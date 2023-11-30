Leon vs America LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Leon vs America Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leon vs America match.
What time is Leon vs America match?
This is the start time of the game Leon vs America of 29th November in several countries:
|
Where To Watch Leon vs America around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
November 29, 2023
|
20:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
November 29, 2023
|
22:00
|
Bolivia
|
November 29, 2023
|
20:00
|
Brasil
|
November 29, 2023
|
22:00
|
Chile
|
November 29, 2023
|
22:00
|
Colombia
|
November 29, 2023
|
20:00
|
Ecuador
|
November 29, 2023
|
20:00
|
Spain
|
November 30, 2023
|
5:00
|
Mexico
|
November 29, 2023
|
19:00
|
ESPN
|
Peru
|
November 29, 2023
|
20:00
Watch out for this Leon player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Federico Viñas. The current attacker for Leon has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, which is why he will be important to obtain the victory.
Probable León's lineup
R. Cota; I. Moreno, A. Frias, W. Tesillo, O. Rodríguez; Á.Mena, L. Romero, B. Rubio, E. Hernández; F. Viñas, A. Alvarado.
Watch out for this player from America
America's "10" is one of the "pillar" players in André Jardine's scheme; since his arrival at America, the Chilean has stood out for appearing in the most important moments of the match and being accurate when shooting at goal. Valdés made a total of 10 appearances in the Apertura 2023 and scored 6 goals in his personal account, i.e. he scored in more than half of his appearances.
América's probable lineup
L. Malagón; S. Reyes, S. Cáceres, I. Lichnovsky, M. Layún; Á. Fidalgo, J. Dos Santos; J. Rodríguez, J. Quiñones, A. Zendejas; H. Martín.
Background
America and Leon have met on a total of 34 occasions (13 wins for the Azulcremas, 9 draws, 12 wins for the Panzas Verdes), with the scales tipping slightly in favor of America's Eagles. In terms of goals, America leads the way with 48 goals to Leon's 47. Their last meeting was on matchday 6 of the Apertura 2023, when America drew 1-1 with La Fiera at the Azteca. However, the statistics show that it is difficult for America to visit Leon away from home, as in 17 meetings, only on 3 occasions has America emerged victorious.
About The Stadium
The stadium has historically been known as the "Nou Camp", in reference to FC Barcelona's stadium in Spain. However, in 2019, it was announced that the stadium would officially change its name to "Estadio Leon" in honor of the city and the team. The stadium has a capacity of around 27,906 spectators, making it one of the medium-sized soccer stadiums in Mexico. Estadio León has been the home of Club León since its inauguration in 1967. Over the years, it has witnessed numerous successes and highlights in the team's history.
Flight to 14 starts
The road to 14 begins for André Jardine's pupils; once again, the eagles are in the Quarterfinals with the hope of reaching the Grand Final after a total of 5 years of absence and being able to fight for the Apertura 2023 title, which has been denied them on several occasions and where the Azulcremas' fans have been left with the thorn of seeing their dominant eagles win the Mexican football crown. Likewise, América arrives after a 21-day break without activity due to the November FIFA Date and the Play-In phase of the final phase, which means that América will have to play this match with greater seriousness since a loss in the first leg could put them in trouble for the second leg to be played at the Azteca Stadium. Likewise, América arrives as the top favorite to win the title, as it finished the regular phase as the most offensive team and the one with the best offense. Likewise, most of its attackers have an average of more than 5 goals, making this América fly and fly higher, reaching the coveted "14".
Here's how the panzas verdes arrive
The León team failed to qualify directly for the Liguilla and had to play a playoff against San Luis in this new Play-In phase implemented in Liga MX. However, the game played at the Alfonso Lastras stadium was not a great result for "La Fiera" as they lost 2-1 to San Luis. As a result, they had to play the second phase of the Play-In against the Guerreros de la Comarca Lagunera at the León Stadium where they did not hesitate to impose their home advantage and quickly took the lead by three goals to zero. However, the end of the match was not for the faint of heart as Santos Laguna scored two goals towards the end of the match and almost tied the game to send it to penalties, even so, León managed to maintain the advantage and gained access to the Quarter-Finals of the Liga MX against América.
The Liguilla Begins
Finally! The wait is over for all Mexican soccer fans, the Liguilla is back with all the excitement that comes with the big party of Mexican soccer. Once again, a total of 8 teams will compete in three previous phases: Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Grand Final the title that will accredit them as champions of the Apertura 2023 Tournament. From now on, it will be important to play every minute with solidity in the defense, certainty in the offense and passion all over the field to overcome their rival and get the ticket that will take them to the next round, since a single mistake could result in the elimination of the tournament and ruin everything that each team has worked on during these six months. Finally, it should be remembered that the position factor in the table will continue to be a tiebreaker in the overall score, so that the seasoning of the playoffs increases, forcing all participants to take to the field with the illusion of winning the game.
Kick-off time
The Leon vs America match will be played at Estadio Leon, in Leon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX Match: Leon vs America!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.