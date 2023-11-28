Cardiff vs West Bromwich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
CARDIFF CITY!
SPEAK UP, JED WALLACE!
"Itá there above (among one of our best performances). There have been many recently! Obviously we went to Preston, who were top of the league, and won 4-0. But tough wins like that, they mean a lot.
"We work hard, as everyone knows. Ipswich deserve a lot of credit for their start, they have a great manager.
"But we also have a great coach. You You can see this in the way we organize ourselves. We work hard on the training ground, and when it comes to it, we get ready. It's right like this - it means more to all of us. We put a lot of effort in, and the fans can see that.
"I think the fans are buying into what we’re trying to do under the coach, and it’s great. an exciting time at the moment."
"We worked a lot on them. Damia (Abella), one of the coaches, probably spent the entire international break watching corners, free kicks and throw-ins! With Hef (Michael Hefele) too.
"For these guys, it's a joke. It's great after the hours they invested that we executed a rehearsed play. It was a great cross from Matty Phillips, and Darnell attacked very well.
"The second goal, we have speed in the team and I think you will succeed. saw this. It was a great touch from Brandon (Thomas-Asante), and Grady's shot took forever to come in. We were waiting, waiting, waiting, and finally it hit the beam and went in.
"It was a good moment to score, it calmed us down in the second half and, to be honest, after that it felt comfortable. We could have scored one or two more goals.
"Let's enjoy this today! night, return to the training camp tomorrow; For recovery, analyze the game with Carlos (Corberán), and then we will prepare to face Cardiff on Tuesday."
SPEAK UP, EROL BULUT!
"It is not; It's easy to play against ten players. Sometimes, you You think the game can change easily, but sometimes it's too late. more difficult. Today, we did everything right when the opponent was left with ten players.
"We kept possession of the ball, tried to create chances on the flanks and had a lot of shots on goal, so in the end, I believe we deserved the three points."
"Iké [Ugbo] didn't play a few games, but in training, he was always there. and showed that he can be the key player for us, because in the area, he is the best. really good."
"He got hit in the leg and we could see from the sidelines that he couldn't run very well, so we had to make the substitution. I hope that in three days, he will be fine for us", concluded Erol.
GAME STAGE!
HISTORY BETWEEN CLUBS!
Throughout these nine games, there was balance, with three draws, two wins for each side and just one defeat for Cardiff in September 2021. Highlight is Cardiff's victory on the 14th of December 2013, in the Premier League, winning 1-0.
These clashes present an even competition between the teams, demonstrating moments of success for both sides over the years.
HOW DOES THE WBA ARRIVE?
HOW DOES CARDIFF ARRIVE?
Cardiff have had two recent victories, beating Bristol City 2-0 on 28 October and beating Huddersfield 4-0 on 24 October. However, they faced a 1-0 defeat against Blackburn on 21 October.
Other results include a 1-1 draw against Watford on 7 October, a 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on 3 October and a 2-0 win over Rotherham on 30 September. The EFL game against Blackburn on 27 September ended in a 5-2 defeat.