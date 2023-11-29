Galatasaray vs Manchester United LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow Galatasaray vs Manchester United live
Where and how to watch Galatasaray vs Manchester United online and live
Galatasaray vs Manchester United can be tuned from the HBO Max App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Galatasaray vs Manchester United match corresponding to Matchday 5 of the Group stage of the UEFA Champions League?
Argentina: 11:45 am
Bolivia: 11:45 hours
Brazil: 11:45 am
Chile: 11:45 hours
Colombia: 11:45 hours
Ecuador: 11:45 hours
United States: 12:45 p.m. PT and 1:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:45 am
Paraguay: 12:45 hours
Peru: 12:45 hours
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 11:45 am
Japan: 11:45 a.m.
India: 10:45 p.m.
Nigeria: 02:45 hours
South Africa: 03:45 hours
Australia: 3:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 4:45 p.m.
Manchester United Statements
“Before entering December, I think we have to build up confidence, build a strong conviction and put in some routines. We hope that now we can more or less maintain the same lineup frequently or have 12 or 14 players who can make up the team, because that was our problem. We had to change all the time, and you can't develop routines if you have to constantly change.”
“I'm sure there is more to come, but this is still a good sign, because we are making progress. Furthermore, our competitors are also losing points. There are no easy games in this league, so everyone is going to lose points at some point.”
“So, we have to make sure we are consistent and don't pay too much attention to the background noise, because they [the rivals] are going to lose points too.” “No, don't compare. I don't think it's right. Hey, everyone has their own identity, but for Garnacho to go down that path and he still has a lot to come, he has to work very hard and do it constantly.
"No, don't compare. I don't think it's right. Hey, everyone has their own identity, but for Garnacho to go down that path and he still has a lot to come, he has to work very hard and do it consistently."
“If [the players] are good enough it is because they are old enough too. “We are very happy with their performance [against Everton], but that was just one game, and you have to perform consistently.”
“You have to stay focused on the game to reach the necessary levels. “If we see that a player is starting to get distracted, we are going to tell them.”
Manchester United's latest lineup
Galatasaray's latest lineup
How does Manchester United arrive?