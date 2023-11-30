Atalanta vs Sporting LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Atalanta vs Sporting match live?
What time is Atalanta vs Sporting match for Europa League?
Argentina 2:45 pm: Star +
Bolivia 1:45 pm: Star +
Brazil 2:45 pm: Star +
Chile 1:45 pm: Star +
Colombia 12:45 pm: Star +
Ecuador 12:45 pm: Star +
USA 1:45 pm ET: ViX, TUDNxtra, Paramount+
Spain 6:45 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 12:45 pm: Star +
Paraguay 1:45 pm: Star +
Peru 12:45 pm: Star +
Uruguay 2:45 pm: Star +
Venezuela 1:45 pm: Star +
Speak, Rúben Amorim!
We have to be honest, even though Atalanta's coach has already given us favoritism, we have to understand the leagues they play in, the budgets they have. There's Liverpool, there are big teams coming down from the Champions League and our priority is the league. Win the domestic competitions to make up the difference at the end.
We have a different sequence. It's a game where we can take a step towards qualification and first place. Defeats in the league don't matter. Apart from Olivais e Moscavide or other points from games we're having a good time. Then we'll have time to recover. Our priority is the league. We'll do the math at the end. The league and cups are different, they're about winning.
He [Edwards, who was involved in a car accident] seems fine physically, but he's still a bit off. He didn't train as a precaution, but the pain won't show up until later. If he's not available, someone else will be".
Speak, Gasperini!
In the first match we did very well in the first half. It will be important for the whole team to put in a good performance, that's the only way we can take home the result. We'll come up against a team that won't be easy to play against. The fact that we've already qualified can give us that mental freedom to go out on the pitch and give it our all."
Classification
Lions
La Dea
Gewiss Stadium
The stadium was inaugurated in 1928 and has undergone several renovations over the years to meet modern standards. The name "Gewiss" comes from an Italian electrical systems company that acquired the naming rights to the stadium in 2019.
The Gewiss Stadium has a capacity of around 21,300 spectators and provides a vibrant atmosphere during Atalanta's matches. The club has experienced success in recent years, competing at higher levels in Italian and European soccer.
