Barcelona vs Porto LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Barcelona vs Porto match live?
What time is Barcelona vs Porto match for Champions League?
Argentina 5 pm: Star+
Bolivia 4 pm: Star+
Brazil 5 pm: TNT, HBO Max
Chile 4 pm: Star+
Colombia 3 pm: Star+
Ecuador 3 pm: Star+
USA 4 pm ET: ViX, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision, TUDN USA, Paramount+, Univision NOW
Spain 8 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico 3 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3 pm: Star+
Peru 3 pm: Star+
Uruguay 5 pm: Star+
Venezuela 4 pm: Star+
Speak, Sérgio Conceição!
Probable lineup for Porto
Porto situation
Speak, Xavi!
I speak to the president and Deco every day. They believe in the project and the coaching staff. There's trust.
We have to go into games from the first minute, we only react to an emergency. You have to be self-critical. The team is comfortable with the system. It could be a turning point for the team [against Porto]. We would fulfill a goal of the season. You have to go for it.
We failed in the high pressure, in the pressure after the defeat. I firmly believe that we will play well again and achieve results. We did it and we'll do it again.
You tell me that at every press conference. The results will mark the future of the season. In a month's time, when the Super Cup comes around, you'll tell me the same thing. That doesn't change anything for me. We do have a lot at stake. Tomorrow's match is vital.
It's proof that we'd be much calmer. We weren't lucky, but that's no excuse. We have to play better, but it's true that some refereeing errors have hurt us.
I'm fine, full of energy, more positive than ever. I'm in charge of the team and I have a lot of faith in the footballers. I have blind faith in them and in the work of the entire coaching staff. There's always criticism. It's a reminder of what I experienced as a footballer. Nothing changes.
No, it doesn't. I have the confidence of the president, Deco, my players and the coaching staff. I'm sure things will work out in the end. Last year we also had problems and they ended up leaving. The dressing room is a pineapple.
You have to know that you have to come in more focused and more concentrated. We've given a lot away. We have fewer points in the league and in the Champions League we're better. You have to give less and improve. These same players played very well last year. And this year too. We played good games and we have to believe that the game will come back. And we have to do that tomorrow. It's a final for us.
Porto are a very hard-working team. They know very well what they have to do. They're a high-level rival. We suffered in Porto and a lot of things happened to us at the end. They dominated us. They're a very strong rival. Marc is going to test us, he wants to see if we're 100 percent in the game.
It will be crucial for us to have the support of the fans. We must remember that we have a lot at stake. I'm very critical of the players. We have to demand a lot of ourselves. We have to recover our positional play, the pressure after the defeat, the winning mentality. We've fallen and we have to be humble and work harder. Be more compact.
Here they always talk about a crisis if you don't win. You always have to win. That's the requirement. There's always criticism, that's normal, you accept improving, being more forceful, having a more positive and winning mentality. Barça is the maximum requirement".
If you want to directly stream it: ViX, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Paramount+, Univision NOW
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!