PSG vs Newcastle LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

Follow here PSG vs Newcastle Live Score
How to watch PSG vs Newcastle Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 3:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for PSG vs Newcastle: match for the in Champions League Match?
Country
Date
Local Time
TV channel and live transmissions
Argentina
Tuesday November 28, 2023
17:00 hrs
In Star +.
Bolivia
Tuesday November 28, 2023
17:00 hrs
In Star+.
Brazil
Tuesday November 28, 2023
16:00 hrs
In HBO.
Chile
Tuesday November 28, 2023
16:00 hrs
In Star +.
Colombia
Tuesday November 28, 2023
14:00 hrs
In Star +.
Ecuador
Tuesday November 28, 2023
14:00 hrs
In Star +.
Spain
Tuesday November 28, 2023
19:00 hrs
In Movistar Liga De Campeones.
Canada
Tuesday November 28, 2023
16:00 hrs
there will be no transmission
USA
Tuesday November 28, 2023
16:00 hrs
In Paramount
Mexico
Tuesday November 28, 2023
14:00 hrs
In Star +.
Paraguay
Tuesday November 28, 2023
16:00 hrs
In Star +.
Peru
Tuesday November 28, 2023
14:00 hrs
In Star +.
Uruguay
Tuesday November 28, 2023
16:00 hrs
In Star +.
Venezuela
Tuesday November 28, 2023
15:00 hrs
In Star +.
Players to watch
How does Newcastle arrive?
How does PSG arrive?
Latest lineups for the game between PSG VS Newcastle
PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Lucas, Ugarte, Zaire-Emery, Demebelé, Kolo, Mbappé and Gonzalo Ramos.
Subs: Matt Targett, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson, Vitor Ferreria and Bradley Barcola.
How was the first game?
That was a game full of fouls, yellow cards and surprisingly there were no red cards. 7 yellow cards between both teams and 25 fouls.