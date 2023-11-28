Cardiff vs West Bromwich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match
Photo: Disclosure/Cardiff

Update Live Commentary
Cardiff vs West Bromwich Live Score

Cardiff vs West Bromwich match live updates and live commentary
CARDIFF CITY!

Photo: Disclosure/Cardiff
SPEAK UP, JED WALLACE!

"É It's a great place to play football when it's out. So, how was it today? night. I think everyone, from the fans to the players and the technical committee felt united. This was evident in our performance.

"Itá there above (among one of our best performances). There have been many recently! Obviously we went to Preston, who were top of the league, and won 4-0. But tough wins like that, they mean a lot.

"We work hard, as everyone knows. Ipswich deserve a lot of credit for their start, they have a great manager.

"But we also have a great coach. You You can see this in the way we organize ourselves. We work hard on the training ground, and when it comes to it, we get ready. It's right like this - it means more to all of us. We put a lot of effort in, and the fans can see that.

"I think the fans are buying into what we’re trying to do under the coach, and it’s great. an exciting time at the moment."

"We worked a lot on them. Damia (Abella), one of the coaches, probably spent the entire international break watching corners, free kicks and throw-ins! With Hef (Michael Hefele) too.

"For these guys, it's a joke. It's great after the hours they invested that we executed a rehearsed play. It was a great cross from Matty Phillips, and Darnell attacked very well.

"The second goal, we have speed in the team and I think you will succeed. saw this. It was a great touch from Brandon (Thomas-Asante), and Grady's shot took forever to come in. We were waiting, waiting, waiting, and finally it hit the beam and went in.

"It was a good moment to score, it calmed us down in the second half and, to be honest, after that it felt comfortable. We could have scored one or two more goals.

"Let's enjoy this today! night, return to the training camp tomorrow; For recovery, analyze the game with Carlos (Corberán), and then we will prepare to face Cardiff on Tuesday."

SPEAK UP, EROL BULUT!

"É It’s really important,” began Erol. "The substitutes changed the game for us, but generally speaking, from the first minute until the end of the game, At the end of the match, my players showed character.

"It is not; It's easy to play against ten players. Sometimes, you You think the game can change easily, but sometimes it's too late. more difficult. Today, we did everything right when the opponent was left with ten players.

"We kept possession of the ball, tried to create chances on the flanks and had a lot of shots on goal, so in the end, I believe we deserved the three points."

"Iké [Ugbo] didn't play a few games, but in training, he was always there. and showed that he can be the key player for us, because in the area, he is the best. really good."

"He got hit in the leg and we could see from the sidelines that he couldn't run very well, so we had to make the substitution. I hope that in three days, he will be fine for us", concluded Erol.

GAME STAGE!

The Cardiff City Stadium is is a stadium located in Cardiff, Wales, and serves as the home ground for Cardiff City Football Club. Opened in 2009, the stadium has a capacity for more than 33,000 spectators. It replaced the old Ninian Park and is a modern building. Known for its modern architecture and state-of-the-art facilities. The design includes seating in all four stands, providing an immersive experience for fans. As well as hosting Cardiff City games, the stadium has also been the venue for international football and rugby events. Its strategic location and accessibility contribute to the vibrant atmosphere during matches. Cardiff City Stadium plays a crucial role in the local sporting scene, providing an exciting environment for fans and contributing to the region’s rich sporting tradition.
HISTORY BETWEEN CLUBS!

In the last nine direct clashes between Cardiff and West Bromwich, there has been a mix of results. In the most recent clash on March 15, 2023, for the EFL Championship, the teams drew 1-1. However, history reveals an impressive victory for West Bromwich on September 28, 2021, when they won by 4 to 0.

Throughout these nine games, there was balance, with three draws, two wins for each side and just one defeat for Cardiff in September 2021. Highlight is Cardiff's victory on the 14th of December 2013, in the Premier League, winning 1-0.

These clashes present an even competition between the teams, demonstrating moments of success for both sides over the years.

HOW DOES THE WBA ARRIVE?

West Bromwich Albion have performed solidly in their last nine EFL Championship (CHA) games. In their most recent game on November 25, 2023, they faced Ipswich Town and won 2-0, consolidating their position in the competition. Before that, on 11 November, they faced Southampton, losing 2-1. However, they demonstrated resilience by defeating Hull City 3-1 on 4 November. The team also had convincing victories against Coventry (2-0) and QPR (2-0), as well as a goalless draw against Plymouth. There was a 3-1 defeat to Birmingham, but West Bromwich recovered by beating Sheffield Wednesday 1-0. Standing out, they had an impressive 4-0 victory over Preston North End. The last clash against Millwall ended in a goalless draw. The overall performance reflects a good balance between wins, draws and a defeat, showing West Bromwich's competitiveness this season.
HOW DOES CARDIFF ARRIVE?

In their last nine games, Cardiff have had mixed performances in the EFL Championship. Starting with their most recent game on November 25, 2023, they faced Preston and suffered a 2-1 defeat. Before that, on November 11, they drew 3-3 against Norwich. The game against Stoke on 4 November ended in a goalless draw.

Cardiff have had two recent victories, beating Bristol City 2-0 on 28 October and beating Huddersfield 4-0 on 24 October. However, they faced a 1-0 defeat against Blackburn on 21 October.

Other results include a 1-1 draw against Watford on 7 October, a 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on 3 October and a 2-0 win over Rotherham on 30 September. The EFL game against Blackburn on 27 September ended in a 5-2 defeat.

The game will be played at Cardiff City Stadium

The Cardiff vs West Bromwich game will be played at Cardiff City Stadium, with a capacity of 33.280 people.
Championship: Cardiff vs West Bromwich

Cardiff vs West Bromwich Championship match
