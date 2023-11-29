Real Sociedad vs RB Salzburg LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Real Sociedad vs RB Salzburg Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Sociedad vs RB Salzburg match.
What time is Real Sociedad vs RB Salzburg match for UEFA Champions League Match?
This is the start time of the game RB Salzburg vs Real Sociedad of 29th November in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
November 29, 2023
|
15:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
November 29, 2023
|
18:00
|
Bolivia
|
November 29, 2023
|
15:00
|
Brazil
|
November 29, 2023
|
18:00
|
Chile
|
November 29, 2023
|
18:00
|
Colombia
|
November 29, 2023
|
15:00
|
Ecuador
|
November 29, 2023
|
15:00
|
Spain
|
November 29, 2023
|
21:00
|
Mexico
|
November 29, 2023
|
14:00
|
Peru
|
November 29, 2023
|
18:00
Watch out for this Real Sociedad player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Real Sociedad's iconic striker Mikel Oyarzabal. The Mexican striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Mikel Oyarzabal knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Real Sociedad.
💰 🔝 🏡 Mikel Oyarzabal es el canterano más valioso de la Real Sociedad. Repasa quiénes son los jugadores más cotizados formados en cada equipo de LaLiga que militan en sus plantillas.— Transfermarkt.es (@TMes_news) November 28, 2023
👉 https://t.co/bMhJlwydU0#LaLiga #RealSociedad #Oyarzabal #transfermarkt pic.twitter.com/TKEvPCu1Dn
Latest Real Sociedad line-up:
A. Remiro; A. Muñoz, R. Le Normand, A. Elustondo, H. Traoré; M. Zubimendi; Barrenetxea, B. Imaz, A. Zakharyan; S. Umar, M. Oyarzabal.
Watch out for this RB Salzburg player:
For this match, the player to watch will be RB Salzburg's iconic center forward Karim Konaté. The Ivorian attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Karim Konaté knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for RB Salzburg.
Last RB Salzburg line-up:
A. Schlager; L. Morgalla, A. Dedic, S. Pavlovic, D. Guindo; M. Bidstrup; L. Sucic, A. Forson; O. Gloch; P. Ratkov, K. Konaté.
Background:
RB Salzburg and Real Sociedad have met on only 3 occasions (1 win for the Spaniards, 1 draw, 1 win for the Austrians) where the scales remain tied. In goal scoring history, 5 goals have been in favor of Real Sociedad and 4 for RB Salzburg. Their last meeting dates back to the group stage of the Champions League 23/24 where RB Salzburg lost 0-2 to Real Sociedad.
About the Stadium
Estadio Reale Arena is the home stadium of Real Sociedad, a Spanish soccer club based in San Sebastian, Spain. The stadium has also been known as Estadio Anoeta in the past, but in 2019 it changed its name to Reale Arena due to a sponsorship deal with insurance company Reale Seguros. The stadium has a capacity of around 39,500 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Spain. It was inaugurated in 1993 and has undergone several renovations and improvements over the years to meet modern standards and the needs of the club and fans.
If they lose, it is a probable farewell
RB Salzburg has been characterized as a team that seeks to stand out among the biggest in Europe, always supported by its youth and talent base that wants to export in the future to the big teams of the old continent, however, this tournament has been an exception, However, this tournament has been the exception and it seems that they will have to settle for fighting for the Europa League unless Benfica takes away their chance at the last chance, since currently, RB Salzburg remains third in the group with only three points and in case of losing, they could lose the play off place if Benfica wins by a landslide in the last matchday.
A great group stage
The Real Sociedad squad has undoubtedly surprised all and sundry by leading their group and practically qualifying for the round of 16 of the Champions League with 3 matches won and one drawn, giving a total of 10 points for the Spaniards, since, at the beginning of the competition, experts placed Real Sociedad in the Europa League play-offs. For this match, Real Sociedad must win the match if they want to stay at the top of their group and try to secure top spot in the group for the draw for the knockout rounds.
The road to glory continues
The Champions League group stage is a crucial stage on the road to the long-awaited final of this prestigious European tournament. This exciting opening stretch brings together some of the continent's most talented and renowned soccer teams, making it an unrivaled spectacle for fans around the world. Teams compete in groups, where every match becomes a battle for vital points. Every win and draw is valuable, and every loss can have a lasting impact on a team's fate in the tournament. The group stage is where the foundation for continued success is laid, and only the top two teams in each group advance to the next stage. Reaching the grand final of the Champions League is the dream of every participating team. It is an achievement that transcends borders and brings prestige to clubs. Each match in the group stage is an opportunity to accumulate experience and confidence, and each victory brings one step closer to the coveted title.
Kick-off time
The Real Sociedad vs RB Salzburg match will be played at Estadio Reale Arena, in San Sebastian, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 UEFA Champions League Match: Real Sociedad vs RB Salzburg!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.