Tigres vs America LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Women’s Match

Follow here Tigres vs America Women's Live Score
How to watch Tigres vs America Women's Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 10:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Tigres vs America Women's: match for the in Liga MX Women’s Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Monday, November 27, 2023
|
23:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Monday, November 27, 2023
|
21:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Monday, November 27, 2023
|
23:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Monday, November 27, 2023
|
23:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Monday, November 27, 2023
|
21:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Monday, November 27, 2023
|
21:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Monday, November 27, 2023
|
4:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Monday, November 27, 2023
|
21:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Monday, November 27, 2023
|
20:00 hrs
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Monday, November 27, 2023
|
21:00 hrs
|
In VIX.
|
Paraguay
|
Monday, November 27, 2023
|
20:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Monday, November 27, 2023
|
21:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Monday, November 27, 2023
|
21:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Monday, November 27, 2023
|
21:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
Feline past
On the other hand, Katty Killer joined the Amazon academy in 2017, after 9 seasons she scored 95 goals with Tigres. With Clausura 2022 being her last season in the north after 6 years, she said goodbye to it with 12 goals in 13 games in Apertura 2021.
Former Eagles
In the Amazon goal, Aurora Cecilia Santiago was part of the bird since 2017, she left the nest in 2019 to emigrate to Europe with PSV. In Apertura 2021 she returned to Mexico with Tigres in Apertura 2021, with 42 games wearing the colors of América.
Declarations from America
“In four, five shots they make us three, it was difficult for us to start the game, it is more of a mental issue. For now, rest, analyze what can be done better, think that every game, go to win, whether by 3 or 1, try to win, the mental issue kills us, if we don't believe it, this game costs us a lot, We have to win, like in every game, I hope we score a quick one and get back to that final.”
Declarations from America
"I'm sad. We have not been up to the task of playing in a final. There are 90 minutes left and today we are screwed and hurt, but as long as there are minutes America is going to fight them to the death. We are upset and hurt. I take this opportunity to apologize to the fans. "It's not that my players don't deserve it, but I know that things will happen on Monday and the team will give everything to turn it around."
Statements from Tigers
“It was a tough game, we had moments in the first half in which we knew how to suffer, playing in this type of final you need to endure, we are as if it were zero to zero, we are happy for the people who came to support us, but We know that there are 90 minutes left, the volcano must count for a lot, for us they are a zero, they have said it, this team has a personality, with a lot of experience, with more than 8 finals, 90 minutes are very long, a thousand things can happen, Now what we think about is correcting them and having them fresher for Monday.”
Tigers Player to Watch
America's player to watch
Latest lineups
Bench: Itzel Velasco, Sabrina Encisco, Noemí Granados, Aylin Aviléz, Eva González, Amanda Pérez, Sarah Luebbert, Kheria Hamraoui, Miah Zuazua and Alison González.
Tigres lineup: Aurora Santiago, Greta Espinoza, Anika Rodríguez, Jana Gutiérrez, Liliana Mercado, Alexia Delgado, Lizbeth Ovalle, Cristina Ferral, Belén Cruz, Maricarmen Reyes and Stephany Mayor.
Bench: Ofelia Solís, Konya Plummer, Nancy Antonio, Lydia Rangel, Natalia Villarreal, Alexandra Chidiac, Joseline Montoya, María Elizondo, Alexia Villanueva and Evelyn Ijeh.
What happened in the first leg of the grand final?
The Amazonas' goals were products of rebounds, the scorers were Maricarmen Reyes, Belén Cruz and Stephany Mayor. America was desperate to score, they tried, but the goal didn't come.