Ipswich Town vs Millwall LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch EFL Championship Match

Stay with us to follow Ipswich Town vs Millwall live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Ipswich Town vs Millwall live corresponding to the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season, in addition to the latest information emerging from Portman Road. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Ipswich Town vs Millwall online and live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Ipswich Town vs Millwall match in various countries:
Argentina: 17 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 16 hours on Star+
Brazil: 17 hours on Star+
Chile: 17 hours on Star+
Colombia: 15 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 15 hours on Star+
US (ET): 15 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 21 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 14 hours on Star+
Paraguay: 17 hours on Star+
Peru: 15 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 17 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 16 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Latest Ipswich Town lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Václav Hladky, Cameron Burgess, Luke Woolfenden, Leif Davis, Brandon Williams, Conor Chaplin, Jack Taylor, Sam Morsy, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns.
Conor Chaplin, player to watch!
The Ipswich Town striker is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Chaplin seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for his club on offense. This is one of the team's promises and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 52 games where he got 5 assists and 29 goals. This will have to be one of those in charge of orchestrating Ipswich Town's offensive to avoid relegation.
How does Ipswich Town get here?
Ipswich Town continues with the 2023-2024 season of the EFL Championship where it fights for permanence to avoid relegation to League One. The team is in second position after 17 games played with a record of 12 wins, 3 draws and 2 defeats. Ipswich is one of the teams that was promoted to the second division of British football and its objective is very clear, to avoid relegation and establish solid foundations for future seasons. Some interesting names in this group are Christian Walton, Luke Woolfenden, Dominic Ball, Massimo Luongo, Conor Chaplin and George Hirst, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution It will be fundamental to the team's hopes for the rest of the football season. These are not the favorites to win this duel, however, they could surprise.
Millwall's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Bartosz Bialkowski, Jake Cooper, Wes Harding, Murray Wallace, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, George Saville, Casper de Norre, Ryan Longman, George Honeyman, Tom Bradshaw and Zian Flemming.
Zian Flemming, player to watch!
The Millwall forward seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way, positioning himself as the leader up front and helping in the generation offensive. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have greater consistency on the field of play and connects better with players like Scott Malone and Tom Bradshaw to form a lethal forward line. At the moment he has 10 goals and 1 assist in 27 games in all his team's competitions.
How does Millwall arrive?
The Millwall team comes into this duel as fifth place in the EFL Championship with a record of 13 wins, 7 draws and 9 losses, to reach 46 points. Millwall will seek to take advantage of the duel against Coventry to continue climbing positions in the table and get closer to the top of promotion. This season, the team has made several moves, with Zian Flemming, Callum Styles, Oliver Burke, Charlie Creeswell and Jami Shackleton being the most notable. Millwall enters this duel with 3 consecutive games and their elimination from the FA Cup in the third round. Victory against Ipswich Town would put the team in thirteenth place, 4 points behind the teams participating in the promotion playoff.
Where's the game?
Portman Road located in the city of Ipswich, England will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue this 2023-2024 EFL Championship season in a good way. This stadium has capacity for 29,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1884.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Ipswich Town vs Millwall match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season. The meeting will take place on Portman Road, at 3 p.m.