Barcelona vs Porto LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match
Uefa

How and where to watch the Barcelona vs Porto match live?

If you want to watch the game Barcelona vs Porto live on TV, your options is: Univision, TUDN USA

If you want to directly stream it: ViX, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Paramount+, Univision NOW

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Barcelona vs Porto match for Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Barcelona vs Porto of 28th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 5 pm: Star+

Bolivia 4 pm: Star+

Brazil 5 pm: TNT, HBO Max

Chile 4 pm: Star+

Colombia 3 pm: Star+

Ecuador 3  pm: Star+

USA 4 pm ET: ViX, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision, TUDN USA, Paramount+, Univision NOW

Spain 8 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Mexico 3 pm: Star+

Paraguay 3 pm: Star+

Peru 3 pm: Star+

Uruguay 5 pm: Star+

Venezuela 4 pm: Star+

Speak, Sérgio Conceição!

"Playing for FC Porto, even coming from Barcelona, Bayern, Real Madrid... It's not a foregone conclusion, in Portuguese. In any case, he'll have games in the future, tomorrow who knows. He's got a lot of quality, we're very happy with him, as are other players. There's always a period of adaptation, that's normal. I'm counting on him 100 percent I don't know, only Xavi can answer that question. We know that Gavi is an important player. He won't be there, there'll be another one with different characteristics, but he'll be a top player too. The most important thing is the team. I don't know what's on Xavi and João's [Cancelo] mind. I can't answer that. I don't like compliments, either from coaches on the eve of matches... I don't like it, but it's part of what I do as a person. I could be thrilled, but I'm not. The responsibility is always the same, to win the game, to do my best. I return Xavi's compliments, adding a little spice, saying that he was a different player to me, but of the highest quality and he's proving that he's a great coach. As for the squad, I've already been full of praise. I don't know if they're ready for 90 minutes. They had their first training session with the team today, it's true that they trained. I'll decide, because every hour is important. Even if they can't contribute, we'll talk about Pepe, he's always a player who accompanies us. There are times when we're going to be defending, in the lowest form on the pitch. We're going to be in a middle block, every game has its own story. At the Dragão there were certain characteristics, it's the way we look at it that makes the story of that game. What we give are our characteristics, we're true to who we are. We want to take the game where we want it to go. Challenge for first place? We want to compete, look at the game focused and not looking too much at the table. Looking away can distract us and that can be fatal. We don't want that.
Probable lineup for Porto

Diogo Costa; João Mário, Grujić, Fábio Cardoso, André Franco; Pepê, Eustáquio, Varela, Galeno; Taremi, Evanilson.
Porto situation

Sérgio Conceição won't be able to count on Marcano with a knee injury, Wendell with a rupture and Zaidu with a thigh injury. Pepe is doubtful. The defender feels pain in his thigh.
Speak, Xavi!

"Things aren't going the way we want. We played a good game in Vallecas. We were more aggressive in the second half. We lack continuity in the game, playing more minutes like we did in the second half. People are comfortable with the plan and the team is united. There are no problems with that.

I speak to the president and Deco every day. They believe in the project and the coaching staff. There's trust. 

We have to go into games from the first minute, we only react to an emergency. You have to be self-critical. The team is comfortable with the system. It could be a turning point for the team [against Porto]. We would fulfill a goal of the season. You have to go for it.

We failed in the high pressure, in the pressure after the defeat. I firmly believe that we will play well again and achieve results. We did it and we'll do it again. 

You tell me that at every press conference. The results will mark the future of the season. In a month's time, when the Super Cup comes around, you'll tell me the same thing. That doesn't change anything for me. We do have a lot at stake. Tomorrow's match is vital. 

It's proof that we'd be much calmer. We weren't lucky, but that's no excuse. We have to play better, but it's true that some refereeing errors have hurt us. 

I'm fine, full of energy, more positive than ever. I'm in charge of the team and I have a lot of faith in the footballers. I have blind faith in them and in the work of the entire coaching staff. There's always criticism. It's a reminder of what I experienced as a footballer. Nothing changes.

No, it doesn't. I have the confidence of the president, Deco, my players and the coaching staff. I'm sure things will work out in the end. Last year we also had problems and they ended up leaving. The dressing room is a pineapple. 

You have to know that you have to come in more focused and more concentrated. We've given a lot away. We have fewer points in the league and in the Champions League we're better. You have to give less and improve. These same players played very well last year. And this year too. We played good games and we have to believe that the game will come back. And we have to do that tomorrow. It's a final for us.

Porto are a very hard-working team. They know very well what they have to do. They're a high-level rival. We suffered in Porto and a lot of things happened to us at the end. They dominated us. They're a very strong rival.  Marc is going to test us, he wants to see if we're 100 percent in the game.

It will be crucial for us to have the support of the fans. We must remember that we have a lot at stake. I'm very critical of the players. We have to demand a lot of ourselves. We have to recover our positional play, the pressure after the defeat, the winning mentality. We've fallen and we have to be humble and work harder. Be more compact. 

Here they always talk about a crisis if you don't win. You always have to win. That's the requirement. There's always criticism, that's normal, you accept improving, being more forceful, having a more positive and winning mentality. Barça is the maximum requirement".

Probable lineup for Barcelona

Peña; João Cancelo, Ronald Araújo, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; De Jong, Gündoğan, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, João Félix.
Barcelona situation

Xavi won't be able to count on Gavi, who suffered an ACL injury on Fifa Day.Ter Stegen is doubtful due to back pain.
Dragons

Porto also have a 75% record, with three wins and one defeat. The Dragons are in second place on nine points, but have a disadvantage in the tie-breaker.
Culés

Barcelona are top of Group H on nine points. The Culés have a 75% record and have won three and lost one.
Eye on the game

Barcelona vs Porto live this Tuesday (28), at the Olímpico Lluís Companys at 3 pm ET, for the Champions League. The match is valid for the 5th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Champions League Match: Barcelona vs Porto Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
