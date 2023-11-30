AEK vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here AEK vs Brighton Live Score
How to watch AEK vs Brighton Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 12:45 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for AEK vs Brighton: match for the in Europa League Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Thursday, November 30th, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Thursday, November 30th, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Thursday, November 30th, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In HBO.
|
Chile
|
Thursday, November 30th, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Thursday, November 30th, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Thursday, November 30th, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Thursday, November 30th, 2023
|
19:45 hours
|
In Movistar Liga De Campeones.
|
Canada
|
Thursday, November 30th, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
USA
|
Thursday, November 30th, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
In Paramount
|
Mexico
|
Thursday, November 30th, 2023
|
11:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Paraguay
|
Thursday, November 30th, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Thursday, November 30th, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Thursday, November 30th, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Thursday, November 30th, 2023
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star +.
How do the Mexicans come from AEK?
How are Brighton doing?
In the Premier League they are in the second round by 22 points, outside of the European places, they need to gain places if they want to continue playing in Europe next season.
How does AEK arrive?
Their last league win was against Lamia by 3 goals to 0. On matchday 4 they lost to Marseille by 2 goals to 0.
Past lineups of the first game between AEK vs Brighton
AEK: Stankovic, Sidibe, Szymanski, Mitoglou, Hajisafi, Jonsson, Amrabat, Orbelin Pineda, Araujo, Gacinovic and García.
How was the last game?
Where are you going to play?
Meet the group
The leader of the group is the French team with 8 points, second is Brighton with 7, AEK with 4 points in third and last is Ajax with 2 points.