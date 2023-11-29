Braga vs Union Berlin LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Braga vs Union Berlin match.
How to watch Braga vs Union Berlin Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Braga vs Union Berlin live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ViX, Paramount+ app.
Referee
Clément Turpin will be the referee for the match, with Nicolas Danos and Erwan Finjean as assistants. The VAR will be led by Willy Delajod, with everyone coming from France, while Stuart Attwell will be the assistant, coming from England.
Probable Union Berlin
Union Berlin's probable team for the match is: Ronnow, Jaeckel, Knoche and Diogo Leite; Juranovic, Haberer, Laidouni and Gosens; Becker, Behrens and Fofana.
Probable Banza
Braga's probable team for the match is: Matheus, Victor Gomez, José Fonte, Niakaté and Borja; João Moutinho, Vitor Carvalho, Zalazar, Ricardo Horta and Banza; Bruma.
Absentees
Braga will have no absentees for the match and could go with full strength. On the Union Berlin side, Bonucci is out injured, while Doekhi, Becker and Aaronson return from injury.
Nenad Bjelica!
Nenad Bjelica also spoke about what he expects from the match: "In the Champions League, these games are always special, both for the coach and the players. We were able to train together for the first time on Monday and had two days to prepare the team. I expect maximum commitment and concentration from the first minute to the last tomorrow, because we want to stay in Europe over the winter, and that's only possible with a positive result. We've trained together twice so far. I already knew some of the players and now I'm getting to know the others. The point gained against Augsburg definitely improved the team's mood, also because victory was possible. The team seems well prepared for the task against Braga, they just need to show it on the pitch tomorrow."
Artur Jorge!
Braga coach Artur Jorge spoke about what he expects from the match: "We're expecting a tough game against a tough opponent. Tomorrow we'll go out on the pitch with a very determined team, fighting for the goal of staying in the Champions League. We want to be competitive, competent and we'll do our best to win the game. Let's not make the mistake of thinking that this game is done for SC Braga. Tomorrow will be a decisive game for both teams and that in itself is very significant. Union come into this game on the back of a draw in Naples and a draw in the Bundesliga. We'll be playing a quality team, but we'll do everything in our power to do better than our opponents. I expect strong support from our fans in our stadium tomorrow. Together, we want to get another victory that will be very important for the club. [Nenad Bjelica's appointment as Union's new coach] was one of the factors that caused us the most doubt. There was a very strong relationship between the club and its previous coach. We have to look at the new coach's past, at his last season. That will determine our approach to the game. The team will have to adapt quickly to the situation. Victory is the objective, regardless of the coach. We expect a difficult game. The difference between the teams is minimal in a very balanced group. We've already said that we played well, but we didn't get the results. I know my players are determined to get the result to stay in Europe, and then we'll have a final in Naples to decide whether we stay in the Champions League. The approach we adopt will be decisive: we'll give it our all."
Group C
In Group C, Braga are third with three points, two clear of Union Berlin. Above them are Napoli with seven points and leaders Real Madrid with 12 points. In the Primeira Liga, Braga are fourth with 23 points, three above Moreirense, two below Porto and five behind Benfica and Sporting. In the Bundesliga, Union Berlin are 17th with just seven points, one above last-placed Cologne, one below Mainz, two below Darmstadt and three below Bochum.
Last Matches: Union Berlin
Union Berlin, on the other hand, have two draws and a defeat. On the 8th, away to Napoli, the draw was 1-1, with Politano opening the scoring and Fofana equalizing. On the 12th, away to Leverkusen, the defeat came 4-0, with goals from Grimaldo, Kossounou, Tah and Tella. And on Saturday (25), at home, the draw was 1-1 with Augsburg, with Demirovic opening the scoring and Volland equalizing.
Last Matches: Braga
Braga come into the match on the back of one defeat and two wins. On November 8, away from home, they lost 3-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League, with goals from Brahim Díaz, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo. On the 12th, the away win was 1-0, with Djaló scoring against Arouca. And on Saturday (25), once again away from home, the win was 4-1 over Portimonense, with goals from Djaló, Ricardo Horta and Rony Lopes, while Filipe Relvas netted.
Braga vs Union Berlin
My name is Victor Cunha and I'll be your host for this game.