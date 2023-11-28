Coventry City vs Plymouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Coventry City vs Plymouth on TV in real time?
Coventry's probable line-up
Plymouth's probable line-up
Coventry and Plymouth recent matches
In terms of goals scored, there are 22 goals in favor and 21 conceded, which indicates a reasonable performance at both ends of the pitch. In their last three games, Coventry City have had mixed results, with a convincing 3-0 win over Millwall, a goalless draw against Stoke City and a 3-2 defeat to Preston North End.
Plymouth, on the other hand, sit slightly above Coventry City in 19th place in the table.
With 5 wins, 4 draws and 8 defeats, Plymouth's performance has been characterized by fluctuations. Notably, the team has managed to score on 29 occasions, while conceding 27 goals.
Plymouth have had mixed results in their most recent games, with a 2-0 win over Sunderland, a 2-1 loss to Leeds and a 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough.
Coventry vs Plymouth Prediction & Analysis
After 10 games played, the statistics show that Coventry have scored 11 goals and suffered four defeats, the same number of defeats as Plymouth, who have scored 19 Goals.
7 of the last 10 matches played by Coventry ended Under 2.5 Goals. Our prediction for the meeting between Coventry and Plymouth is Under 2.5 Goals, based on mathematical analysis. For expert tipster predictions, please visit our Premium page.
Plymouth
Last time out, The Pilgrims hosted Sunderland and won 2-0, ending a run of two defeats and a draw.
Coventry
Despite the win, the negative run had pushed the team to the bottom of the table, but the three points will certainly give Robins Mark's team a few days' peace of mind, so they remain in 20th position, but now on 19 points and seven points clear of the first team in the relegation trio.
TIME AND PLACE!
Based on latest results and analysis, the upcoming match between Coventry and Plymouth seems to have a high probability of ending in (Coventry wins).Coventry has won 54 games out of 155 matches, while Plymouth has won 5 games out of 17 matches.
Based on recent statistics, it is highly probable that the match between Coventry and Plymouth will result in more than 2.5 goals in total. In recent matches, Coventry have scored 41 goals at home and Plymouth have scored 7 goals away. The total goal ratio above is 51.315%. In their last 29 matches, Coventry have scored 41 goals and conceded 35 goals, while Plymouth have scored 7 goals and conceded 14 goals in their last 8 matches.
The match takes place in the English Championship on November 28, 2023 at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, England.
Championship
Date: November 26, 2023
Time: 16:45
Venue: Ricoh Arena, Coventry, England
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil