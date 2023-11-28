Watford vs Norwich City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Last lineup Watford
Bachmani, Hoedt, Porteous, Lewis, Ince, Livermore, Rajovic, Louza, Sema, Kayembe, Andrews.
Last lineup Norwich City
Long; Stacey, Duffy, Batth, Giannoulis; Mclean, Sara; Frassnacht, Barnes, Hernández; Hwang.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The center referee for this Watford vs Norwich will be Simon Hooper; Adrian Holmes, first line; Mark Scholes, second line; Christopher Pollard, the fourth assistant.
How does Norwich City arrive?
On the other hand, David Wagner's men have very similar numbers to their opponent this afternoon, however, Norwich have a negative streak in their last five matches, registering two defeats and two wins, the most recent one in matchday 17. In a match with few chances, Spurs managed to win by the minimum against QPR. They are currently in 13th position with 23 points, product of 7 wins, 2 draws, 8 defeats.
How does Watford arrive?
The team coached by Valerien Ismael, Watford, arrives at Watford with a record of two draws, two wins and one defeat in its last five matches, the most recent of which was last matchday against Leicester. In that match, the Foxes managed a 2-0 win over Watford. Currently, Wasps accumulate 21 points after 17 matches played as a result of 5 wins, 6 draws and 6 losses; they are in 15th position in the standings.
Matchday 18
The activity resumes in all leagues and cups of the world after the break for the FIFA date and, at the beginning of the week, we will have a striking match corresponding to the 18th round of the EFL. The Vicarage Road stadium will witness this clash between Watford and Norwich. Both teams will want to finish 2023 in the best way so they will be looking to keep their best soccer level and climb positions in the standings as both are in the middle of the table. Can the locals or the visitors achieve the victory? Or will it end in a draw?
The match will be played at the Stadium Vicarage Road
The match between Watford - Norwich City will be played at the Vicarage Road stadium, in Watford, United Kingdom. Kickoff is scheduled at 2:00 pm (CDMX).
