Coventry City vs Plymouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match
Foto: Coventry City

Update Live Commentary
Where and how to watch Coventry City vs Plymouth on TV in real time?

Coventry City - Plymouth

Championship

Date: November 26, 2023

Time: 16:45

Venue: Ricoh Arena, Coventry, England

Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil

When is the Coventry City vs Plymouth match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Coventry City and Plymouth will kick off at 2:45 pm ET at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, England, in round 18 of the Championship 2023/24. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Coventry's probable line-up

Wilson; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell; Sakamoto, Eccles, Sheaf; Godden, Simms, Wright.
Plymouth's probable line-up

Hazard; Kesler-Hayden, Scarr, Gibson, Miller; Randell, Houghton, Mumba; Whittaker, Hardie, Azaz.
Coventry and Plymouth recent matches

Coventry, in 20th place in the table, clearly face challenges that demand substantial improvement. With a record of 4 wins, 7 draws and 6 defeats, the team has maintained a balanced record this season.

In terms of goals scored, there are 22 goals in favor and 21 conceded, which indicates a reasonable performance at both ends of the pitch. In their last three games, Coventry City have had mixed results, with a convincing 3-0 win over Millwall, a goalless draw against Stoke City and a 3-2 defeat to Preston North End.

Plymouth, on the other hand, sit slightly above Coventry City in 19th place in the table.

With 5 wins, 4 draws and 8 defeats, Plymouth's performance has been characterized by fluctuations. Notably, the team has managed to score on 29 occasions, while conceding 27 goals.

Plymouth have had mixed results in their most recent games, with a 2-0 win over Sunderland, a 2-1 loss to Leeds and a 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough.

Coventry vs Plymouth Prediction & Analysis

Coventry and Plymouth face off against each other for three points in the England - Championship on Tuesday, November 28th. 

After 10 games played, the statistics show that Coventry have scored 11 goals and suffered four defeats, the same number of defeats as Plymouth, who have scored 19 Goals.

7 of the last 10 matches played by Coventry ended Under 2.5 Goals. Our prediction for the meeting between Coventry and Plymouth is Under 2.5 Goals, based on mathematical analysis. For expert tipster predictions, please visit our Premium page.

Plymouth

Plymouth Argyle have had a season marked by fluctuations and have found it very difficult to reverse this pattern on the pitch. Currently in 19th place, the team has taken 19 points so far, seven clear of Z-3.

Last time out, The Pilgrims hosted Sunderland and won 2-0, ending a run of two defeats and a draw.

Coventry

Coventry City's run of defeats and draws (4D, 2E) came to an end last weekend when they visited Millwall and surprisingly beat the hosts 3-0.

Despite the win, the negative run had pushed the team to the bottom of the table, but the three points will certainly give Robins Mark's team a few days' peace of mind, so they remain in 20th position, but now on 19 points and seven points clear of the first team in the relegation trio.

Coventry

 

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Coventry City and Plymouth is valid for the 18th round of the Championship 2023/24.

Based on latest results and analysis, the upcoming match between Coventry and Plymouth seems to have a high probability of ending in (Coventry wins).Coventry has won 54 games out of 155 matches, while Plymouth has won 5 games out of 17 matches.

Based on recent statistics, it is highly probable that the match between Coventry and Plymouth will result in more than 2.5 goals in total. In recent matches, Coventry have scored 41 goals at home and Plymouth have scored 7 goals away. The total goal ratio above is 51.315%. In their last 29 matches, Coventry have scored 41 goals and conceded 35 goals, while Plymouth have scored 7 goals and conceded 14 goals in their last 8 matches.

The match takes place in the English Championship on November 28, 2023 at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, England.

Welcome to the Coventry City vs Plymouth live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Championship match between two teams: Coventry City on one side. On the other is Plymouth. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
