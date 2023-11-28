Tigres vs America LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Women’s Match
Photo: Tigres 

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups America Women's vs Tigres live, as well as the latest information from the Azteca Stadium such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams.
How to watch Tigres vs America Women's Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

USA Time: 10:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Tigres vs America Women's: match for the in Liga MX Women’s Match?

This is the start time of the game Tigres vs America Women's: of Monday, November 27h 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Monday, November 27, 2023

23:00 hrs

no transmission.

Bolivia

Monday, November 27, 2023

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

Brazil

Monday, November 27, 2023

23:00 hrs

no transmission.

Chile

Monday, November 27, 2023

23:00 hrs

no transmission.

Colombia

Monday, November 27, 2023

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

Ecuador

Monday, November 27, 2023

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

Spain

Monday, November 27, 2023

4:00 hrs

no transmission.

Canada

Monday, November 27, 2023

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

USA

Monday, November 27, 2023

20:00 hrs

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Monday, November 27, 2023

21:00 hrs

In VIX.

Paraguay

Monday, November 27, 2023

20:00 hrs

no transmission.

Peru

Monday, November 27, 2023

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

Uruguay

Monday, November 27, 2023

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

Venezuela

Monday, November 27, 2023

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

 

Feline past

Alison González has a past in the Tigres in the Clausura 2018, she made 24 games, 11 goals with the Amazon shirt. After that she went to Atlas where she was until 2021, in 2022 she arrived in America, becoming the tenth of this team.
On the other hand, Katty Killer joined the Amazon academy in 2017, after 9 seasons she scored 95 goals with Tigres. With Clausura 2022 being her last season in the north after 6 years, she said goodbye to it with 12 goals in 13 games in Apertura 2021.
Former Eagles

Jana Gutiérrez, former América, from the 2018 Clausura season until 2021, she was in Coapa after 72 games and 6 goals with the azulcrema shirt. She arrived at Tigres in 2021 from the Apertura of that year.
In the Amazon goal, Aurora Cecilia Santiago was part of the bird since 2017, she left the nest in 2019 to emigrate to Europe with PSV. In Apertura 2021 she returned to Mexico with Tigres in Apertura 2021, with 42 games wearing the colors of América.
Declarations from America

Andrea Pereira spoke after the Tigres game, standing up for his team and hoping to get into the game.


“In four, five shots they make us three, it was difficult for us to start the game, it is more of a mental issue. For now, rest, analyze what can be done better, think that every game, go to win, whether by 3 or 1, try to win, the mental issue kills us, if we don't believe it, this game costs us a lot, We have to win, like in every game, I hope we score a quick one and get back to that final.”

Declarations from America

Ángel Villacampa spoke after the win at Azteca where he made it clear that América is going to go all out.


"I'm sad. We have not been up to the task of playing in a final. There are 90 minutes left and today we are screwed and hurt, but as long as there are minutes America is going to fight them to the death. We are upset and hurt. I take this opportunity to apologize to the fans. "It's not that my players don't deserve it, but I know that things will happen on Monday and the team will give everything to turn it around."

Statements from Tigers

Milagros Martínez spoke about the good result that his team had after that 3-0 win, but they haven't put anything together yet, with 90 minutes left, they are going to go calmly, seeking to close the key.


“It was a tough game, we had moments in the first half in which we knew how to suffer, playing in this type of final you need to endure, we are as if it were zero to zero, we are happy for the people who came to support us, but We know that there are 90 minutes left, the volcano must count for a lot, for us they are a zero, they have said it, this team has a personality, with a lot of experience, with more than 8 finals, 90 minutes are very long, a thousand things can happen, Now what we think about is correcting them and having them fresher for Monday.”

Tigers Player to Watch

Despite not having an outstanding tournament with the Amazons, Stephany Mayor participated in 13 games and scored 4 goals in 1042 minutes, being his lowest mark since he has been with Tigres. In this final phase he has scored 3 goals in the last 5 games. She ticking every 260.50 minutes. With her goal against Rayadas she brought Tigres to this final and opened the scoring at Azteca, being the first goal of a golden night for Tigres.

America's player to watch

Despite the terrible game she played in the first leg, where she looked participatory, she was looking to open the scoreboard, Super Ki tried to assist, score, fight, but nothing worked, leading to a blank situation, but everyone can have a bad game and Kiana Palacios is the player to watch for América, the 27-year-old Mexican from California will play another final with the azulcremas with 14 games, she scored 11 goals in 858 minutes, 1 yellow card. In the league she has scored 2 goals in the last 5 games. Every 78 minutes she scores a goal.

Latest lineups

America lineup: Itzel González, Jocelyn Orejel, Karina Rodríguez, Andrea Pereira, Kimberly Rodríguez, Karen Luna, Aurelie Kaci, María Mauleon, Angelique Saldivar, Kiana Palacios and Katty Martínez.


Bench: Itzel Velasco, Sabrina Encisco, Noemí Granados, Aylin Aviléz, Eva González, Amanda Pérez, Sarah Luebbert, Kheria Hamraoui, Miah Zuazua and Alison González.


Tigres lineup: Aurora Santiago, Greta Espinoza, Anika Rodríguez, Jana Gutiérrez, Liliana Mercado, Alexia Delgado, Lizbeth Ovalle, Cristina Ferral, Belén Cruz, Maricarmen Reyes and Stephany Mayor.


Bench: Ofelia Solís, Konya Plummer, Nancy Antonio, Lydia Rangel, Natalia Villarreal, Alexandra Chidiac, Joseline Montoya, María Elizondo, Alexia Villanueva and Evelyn Ijeh.

What happened in the first leg of the grand final?

It was the worst thing that could happen to any team that comes in at a great moment and fails to play its best game. The match that América played was something to cry about, that's right, the champions did nothing outstanding, they were surpassed for 90 minutes, the errors harmed this azulcrema team, more specifically the defensive line that had been one of the best in the tournament, It managed to be the worst version it has had since the creation and growth of this team.
The Amazonas' goals were products of rebounds, the scorers were Maricarmen Reyes, Belén Cruz and Stephany Mayor. America was desperate to score, they tried, but the goal didn't come.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Women's Match Tigres vs America Women's LIVE Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
