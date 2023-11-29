Blackburn vs Birmingham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship
Foto: Rovers

Update Live Commentary
Where and how to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham on TV in real time?

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham

Championship

Date: November 29, 2023

Time: 16:45

Venue: Ewood Park Stadium, Blackburn, Lancashire, England

Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil

 

When is the Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Coventry City and Plymouth will kick off at 16:45 BST at Ewood Park Stadium in Blackburn, Lancashire, England, in the 18th round of the Championship 2023/24. You can see it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Birmingham City possible starting lineup:

Ruddy; Laird, Aiwu, Sanderson, Buchanan; James, Bacuna, Dembele, Miyoshi; Burke, Stansfield
Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Wahlstedt; Hill, Carter, Travis, Pickering; Tronstad, A Wharton, Moran, Szmodics, Sigurdsson; Dolan
Blackburn Rovers Championship standings

Blackburn Rovers have 25 points and are in 10th place in the Championship, with a record of 8 wins, 8 losses and 1 draw.

At the start of matchday 18, they are just ahead of Bristol City, who are in 11th place but have the same number of points.

Positioned in the middle of the Championship table with no great expectations or relegation worries, Blackburn Rovers will be looking to take advantage of the home advantage to win the game.

Blackburn Rovers have been in turbulent form of late, with results alternating between wins and losses. They will need to find a way to put in consistent performances if they want to challenge for the top positions in the league.

Last match between Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City

Birmingham City were in 17th place in the Championship while Blackburn Rovers were in 5th place the last time these teams met. Birmingham City fielded a 4-2-3-1 formation, the same tactical formation that Blackburn Rovers used in the match.

The last time these teams met was in a Championship match on 01-04-2023, referring to the 2022/2023 season, which ended 1-0 to Birmingham City.

The last time they met, these teams played an even match.

Birmingham City have not been as consistent as Blackburn Rovers in their last five matches.

Assisted by N. Lugg and G. Byrne, referee L. Doughty will be in charge of the match

Birmingham City

Birmingham City arrive in the same situation as their rivals. The team is also coming off the back of a win. In a Championship match, W. Rooney's side, who played in a 4-2-3-1 formation, faced Sheffield Wednesday and the score ended 2-1.

Before the whistle, the home win had odds of 2.20, which explains why it was considered a match of equal strength.

Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers are coming off the back of a win in their last match. Their opponents were Stoke City, in a Championship match, and the two teams finished the game 0-3. Coach J. Dahl Tomasson's side fielded a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Before the whistle, the home win had odds of 3.10, which explains why it was considered a match of equal strength.

If the team managed to come away with a victory in this latest match, a lot is down to Adam Wharton. He was the team's standout performer amid a lackluster performance and was instrumental in Blackburn Rovers' victory.

Blackburn Rovers
Blackburn Rovers

 

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham is valid for the 18th round of the Championship 2023/24.

With 27 goals scored in their 17 matches, Blackburn Rovers have the 10th best attack in England this season. The average is 1.59 goals per game so far.

Birmingham City have scored 21 times in their 17 league games. This means that the team has an average of 1.24 goals per game, making them the 17th best attacking team in England's 2nd Division.

The match takes place in England's Championship on November 29, 2023 at Ewood Park Stadium in Blackburn, Lancashire, England.

Welcome to the Blackburn vs Birmingham live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Championship match between two teams: Blackburn on one side. On the other is Birmingham. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
