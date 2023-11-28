Middlesbrough vs Preston North End LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Middlesbrough FC vs Preston North End live, as well as the latest information from Riverside Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Middlesbrough FC vs Preston North End live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Middlesbrough FC vs Preston North End match live on TV and online?
The Middlesbrough FC vs Preston North End match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Middlesbrough FC vs Preston North End?
This is the kick-off time for the match Middlesbrough FC vs Preston North End on November 28, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 17:00 hrs. -
Chile: 16:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 15:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs. -
Spain: 22:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Peru: 15:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs. -
Key player for Preston North End
One of the players to watch out for in Preston North End is Will Keane, the 30 year old Irish born center forward, has played 13 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has two assists and four goals, these against; Bristol City, Sunderland AFC and Stoke City twice.
Key player at Middlesbrough FC
One of the most outstanding players in Middlesbrough FC is Sam Greenwood, the 21 year old English born center forward, has played 13 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has one assist and four goals, these against; Sunderland AFC, Norwich City, Plymouth and Leicester City.
History Middlesbrough FC vs Preston North End
In total, the two sides have met five times since 2021, Preston North End dominate the record with three wins, there have been zero draws and Middlesbrough FC have won two meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Preston North End with nine goals to Middlesbrough FC's eight.
Actuality - Preston North End
Preston North End has been developing a good role in the current edition of the EFL Championship, because after playing a total of 17 matches, is in the number six position in the standings with 28 points, this after winning eight games, drawing four and losing five, leaving a goal difference of -2, this after scoring 24 goals and conceding 26.
Preston North End 2 - 2 Sothampton
- Last five matches
Hull City 1 - 0 Preston North End
Preston North End 3 - 2 Coventry City
Blackburn Rovers 1 - 2 Preston North End
Preston North End 1 - 2 Cardiff City
Actuality - Middlesbrough FC
Middlesbrough FC has been having a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 17 matches they are in the 12th position in the standings with 24 points, this score was achieved after winning seven matches, drawing three and losing seven, they have also scored 25 goals and conceded 26, for a goal difference of -1.
Middlesbrough FC 0 - 2 Stoke City
- Last five matches
Exeter 2 - 3 Middlesbrough FC
Plymouth 3 - 3 Middlesbrough FC
Middlesbrough FC 1 - 0 Leicester City
Bristol City 3 - 2 Middlesbrough FC
The match will be played at the Riverside Stadium
The match between Middlesbrough FC and Preston North End will take place at the Riverside Stadium in the city of Middlesbrough (England), the stadium is where Middlesbrough Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1994 and has a capacity for approximately 35,000 spectators.
