Real Madrid vs Napoli LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

11:55 PMan hour ago

11:50 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Napoli online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TNT Sports channel.

Real Madrid vs Napoli can be tuned from the live streams of the HBO Max App.

11:45 PMan hour ago

What time is the Real Madrid vs Napoli match corresponding to Matchday 5 of the Group stage of the UEFA Champions League?

This is the start time of the Real Madrid vs Napoli match on November 29, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.

Brazil: 2:00 p.m.

Chile: 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

United States: 4:00 p.m. PT and 6:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.

Japan: 2:00 p.m.

India: 01:00 hours

Nigeria: 05:00 hours

South Africa: 08:00 hours

Australia: 08:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 09:00 hours

11:40 PMan hour ago

Manchester United Statements

Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media prior to this duel: "Talking a lot about the problems we have and injuries seems to lack respect for those who are going to play and do well. It is important to think about what we have. They are contributing like never before. "It was expected. If we are able to keep up with these problems it means that this squad is very good."

"I'm not surprised. He is a very expert coach, he is a great friend and I think that the change of coach always adds motivation to the players and that is what has happened. Against Atalanta he has shown this. What he can contribute is his experience and knowledge of the game. I have been very good in Naples. No vindication or revenge."

"You have talked a lot about the youth team, which does not play. We have to take advantage of their quality now. They have contributed the little that Nico and Gonzalo have played. We have Mario and Theo in the squad and we have to tell the truth: I have a lot of confidence in them "Raúl's work is fantastic, ready players arrive. I have to give priority to those who have played less like Brahim, Lucas or Fran, but I am calm. Those who are in the quarry are ready to play with us."

"Simeone is a special case, like Ferguson. The life of a coach at a club is shorter, congratulations to Simeone for spending so many years at a club."

"I think that Xavi and I know football very well. There is criticism sometimes, it is quite normal. He knows how to handle this because he has been in football for a long time. He is younger than me but he knows the environment well. He has all the resources to handle these situations.

"He is not going to think that tomorrow is the last game. The day Kepa returns he will compete with Lunin. This is what Lunin has earned by playing very well. The competition is good. We have two high-level goalkeepers. Each one can contribute with its qualities".

11:35 PMan hour ago

Napoli's latest lineup

Gollini, Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Natan, Olivera, Lobotka, Anguissa, Zieliński, Politano, Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori
11:30 PMan hour ago

Real Madrid's latest lineup

Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Bellingham, Joselu, Brahim Diaz
11:25 PMan hour ago

How does Napoli arrive?

Napoli arrives after beating Atalanta two goals to one, Mazzarri's squad will go all out to add three in this match.
11:20 PMan hour ago

How does Real Madrid arrive?

Real Madrid arrives after categorically beating Cádiz in LaLiga, the Spanish squad seeks to continue adding goals and points in this competition, Ancelotti's team will seek to give a great duel.
11:15 PMan hour ago

The Real Madrid vs Napoli match will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium

The Real Madrid vs Napoli match will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, located in Madrid, Spain. The property has a capacity for 18,000 people.
11:10 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the minute by minute of the Real Madrid vs Napoli match live, this match corresponds to Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League. The match will take place at the Santiago Bernábeu Stadium at 2:00 p.m.
