AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

Where and how to watch AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund live online in UEFA Champions League 2023 Match day 5
AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund will be broadcast on TNT Sports.
AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund can be tuned into HBO Max streams.
Other matches on Match day 5
In addition to AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund, Lazio vs Celtic, Shaktar Donetsk vs Antwerp, Young Boys vs Red Star, Manchester City vs RB Leipzig, Feyenoord vs Atletico de Madrid, FC Barcelona vs Porto and Paris Saint German vs Newcastle United are the UEFA Champions League 2023 fixtures for tomorrow, a very exciting day full of top teams and top quality players on the penultimate matchday of the most important club competition in Europe.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the UEFA Champions League 2023 matchday 5 will be Istvan Kovacs, who will have the task of bringing order to this match, which is about three very important points and who, with his national and international experience, will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion in one of the most important matches in this European tournament.
What time is AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund match day 5 of the UEFA Champions League 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund match on 28 November 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:00
Bolivia: 17:00
Brazil: 17:00
Chile: 17:00
Colombia: 17:00 hours
Ecuador: 17:100 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 15:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 16:00 hours
Japan: 04:00 hours
India: 00:00 hours
Nigeria: 00:00 hours
South Africa: 01:00 hours
Australia: 06:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best in this UEFA Champions League matchday 5, with two teams full of hope of having a great matchday and aspiring to the overall leadership of the competition.
Background
These two teams have met twice, leaving a record of one draw and one win for Borussia Dortmund, but tomorrow AC Milan will be favorites to take the three points and stay alive in one of the toughest groups in this European tournament.
How is Borussia Dortmund coming along?
Borussia Dortmund are coming off a great 4-2 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in another Bundesliga match, while in the UEFA Champions League they beat Newcastle 2-0 to top Group F. If they win, they could secure top spot and have already secured their ticket to the next round, But they will have to come away unscathed from one of the heaviest stadiums in the world, the San Siro Stadium, which is sure to be packed for what promises to be one of the best games of the UEFA Champions League matchday 5.
How does AC Milan arrive?
AC Milan come from defeating Fiorentina 1-0 in Serie A, on match day 4 of the UEFA Champions League they are in third place with 5 points and a record of one win, two draws and one defeat, they will look to defeat Borussia Dortmund to aspire to the overall leadership of Group F, better known as the group of death, a very intense match is expected, with very important players and very close, they will also seek to take advantage of playing at home and with their fans, thus arriving in Milan to the penultimate day of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.
The match will take place at the San Siro Stadium at 14:00.