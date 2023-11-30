AEK vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match
Photo: Brighton 

In a few moments we will share with you the AEK vs Brighton live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Agia Sofía Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams.
USA Date: Thursday, November 30th, 2023

USA Time: 12:45 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

 

This is the start time of the game AEK vs Brighton: of Tuesday, November 30th, 2023 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Thursday, November 30th, 2023

14:45 hours

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Thursday, November 30th, 2023

15:45 hours

 In Star+.

Brazil

Thursday, November 30th, 2023

15:45 hours

 In HBO.

Chile

Thursday, November 30th, 2023

15:45 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Thursday, November 30th, 2023

12:45 hours

In Star +.

Ecuador

Thursday, November 30th, 2023

12:45 hours

 In Star +.

Spain

Thursday, November 30th, 2023

19:45 hours

 In Movistar Liga De Campeones.

Canada

Thursday, November 30th, 2023

12:45 hours

there will be no transmission

USA

Thursday, November 30th, 2023

12:45 hours

In Paramount

Mexico

Thursday, November 30th, 2023

11:45 hours

 In Star +.

Paraguay

Thursday, November 30th, 2023

15:45 hours

In Star +.

Peru

Thursday, November 30th, 2023

15:45 hours

In Star +.

Uruguay

Thursday, November 30th, 2023

12:45 hours

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Thursday, November 30th, 2023

15:45 hours

 In Star +.
How do the Mexicans come from AEK?

Orbelín Pineda comes from playing against Lamia where he scored an assist after 75 minutes. Rodolfo Pizarro only had 15 minutes of play in that game. His last game in the Europa League was a 3-1 defeat, with Guerrero scoring the only goal. Pineda has 2 goals and 1 assist in the local season.
How are Brighton doing?

They are second in group B with 7 points, below 8 points for Marseille, which is undefeated. The English have 2 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. Brighton has just won on the road by 3 goals to 2 against Nottingham Forest. In their last Europa League game they won in Amsterdam by 2 goals to 0.
In the Premier League they are in the second round by 22 points, outside of the European places, they need to gain places if they want to continue playing in Europe next season.

How does AEK arrive?

They come as third in group B, with 4 points, 1 draw, 1 win and 2 losses. With 5 goals for, 8 goals against. In the League they are third with 27 points, 8 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss, tying on points with Olympiacos.
Their last league win was against Lamia by 3 goals to 0. On matchday 4 they lost to Marseille by 2 goals to 0.

Past lineups of the first game between AEK vs Brighton

Brighton: Steele, Milner, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupiñan, Grob, Gilmour, March, Ansu Fati, Mitoma and Joao Pedro.


AEK: Stankovic, Sidibe, Szymanski, Mitoglou, Hajisafi, Jonsson, Amrabat, Orbelin Pineda, Araujo, Gacinovic and García.

How was the last game?

Brighton lost 2 goals to 3 against AEK on matchday 1 of the UEFA Europa League, with great goals from Joao Pedro for the English team, AEK won with 3 goals from Sidibé, Gacinovic and Ponce. The Greek team made up to 15 fouls and received 7 yellow cards. Brighton made 8 fouls and received 4 yellow cards.
Where are you going to play?

The Agia Sofia Stadium is the home of the AEK team of Greek origin, located in Nea Filadelfeia, Athens, Greece. With a capacity for more than 32,500 spectators, at a cost of 80 million euros, open since 2017, for sponsorship reasons it is also known as the OPAP Arena.
Meet the group

Group B of the Europa League is with Ajax, Marseille, Brighton and AEK. Where it will be a very interesting group, where there is the runner-up of the Dutch league, the runner-up of Ligue 1, the surprise of the Premier League, Brighton and the AEK of the Mexicans Orbelín Pineda and Rodolfo Pizarro.
The leader of the group is the French team with 8 points, second is Brighton with 7, AEK with 4 points in third and last is Ajax with 2 points.
