Southampton vs Bristol City LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

Where and how to watch Southampton vs Bristol City online and live EFL Championship 2023-2024?
Latest Bristol City lineup
This was the starting eleven that Liam Manning sent out against Middlesbrough:
Latest Southampton lineup
This was the starting eleven that Russell Martin sent out against Huddersfield Town:
Bristol City Statements
Meanwhile, Bristol City manager Liam Manning acknowledged that the Robins maintained a "fighting spirit" to secure a 3-2 win over Middlesbrough at Ashton Gate.
“The biggest thing we have shown was a real togetherness, a real resilience and a fighting spirit and a real element of grit. To be two up and for them to come back and be 2-2 and for us to respond like we did, I am delighted for the players and the win is thoroughly deserved.
Southampton Statements
After the draw against Huddersfield in the last EFL Championship fixture, Southampton manager Russel Martin was unhappy with his team's performance and lamented the number of missed chances in front of goal.
“We still had some really good moments and we should capitalise and score that second goal, but we are paying again – same as the Rotherham game – for not being really relentless with the detail we’ve worked on, and then not carrying out the detail at half time that we looked at.
Previous history between the two teams
Bristol City dominates the statistics against Southampton, since, of the last five occasions they have met, they have four wins and one defeat. The last meeting between the two sides was ten years ago, in September 2013, when Bristol City lost 2-0 in the Cup.
How does Bristol City arrive?
Bristol City is coming off a valuable victory over Middlesbrough at Ashton Gate. The team led by Liam Manning, ranked 12th with 25 points, will look to repeat the dose against Southampton to get their eighth win of the season and move out of mid-table.
How does Southampton arrive?
Southampton comes into this match after a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield in the EFL Championship, however, they maintain an important streak of ten consecutive matches without defeat, with six wins and four draws. Russell Martin's team is currently in fifth place in the table with 31 points and will be looking for their tenth victory of the tournament against Bristol City.
The match will be played at ST Mary's Stadium.
The match Southampton vs Bristol City will be played at ST Mary's, located in the south of England. The stadium has capacity for 32,000 fans.
Good evening to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of Southampton vs Bristol FC, matchday 18 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at St Mary's Stadium, at 14:45.
This is the kick-off time for Southampton vs Bristol City in several countries:
Argentina: 16:45
Bolivia: 15:45
Brazil: 16:45
Chile: 16:45 hours
Colombia: 14:45 hours
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m.
USA (ET): 2:45 P.M.
Spain: 8:45 p.m.
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 4:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:45 p.m.