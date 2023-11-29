Arsenal vs Lens LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Arsenal vs Lens Live Score Here
We don't expect him to return before the break, so we'll see how he evolves. The operation was carried out yesterday, so we will have to wait and see, but we will deal with the situation as it unfolds.
Yes, he trained the day before the game against Brentford, and he was feeling good. I believe he will be ready. available. This is This is great news for us.
Yes, we want to win the game, for sure. We want to stay at the top of the group, and the opportunity is here. there It's for us tomorrow, against a team that caused us problems, as already in the past. we experiment against them. So we have the right motivation to do it tomorrow.
We need to win at home and try to win the group tomorrow. This is the team mentality, for sure.
Well, he is; marked because it is one of our most dangerous players, and the teams know it. They try to stop our strong points, for sure. What he has done in the five years since his debut is amazing. That's remarkable, considering his age, when we look at his stats and how consistent he's been. É It's very rare to see this at his age, especially in these positions at big clubs. É a big compliment to him.
Getting to the top is a challenge. It's one thing, but keeping up is one thing. other. He did this for five years, and you did it for five years. You can see how he is doing. improving, it is constant, but also very fast. He has the right mindset because he has the right family, the right people around him, and he's still a great person. very humble. He has the right advice for you. your back, and it is That's what makes him special, because he wants more and there's more. much more to come.
That was one of the main reasons we hired him; he has experience in the league, he already has experience in the league. He did what he did in the league, and we had a lot of problems in January in our offense, and he was able to meet those needs very efficiently, proving that he can do it all.
No, 100% no. You You need to sweat, try hard, play well and deserve a lot in games to win them. We played against really strong opponents, against PSV, who won every game in the league and only won a few games. lost to us. Then we went to Sevilla, a very difficult place to play. Tomorrow will be It's a really difficult game, but we hope to be better than them."
ARTETA ABOUT FÁBIO VIEIRA
Mikel was also asked about the possibility of Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey returning before the January break.
"É a possibility, but it will depend on your needs. how they evolve,” he said.
"Emile is already here. He's been in the field doing some prank calls, so I don't know how long it will take. Typically, he recovers quickly, and Thomas is recovering quickly. the same. We need to ensure that when they return, they are in the best possible condition. We don't want to rush them, but at the same time the team needs them, because at the moment we are without some key players, fundamental players."
LENS OUT OF HOME!
On 4 November 2023, Lens drew 0-0 with Lorient in LG1, whilst the game against Le Havre on 20 October 2023 also ended in a goalless draw. Before that, on September 29, 2023, Lens beat Strasbourg 1-0 in LG1.
However, Lens faced challenges, recording defeats to Sevilla 1-1 on 20 September 2023 and to Monaco 3-0 on 26 August 2023, both in Ligue 1. Furthermore, PSG beat Lens 3-1 on 13 August 2023, while the clash against Brest on 5 August 2023 resulted in a 3-2 defeat. In the previous stage, Lens faced Manchester United in the AMS and lost 3-1.
In summary, Lens has experienced a series of ups and downs recently, seeking stability in its performance.
ARSENAL AT HOME!
Arsenal faced Tottenham on September 24th, resulting in a thrilling 2-2 draw. Before that, on September 20th, they achieved a convincing Champions League victory against PSV 4-0 The victories continued on September 3, with a 3-1 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League. On August 26, the team drew 2-2 with Fulham, while previously, on August 12, they beat Nottingham 2-1 in the Premier League season opener. In the Emirates Cup clash on 2 August against Monaco, Arsenal won on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.
HOW DOES THE LENS ARRIVE?
HOW DOES ARSENAL ARRIVE?
However, the team faced defeat to Newcastle on 4 November, losing 1–0. November, suffered another defeat, this time to West Ham in the EFL Cup, with a score of 3-1. Standing out positively, Arsenal beat Sheffield United on October 28, winning 5-0. Champions, they beat Sevilla away from home 2-1 on October 24th. On October 21, they drew 2-2 with Chelsea in the Premier League. Before that, on October 8, they defeated Manchester City 1-0. In the October 3 Champions League clash against Lens, Arsenal suffered a 2-1 defeat.