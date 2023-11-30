Freiburg vs Olympiacos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch UEFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Freiburg vs Olympiacos live corresponding to the Group Stage of the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Europa-Park Stadion. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Freiburg vs Olympiacos online and live in the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Freiburg vs Olympiacos match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 12:45 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 12:45 hours on Star+
US (ET): 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+, VIX+
Spain: 6:45 p.m. on Movistar+
Mexico: 11:45 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Olympiacos' last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Alexandros Paschalakis, Giulian Biancone, Andreas-Richardos Ntoi, Rodinei, Quini, Mady Camara, Pep Biel, Kostas Fortounis, Santiago Hezze, Georgios Masouras and Stevan Jovetic.
Konstantinos Fortounis, player to watch!
The Olympiacos midfielder is one of the most important figures for the team, it seeks to continue his development and continue showing that he is one of the best in his position. The Greek begins a new Super League season after a good last season, where he had a good year with Olympiacos and managed to establish himself as one of the starters. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the capital team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season. At the moment he has 8 goals and 9 assists in 18 games played, becoming the team's top offensive reference.
How does Olympiacos arrive?
Olympiacos continues the 2023-2024 season of the Greek Super League as one of the teams with the most changes and with the best intentions of fighting for one more football title in its country. Olympiacos is one of the biggest teams in Greece and will look to have a good year to fight Panathinaikos and AEK Athens. Those from Piraeus will participate in the UEFA Europa League within Group A along with West Ham, Freiburg and Backa Topola, so their mission will be to qualify for the Round of 16 and fight for the title, in addition to winning the Super League again Therefore, it is expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Ayoub El Kaabi, Konstantinos Fortounis, Daniel Podence, Stevan Jovetic, Pep Diel and Georgios Masouras, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes in the football year. Olympiacos is in second position in the table with 27 points after 9 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses.
Freiburg's last lineup!
This is the latest team lineup: Noah Atubolu, Philipp Lienhart, Manuel Gulde, Matthias Ginter, Nicolas Höfler, Maximilian Eggestein, Noah Weißhaupt, Ritsu Doan, Michael Gregoritsch, Vincenzo Grifo and Lucas Höler.
Vincenzo Grifo, player to watch!
The Freiburg winger arrives as one of the great references and will seek to begin to make himself noticed as the top scorer and assister in the team's attack. Now, after passing through last season, he is running to be one of the top forward players that the team needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search to keep the team among the best in the Bundesliga. In this campaign, he has registered 7 goals and 7 assists in 18 games.
How does Freiburg get here?
Freiburg enters this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team for this season of the Bundesliga, after finishing in fifth place in the highest category of German football with 59 points, after 17 wins, 8 draws and 9 defeats and qualify for the UEFA Europa League. Freiburg presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Vincenzo Grifo, Max Philipp, Lucas Höler, Noah Weisshaput, Roland Sallai and Merlin Röhl. Freiburg is a great German football team and it is a great team that constantly fights to be among the best in the Bundesliga and the title, it will seek to give its best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the alignment with those who will continue fighting to demonstrate their best this season.
Where's the game?
The Europa-Park Stadion located in the city of Freiburg, Germany will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path in the UEFA Europa League. This stadium has a capacity for 34,700 fans and was inaugurated in 2021.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Freiburg vs Olympiacos match, corresponding to the Group Stage Game of the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Europa-Park Stadion, sharply at 12:45 pm.