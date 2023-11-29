Al Ittihad vs Al Khaleej LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League Match
AL ITTIHAD!

PROBABLY AL KHALEEJ!

Sehic; Al Haydar, Khubrani, Lopez, Rebocho; Jung and Rodrigues; Narey, Abdulelah, Martins, Sherif.
PROBABLY AL ITTIHAD!

Marcelo Grohe; Al Menhali, Felipe, Kadesh and Bamsaud; Al Shanqeeti, Fabinho and Al Ghamdi; Coronado; Benzema and Hamdallah.
GAME STAGE!

The King Abdul Aziz Stadium is a popular venue. is an important sports facility located in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Opened in 1987, the stadium is one of the best in the world. It is known for being one of the largest in the country, with an impressive capacity that can accommodate tens of thousands of spectators. Named after King Abdul Aziz Al Saud, the founder of modern Saudi Arabia, the stadium plays a crucial role as a venue for high-profile sporting events, including local league football matches and international matches.

In addition to serving as an iconic venue for sport, the King Abdul Aziz Stadium is also an international venue. It is a focal point for cultural events and entertainment in the region. With its imposing structure and modern facilities, the stadium contributes significantly to the promotion of sport and provides a memorable experience for fans who attend its events.

HISTORY IN CONFRONTATION!

In the most recent direct clashes between Al-Ittihad and Al-Khaleej, Al-Ittihad demonstrated superiority. In the last meeting on March 3, 2023, in the Saudi League, Al-Ittihad won 3-0. On September 15, 2022, also in the league, Al-Ittihad won 2-0 Recent history shows Al-Ittihad's consistent dominance in clashes.

This favorable trend for Al-Ittihad is This is corroborated by previous results, including 4-0 victories on 29 August 2003 and 4-1 on 9 April 2016. It is important to consider that in football, circumstances can vary, and pre-match odds can provide additional perspective on match expectations. Historical results suggest that Al-Ittihad is the favorite team in these direct confrontations, but football always holds surprises.

HOW DOES AL KHALEEJ ARRIVE?

Al-Khaleej have faced a number of recent games, with their last clash on 25th November 2023 against Al-Wehda resulting in a 3-1 defeat. Before that, on 9th November, they beat Al-Taee 3-1. However, on 4 November, they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Al Nassr Riyadh. On 26 October, they achieved a 2-1 victory over Damac. The 1-1 draw against Al-Taawon on October 20 marked another recent match. Al-Khaleej suffered a 1-0 defeat to Al-Hilal on 7 October. Previous matches included draws against Al-Raed (0-0) and Damac (2-2), as well as a 2-0 victory over Al-Adalh. On September 22, they beat Al-Akhdoud 1-0. These recent results highlight a varied performance from the team.
HOW DOES AL-ITTIHAD ARRIVE?

In the last few games, Al-Ittihad had a varied performance. In the most recent clash in the Arab League, they faced OKMK, resulting in a 1-2 defeat. Previously, they drew 1-1 against Al-Ettifaq and achieved an impressive 4-2 victory over Abha.

In the Asian League Cup competition, they faced Al Quwa Al Jawiya, with a 2-2 draw, and later won 2-0. in the national league, they drew 1-1 with Al-Taawon, lost 0-1 to Al-Ahli and had a 1-1 draw against Al-Shabab. The team also achieved a 3-0 victory against Al-Feiha and drew 1-1 with Al-Quwa Al Jawiya.

In summary, Al-Ittihad presented a mixed performance, with wins, draws and some defeats in its last matches.

The game will be played at King Abdul Aziz Stadium

The Al Ittihad vs Al Khaleej game will be played at King Abdul Aziz Stadium, with a capacity of 38.000 people.
