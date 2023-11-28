Young Boys vs Crvena Zvezda LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Young Boys vs Red Star as well as the latest information from the Wankdorf Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's live online minute-by-minute coverage.
Where to watch Young Boys vs Red Star in UEFA Champions League?
If you want to watch the Young Boys vs Red Star match, it will be available on television on ViX, Paramount+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Young Boys vs Red Star in UEFA Champions League?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 4 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 14 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this Red Star player
Osman Bukari, an international attacker with the Ghanaian national team, has seven goals and four assists in 14 matches in the 2023-24 season. He scored a brace in his last match and has two goals and an assist in European competition.
Watch out for this Young Boys player
Meschack Elia, 26 years of age, a Suido striker who has seven goals and four assists to his name this season. He is just five goals shy of matching his tally from last season. He has scored two goals in the UEFA Champions League group stage and has just scored against Zurich, but it was not enough to prevent his team's defeat.
How is Red Star coming along?
They have three wins in the domestic league and are second in the Serbian league with 37 points, three less than Partizan, which is the leader. In the Champions League they have just lost 1-2 against Leipzig in their last match. Meanwhile, they are third with one point, which right now would qualify them for the round of 32 of the Europa League.
How are Young Boys coming along?
In their last match they lost 1-3 against Zurich. They also lost in their last match in the highest European competition against the reigning champions, Manchester City, who won at home by 3-0. In the Swiss Super League they are second with 28 points, although they have one game less played than Zurich, which is precisely the leader. Meanwhile, in the group stage they are bottom of Group G with one point and their goal is to achieve the third place to play in the Europa League.
Background
A total of five times Young Boys and Red Star have faced each other in history with a balance of four draws and one win for Red Star. The last time they met was on Serbian soil in the first leg of the Champions League group stage and the match ended in a 2-2 draw. A total of seven times Young Boys have played against Serbian teams and none of those duels have ended in a 2-2 draw. The record is five draws and two defeats. A total of nine goals scored and 13 conceded. Red Star, meanwhile, have faced Swiss teams a total of 18 times in their history with a record of six wins, eight draws and four defeats.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Stadion Wankdorf, located in the city of Bern in Switzerland. It was inaugurated in July 2005 and has a capacity for 32,000 spectators. Between 2005 and 2020 the stadium was called Stade de Suisse, but from that year the name was changed.
Preview of the match
Young Boys and Red Star will meet in the match corresponding to the fifth matchday of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. In the same group with these two teams are the reigning Champions League champions, Manchester City, and Leipzig.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Young Boys vs Red Star in the UEFA Champions League
