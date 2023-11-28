Lazio vs Celtic LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Lazio vs Celtic match for UEFA Champions League Match?
This is the start time of the game Lazio vs Celtic of 28th November in several countries
Watch out for this Celtic player:
For this match, the player to watch for the 90 minutes will be South Korean winger Yang Hyun-jun. The Celtic player has been characterized for being fundamental in the team's tactical scheme and a dangerous option on the right side of the field as his great ability to dribble defenders makes him versatile and capable of breaking rival lines.
Celtic's final line-up:
J. Hart; A. Johnston, C. Carter-Vickers, L. Scales, G. Taylor; M. O'Riley, C. McGregor, O. Holm; Yang Hyun-Jun, K. Furuhashi, L. Palma.
Watch out for this Lazio player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Lazio's iconic center forward Ciro Immobile. The Italian attacker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control so opposing defenses must always be alert as Ciro Immobile knows how to slip through defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal in Lazio's favor.
Last Lazio line-up:
I. Provedel; A. Marusic, A. Romagnoli, Patric, M. Lazzari; L. Alberto, M. Guendonzi, D. Cataldi; Pedro, C. Immobile, F. Anderson.
Background:
Lazio and Celtic have met on only 3 occasions (1 win for the Italians, 2 wins for the Scots) where the scales are tipped in favor of the away side. In terms of goals scored, Lazio have scored 4 goals and Celtic have scored a total of 5 goals. Their last meeting dates back to the group stage of the Champions League 23/24 where Lazio won 1-2 away to Celtic.
About the Stadium
The Stadio Olimpico is an iconic stadium located in Rome, Italy. Opened in 1953, it was originally built to host the 1960 Summer Olympics. It is one of the country's most iconic stadiums and has witnessed numerous significant sporting events throughout its history. The design of the Stadio Olimpico reflects classical architecture with a capacity to hold approximately 72,000 spectators. The stadium has been the venue for two major Italian soccer teams: A.S. Roma and S.S. Lazio. It is the main stage for the matches of these teams, as well as for other sporting competitions.
Close to qualifying
No doubt when the current Champions League group stage started, everyone thought that Lazio was going to be one of the rivals to beat as a whole, however, the road has become a little complicated as the only defeat they got in Holland, put pressure on them for this match where they could again be placed in the Europa League qualification zone if they lose the game and Feyenoord wins their match, however, there is also hope of getting closer to qualifying for the round of 16 as a victory would put them as group leaders if Atletico Madrid fails.
Fighting for the Europa League
Celtic Galsgow's participation in European competition is hanging by a thread this year as they have not fared well in the group stage of this UEFA Champions League, failing to win a single game and their best achievement so far has been a draw. With only 1 point obtained, Celtic will have to take the field at the Olympic Stadium in Rome with the mission of beating Lazio at any cost and wait for Feyenoord to stumble against Atlético de Madrid in Rotterdam to try to qualify for the Europa League in the last matchday with 7 points, however, if they lose this match or the current Dutch champion wins, Celtic will say goodbye to international competitions for the rest of the season.
The road to glory continues
The Champions League group stage is a crucial stage on the road to the long-awaited final of this prestigious European tournament. This exciting opening stretch brings together some of the continent's most talented and renowned soccer teams, making it an unrivaled spectacle for fans around the world. Teams compete in groups, where every match becomes a battle for vital points. Every win and draw is valuable, and every loss can have a lasting impact on a team's fate in the tournament. The group stage is where the foundation for continued success is laid, and only the top two teams in each group advance to the next stage. Reaching the grand final of the Champions League is the dream of every participating team. It is an achievement that transcends borders and brings prestige to clubs. Each match in the group stage is an opportunity to accumulate experience and confidence, and each victory brings one step closer to the coveted title.
Kick-off time
The Lazio vs Celtic match will be played at Stadio Olimpico, in Roma, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:45 pm ET.
