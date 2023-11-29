Blackburn vs Birmingham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham on TV in real time?
When is the Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Birmingham City possible starting lineup:
Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:
Blackburn Rovers Championship standings
At the start of matchday 18, they are just ahead of Bristol City, who are in 11th place but have the same number of points.
Positioned in the middle of the Championship table with no great expectations or relegation worries, Blackburn Rovers will be looking to take advantage of the home advantage to win the game.
Blackburn Rovers have been in turbulent form of late, with results alternating between wins and losses. They will need to find a way to put in consistent performances if they want to challenge for the top positions in the league.
Last match between Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City
The last time these teams met was in a Championship match on 01-04-2023, referring to the 2022/2023 season, which ended 1-0 to Birmingham City.
The last time they met, these teams played an even match.
Birmingham City have not been as consistent as Blackburn Rovers in their last five matches.
Assisted by N. Lugg and G. Byrne, referee L. Doughty will be in charge of the match
Birmingham City
Before the whistle, the home win had odds of 2.20, which explains why it was considered a match of equal strength.
Blackburn Rovers
Before the whistle, the home win had odds of 3.10, which explains why it was considered a match of equal strength.
If the team managed to come away with a victory in this latest match, a lot is down to Adam Wharton. He was the team's standout performer amid a lackluster performance and was instrumental in Blackburn Rovers' victory.
TIME AND PLACE!
With 27 goals scored in their 17 matches, Blackburn Rovers have the 10th best attack in England this season. The average is 1.59 goals per game so far.
Birmingham City have scored 21 times in their 17 league games. This means that the team has an average of 1.24 goals per game, making them the 17th best attacking team in England's 2nd Division.
The match takes place in England's Championship on November 29, 2023 at Ewood Park Stadium in Blackburn, Lancashire, England.
Championship
Date: November 29, 2023
Time: 16:45
Venue: Ewood Park Stadium, Blackburn, Lancashire, England
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil