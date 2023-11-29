Real Madrid vs Napoli LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Real Madrid vs Napoli can be tuned from the live streams of the HBO Max App.
What time is the Real Madrid vs Napoli match corresponding to Matchday 5 of the Group stage of the UEFA Champions League?
Argentina: 3:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.
Brazil: 2:00 p.m.
Chile: 2:00 p.m.
Colombia: 2:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
United States: 4:00 p.m. PT and 6:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 2:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Peru: 3:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 2:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 01:00 hours
Nigeria: 05:00 hours
South Africa: 08:00 hours
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 09:00 hours
Manchester United Statements
"I'm not surprised. He is a very expert coach, he is a great friend and I think that the change of coach always adds motivation to the players and that is what has happened. Against Atalanta he has shown this. What he can contribute is his experience and knowledge of the game. I have been very good in Naples. No vindication or revenge."
"You have talked a lot about the youth team, which does not play. We have to take advantage of their quality now. They have contributed the little that Nico and Gonzalo have played. We have Mario and Theo in the squad and we have to tell the truth: I have a lot of confidence in them "Raúl's work is fantastic, ready players arrive. I have to give priority to those who have played less like Brahim, Lucas or Fran, but I am calm. Those who are in the quarry are ready to play with us."
"Simeone is a special case, like Ferguson. The life of a coach at a club is shorter, congratulations to Simeone for spending so many years at a club."
"I think that Xavi and I know football very well. There is criticism sometimes, it is quite normal. He knows how to handle this because he has been in football for a long time. He is younger than me but he knows the environment well. He has all the resources to handle these situations.
"He is not going to think that tomorrow is the last game. The day Kepa returns he will compete with Lunin. This is what Lunin has earned by playing very well. The competition is good. We have two high-level goalkeepers. Each one can contribute with its qualities".