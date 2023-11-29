Sevilla vs PSV LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Sevilla vs PSV match for UEFA Champions League Match?
This is the start time of the game Sevilla vs PSV of 28th November in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
November 29, 2023
|
12:45 ET
|
Argentina
|
November 29, 2023
|
15:45
|
Bolivia
|
November 29, 2023
|
12:45
|
Brazil
|
November 29, 2023
|
15:45
|
Chile
|
November 29, 2023
|
15:45
|
Colombia
|
November 29, 2023
|
12:45
|
Ecuador
|
November 29, 2023
|
12:45
|
Spain
|
November 29, 2023
|
18:45
|
Mexico
|
November 29, 2023
|
11:45
|
Peru
|
November 29, 2023
|
15:45
Watch out for this PSV player:
For this match, the player to watch for the 90 minutes will be Mexico's Hirving Lozano. The PSV player has been characterized for being fundamental in the team's tactical scheme and a dangerous option on the right side of the field, as his great ability to dribble past defenders makes him versatile and capable of breaking rival lines.
Last PSV line-up:
W. Benitez; J. Teze, A. Ramalho, O. Boscagli, S. Dest; J. Schouten, J. Veerman; J. Bakayoko, G. Til, H. Lozano; L. De Jong.
Watch out for this Sevilla player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Sevilla's iconic center forward Youssef En-Nesyri. The Moroccan attacker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control so opposing defenses should always be on their toes as Youssef En-Nesyri knows how to slip through defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Sevilla.
Sevilla's last line-up:
M. Dmitrovic; J. Navas, L. Baldé, N. Gudelj, A. Giner; B. Soumaré; L. Ocampos, I. Rakitic, D. Sow, O. Torres; Y. En-Nesyri.
Background:
Sevilla and PSV have met on only 3 occasions (1 win for the Spaniards, 1 draw, 1 win for the Dutch) where the scales are totally balanced. In terms of goals scored, Sevilla have 5 goals and PSV a total of 4 goals scored. Their last duel dates back to the group stage of the Champions League 23/24 where Sevilla drew 2-2 with PSV.
About the Stadium
The Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán is a soccer stadium located in Seville, Spain. It is home to Sevilla Fútbol Club, one of Spain's most successful soccer clubs. The stadium was inaugurated on September 7, 1958, and has since undergone several renovations and improvements. The capacity of the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium has varied over the years due to renovations. At its current capacity, it can hold around 43,800 spectators. In addition to being the main venue for Sevilla FC matches, the Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium has also hosted international events, such as UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches.
Need to take a step back
On the other side of the coin, PSV is living a better moment than Sevilla, for starters, is in second place overall, having for the moment the pass to the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, but, is tied in score with the French team of Lens, so a defeat could make them fall to third place and have to play the qualification to the round of 16 in the last day.
Close to elimination
Nobody imagined that Sevilla would have 4 nightmarishmatchdays in the Champions League group stage, in fact, the current UEFA Europa League champion was expected to fight for the group leadership with Arsenal at this stage of the tournament, however, the reality for the Andalusian team has been totally different, with only 2 draws and 2 defeats, Sevilla is sunk to the bottom of their group and if they were to lose this match with PSV, they would be saying goodbye to the possibility of going to the Europa League Playoffs since being in the round of 16 of the Champions League seems a dream too far away.
The road to glory continues
The Champions League group stage is a crucial stage on the road to the long-awaited final of this prestigious European tournament. This exciting opening stretch brings together some of the continent's most talented and renowned soccer teams, making it an unrivaled spectacle for fans around the world. Teams compete in groups, where every match becomes a battle for vital points. Every win and draw is valuable, and every loss can have a lasting impact on a team's fate in the tournament. The group stage is where the foundation for continued success is laid, and only the top two teams in each group advance to the next stage. Reaching the grand final of the Champions League is the dream of every participating team. It is an achievement that transcends borders and brings prestige to clubs. Each match in the group stage is an opportunity to accumulate experience and confidence, and each victory brings one step closer to the coveted title.
Kick-off time
The Sevilla vs PSV match will be played at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, in Sevilla, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 UEFA Champions League Match: Sevilla vs PSV!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.