccer, to continue with Sunday's matchday of the 2023 season, we will have a very attractive match between the Seattle Sounders who will host the reigning champion of Major League Soccer, Los Angeles FC. The locals want to take advantage of the match at home to continue with the good streak and eliminate Los Angeles FC in the playoffs. Both will want to go for the victory and give a joy to their respective fans. Who will get the pass to the great final of the conference?
The match will be played at the Lumen Field Stadium
The Seattle Sounders vs LAFC match will be played at Lumen Field Stadium, which is located in the City of Seattle, United States. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 pm (ET).
