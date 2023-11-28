Argentina vs Germany LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U17 World Cup Match
ARGENTINA HIGHLIGHT!

TEAM HISTORY!

Direct clashes between the under-17 teams of Argentina and Germany reveal a history of close matches and varied results. On 21 October 2015, Germany U17 demonstrated their superiority by beating Argentina U17 4-0. However, on 27 October 2009, things took a different turn, with Argentina U17 emerging victorious by defeating Germany U17 2-1.

These direct confrontations illustrate the unpredictable and competitive nature of football, where teams can alternate between victories and defeats over time. Under-17 teams often use these encounters to hone their skills and strategies, contributing to the rich tapestry of international grassroots football. These matches highlight the rivalry and balance between the teams, providing fans with exciting and unpredictable moments.

GAME STAGE!

Manahan Stadium, located in Surakarta, Indonesia, is the largest stadium in the world. It is an outstanding sports facility that stands out for its modern architecture and quality facilities. Built to meet international standards, the stadium is built to meet international standards. Often used for various competitions and large sporting events. Its capacity and infrastructure make it a privileged location for holding football matches, athletics and other sporting activities.

Manahan Stadium’s design reflects attention to detail, providing a unique experience for spectators. In addition to the stands that offer a panoramic view, the stadium has modern amenities such as changing rooms, press rooms and entertainment areas. The strategic location in Surakarta contributes to its accessibility and attracts fans, athletes and visitors from different parts of the region.

The vibrant atmosphere of Manahan Stadium is not just limited to sporting events, as the venue can also host concerts and other cultural events. As a central point for sports and entertainment in the region, Manahan Stadium plays a significant role in promoting the sporting spirit and creating unforgettable memories for those who frequent it.

PROBABLE GERMANY!

Max Schmitt; David Odogu, Maximilian Hennig, Fayssal Harchaoui, Finn Jeltsch; Noah Darvich, Eric Moreira, Paris Brunner; Max Moerstedt, Charles Herrmann and Robert Ramsak.
PROBABLE ARGENTINA?

Froilán Díaz; Ulises Giménez, Juan Villalba and Tobías Palacio; Echeverri, Kevin Gutiérrez, Juan Giménez, Gerez and Subiabre; Santiago López and Agustín Ruberto.
HOW DO YOU GET TO GERMANY?

Germany's under-17 team has performed remarkably well in its last five games, winning four victories and suffering just one defeat. On November 24, 2023, they faced Spain U17 and secured a 1-0 victory. Also noteworthy is the exciting victory over Turkey U17 by 4-3, both in a friendly match and in the competition ;Under-17. The German team showed their strength by beating the United States U17 3-2 and Venezuela U17 3-0. The only defeat in the last five games came against New Zealand U17, but Germany recovered with This was a 3-1 victory. The consistent performance highlights the quality and competitiveness of the Germany U17 team on the international stage.
HOW DO YOU GET TO ARGENTINA?

Argentina's under-17 team has performed impressively in its last five games, achieving four wins and suffering just one defeat. In the most recent clash, on November 24, 2023, they faced Brazil U17 and were defeated 3-0. Before that, the team showed great superiority by beating Venezuela U17 5-0 and Poland U17 4-0. 0. Also noteworthy is the 3-1 victory over Japan U17. However, the team faced difficulties against Senegal U17, suffering a 2-1 defeat. Overall, Argentina U17 demonstrated consistency You will develop skills and abilities throughout these games, consolidating your competitive presence on the international stage.
The game will be played at Stadion Manahan

The Argentina vs Germany game will be played at Stadion Manahan, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
