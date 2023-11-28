PSG vs Newcastle LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match
Photo: PSG

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
11:33 PM2 hours ago

Follow here PSG vs Newcastle Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the PSG vs Newcastle live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Rams Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
11:28 PM2 hours ago

How to watch PSG vs Newcastle Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Tuesday November 28, 2023

USA Time: 3:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

11:23 PM2 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for PSG vs Newcastle: match for the in Champions League Match?

This is the start time of the game PSG vs Newcastle: of Tuesday November 28, 2023 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Tuesday November 28, 2023

17:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Tuesday November 28, 2023

17:00 hrs

 In Star+.

Brazil

Tuesday November 28, 2023

16:00 hrs

 In HBO.

Chile

Tuesday November 28, 2023

16:00 hrs

In Star +.

Colombia

Tuesday November 28, 2023

14:00 hrs

In Star +.

Ecuador

Tuesday November 28, 2023

14:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Spain

Tuesday November 28, 2023

19:00 hrs

 In Movistar Liga De Campeones.

Canada

Tuesday November 28, 2023

16:00 hrs

there will be no transmission

USA

Tuesday November 28, 2023

16:00 hrs

In Paramount

Mexico

Tuesday November 28, 2023

14:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Paraguay

Tuesday November 28, 2023

16:00 hrs

In Star +.

Peru

Tuesday November 28, 2023

14:00 hrs

In Star +.

Uruguay

Tuesday November 28, 2023

16:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Tuesday November 28, 2023

15:00 hrs

 In Star +.
11:18 PM2 hours ago

Players to watch

From Newcastle we have Alexander Isak with 7 goals scored in 9 games this season. With 3 games in the Champions League he has not scored, but in this game it will be necessary for him to win it. On the other hand we have Kylian Mbappé with 4 games in the UCL he has scored 2 goals, in Ligue 1 he has scored 14 goals in 12 games and 2 assists.
11:13 PM2 hours ago

How does Newcastle arrive?

The Magpies come from beating Chelsea, it was not a novelty, knowing the problem that the Blues have in the season, Newcastle is in seventh place in the Premier League, but needs to win more games in case they do not qualify for the next edition of European competitions. They have just lost to BVB by 2 goals to 0. They have 4 points, but if they do not win their last 2 games, improving their performance of 2 lost, 1 tied and 1 won with 4 points.

11:08 PM3 hours ago

How does PSG arrive?

PSG has just beaten Monaco by 5 goals to 2, being a great exhibition for Gonzalo Ramos, Mbappé and Dembélé. Against Reims they won by 3 goals to 0. Milan was a stumble against the Italians by 2 goals to 1. This home game against Newcastle will be the last of the season for PSG in the group stage, BVB will be their next victim, where a lot will be played until the last date.
11:03 PM3 hours ago

Latest lineups for the game between PSG VS Newcastle

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Tonali, Almirón, Isak and Gordon.


PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Lucas, Ugarte, Zaire-Emery, Demebelé, Kolo, Mbappé and Gonzalo Ramos.


Subs: Matt Targett, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson, Vitor Ferreria and Bradley Barcola.

10:58 PM3 hours ago

How was the first game?

In the first duel they had on matchday 2, it was an exhibition by Newcastle 4 goals to 1 against PSG. The Magpies scored, won and pleased, in a duel of economic leaders, Miguel Almirón, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar scored the goals.
That was a game full of fouls, yellow cards and surprisingly there were no red cards. 7 yellow cards between both teams and 25 fouls.
10:53 PM3 hours ago

How is the group?

Group F is on the brink for Milan, Newcastle and PSG. Because anything can happen in the last two games, a result can change the position of second place, with a BVB that also cannot be safe beyond being in first with 7 points. PSG is with 6, Milan with 5 and Newcastle with 4. The Italians and the English are risking their lives to see who will be the best third place.
10:48 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Champions League Match PSG vs Newcastle Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo