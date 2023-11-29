Galatasaray vs Manchester United LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Galatasaray vs Manchester United live, in addition to the latest information emerging from Rams Park Stadium.
Where and how to watch Galatasaray vs Manchester United online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TNT Sports channel.

Galatasaray vs Manchester United can be tuned from the HBO Max App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the Galatasaray vs Manchester United match corresponding to Matchday 5 of the Group stage of the UEFA Champions League?

This is the start time of the Galatasaray vs Manchester United match on November 29, 2023 in several countries:

Manchester United Statements

Erik Ten Hag spoke before the match: “We are a third [of the start of the season]. It was a rough start, as we've all seen, but I think we're catching up. We won four of the last five games, so we are in a good mood. “I think we are going in the right direction.”

“Before entering December, I think we have to build up confidence, build a strong conviction and put in some routines. We hope that now we can more or less maintain the same lineup frequently or have 12 or 14 players who can make up the team, because that was our problem. We had to change all the time, and you can't develop routines if you have to constantly change.”

“I'm sure there is more to come, but this is still a good sign, because we are making progress. Furthermore, our competitors are also losing points. There are no easy games in this league, so everyone is going to lose points at some point.”

“So, we have to make sure we are consistent and don't pay too much attention to the background noise, because they [the rivals] are going to lose points too.” “No, don't compare. I don't think it's right. Hey, everyone has their own identity, but for Garnacho to go down that path and he still has a lot to come, he has to work very hard and do it constantly.

"No, don't compare. I don't think it's right. Hey, everyone has their own identity, but for Garnacho to go down that path and he still has a lot to come, he has to work very hard and do it consistently."

“If [the players] are good enough it is because they are old enough too. “We are very happy with their performance [against Everton], but that was just one game, and you have to perform consistently.”

“You have to stay focused on the game to reach the necessary levels. “If we see that a player is starting to get distracted, we are going to tell them.”

Manchester United's latest lineup

Onana; Diogo Dalot, Maguire, Lindelöf, Shaw; McTominay, Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford; Martial
Galatasaray's latest lineup

Muslera, Boey, Nelsson, Abdülkerim, Adekugbe, Torreira, Oliveira, Rashica, Mertens, Kerem, Icardi.
How does Manchester United arrive?

Manchester United categorically beat Everton in the Premier League three goals to zero, the England team will seek to add goals and add three.

How does Galatasaray arrive?

Galatasaray beat Alanyspor four goals to zero in their last match in the Turkish league, the Istanbul team will go all out to add three in this complex match.
Galatasaray vs Manchester United match will be played at Rams Park Stadium

The Galatasaray vs Manchester United match will be played at the Rams Park Stadium, located in Istanbul, Turkey. The property has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the minute by minute of the Galatasaray vs Manchester United match live, this match corresponds to Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League. The match will take place at Rams Park Stadium at 11:45 am.
