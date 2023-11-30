Atalanta vs Sporting LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match
Uefa

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:33 AM39 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Atalanta vs Sporting match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ViX, TUDNxtra, Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:28 AM44 minutes ago

What time is Atalanta vs Sporting match for Europa League?

This is the start time of the game Atalanta vs Sporting of 30th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 2:45 pm: Star +

Bolivia 1:45 pm: Star +

Brazil 2:45 pm: Star +

Chile 1:45 pm: Star +

Colombia 12:45 pm: Star +

Ecuador 12:45 pm: Star +

USA 1:45 pm ET: ViX, TUDNxtra, Paramount+

Spain 6:45 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 12:45 pm: Star +

Paraguay 1:45 pm: Star +

Peru 12:45 pm: Star +

Uruguay 2:45 pm: Star +

Venezuela 1:45 pm: Star +

12:23 AMan hour ago

Speak, Rúben Amorim!

"Winning the group is the first objective. We're going with the strongest team to win the game to qualify and stay in first place. The aim is always to win the next game.

We have to be honest, even though Atalanta's coach has already given us favoritism, we have to understand the leagues they play in, the budgets they have. There's Liverpool, there are big teams coming down from the Champions League and our priority is the league. Win the domestic competitions to make up the difference at the end.

We have a different sequence. It's a game where we can take a step towards qualification and first place. Defeats in the league don't matter. Apart from Olivais e Moscavide or other points from games we're having a good time. Then we'll have time to recover. Our priority is the league. We'll do the math at the end. The league and cups are different, they're about winning.

He [Edwards, who was involved in a car accident] seems fine physically, but he's still a bit off. He didn't train as a precaution, but the pain won't show up until later. If he's not available, someone else will be".

12:18 AMan hour ago

Speak, Gasperini!

"We can't think about not playing a match just because we have two results out of three. We have to be good at interpreting the game based on our characteristics and the qualities of our opponents. For me, performance and the ability to assess ourselves against these teams are important. It's clear that we have an important goal that we can achieve, which is to reach the last 16 directly. I think every race is different, I expect the best from Sporting. We're starting from 0-0 again, we'll have to put in a display with all the qualities needed to face an opponent of this caliber.

In the first match we did very well in the first half. It will be important for the whole team to put in a good performance, that's the only way we can take home the result. We'll come up against a team that won't be easy to play against. The fact that we've already qualified can give us that mental freedom to go out on the pitch and give it our all."

12:13 AMan hour ago

Classification

12:08 AMan hour ago

Lions

Sporting are in second place with seven points. The Lions have a record of 58% and have won two, drawn one and lost one.
12:03 AMan hour ago

La Dea

With an 83% record, Atalanta are top of Group D with 10 points. La Dea have won three and drawn one.
11:58 PMan hour ago

Gewiss Stadium

Gewiss Stadium, formerly known as Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia, is a stadium located in Bergamo, in the Lombardy region of Italy. It is the home of Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio. 

The stadium was inaugurated in 1928 and has undergone several renovations over the years to meet modern standards. The name "Gewiss" comes from an Italian electrical systems company that acquired the naming rights to the stadium in 2019. 

The Gewiss Stadium has a capacity of around 21,300 spectators and provides a vibrant atmosphere during Atalanta's matches. The club has experienced success in recent years, competing at higher levels in Italian and European soccer.

11:53 PMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Atalanta vs Sporting live this Tuesday (30), at the Gewiss Stadium at 1:45 pm ET, for the Europa League. The match is valid for the 5th round of the competition.
11:48 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Europa League Match: Atalanta vs Sporting Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo