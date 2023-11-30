Sheriff Tiraspol vs Slavia Praha LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match
Update Live Commentary
Watch Sheriff Tiraspol vs Slavia Praha Live Score Here

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Slavia Praha match live updates and live commentary
SLAVIA!

TEAMS AT HOME AND AWAY!

FC Sheriff Tiraspol demonstrated a remarkable performance in its last few games, consolidating its position in the league. On 25 November 2023, they beat Zimbru 2-0, following a 2-1 victory over Milsami on 5 November and an impressive 5-0 against FCM Ungheni in 1st November. from November. A 1-1 draw against Servette on 26 October in the Europa League was followed by a convincing 4-0 victory over Sparta Selemet on 21 October.

Meanwhile, Slavia Prague also performed solidly, with wins over Sigma Olomouc (3-1) and Bohemians (2-0) in the 1. Liga. Despite losing to AS Roma 2-0 in the Champions League on 26 October, Slavia Prague bounced back by beating Liberec 3-2 on 8 October. The goalless draw against Teplice ended the series of games. Both teams are showing consistency and promise exciting clashes in their next challenges.

SPEAK UP, KOSTL!

"Let's see what it will be like with the technological devices we use, also during league games. Mainly on the bench, we will have Štěpán Kolář, Radek Černý and Pavel Řehák. We can communicate in that formation and we will see if it will be possible to communicate with people outside the bench as well. "

"For us, this is a Europa League game. We don't underestimate, we know what we are playing for. We are in Slavia and we play every match as if it were the World Cup final. Otherwise we will not be successful; we have to give our all us. Some players have health problems. With Petr Ševčík, it's more for preventive reasons, because lately he's had a lot of injuries. We wanted him to break his rhythm a little by not playing in Europe and be ready for the league. That's the main thing reason for the current call."

"It's a matter of debate, they are very aware of what they are playing. It's not just about this game, it's about the next ones to come, which everyone wants to play. We need to deal with that, ideally maintaining first position, which would save us a double header in the spring, which is also an important aspect. That is also a motivation that should drive the boys, and there is also the long-term process. It doesn't work like snapping your fingers and going out to play. You work long term deadline with the team, and the team is set up to handle these types of games. So we hope it will be like that on Thursday."

"We want first place, as I mentioned before. It's in our hands, we don't want to lose it. Finishing ahead of a giant like AS Roma would, in a way, be a historic feat. We would certainly like that."

"It's a shame, it's always better to play in front of a full stadium. On the other hand, the core of our team has gone through seasons with COVID, we played against Leicester and Arsenal in front of empty stands and put in great performances. It's about our internal motivation, we need to do our best and overcome this."

MISSINGS!

FC Sheriff Tiraspol faces significant challenges due to several absences within its squad. Akanbi R. and Ouattara A. are dealing with injuries, while Kiki G. and Zohouri A. have received red cards, making them unavailable. Holes T. and Ogungbayi B. are facing health problems, while Pech D. is facing health problems. dealing with a knee injury. Jurasek M., Kacharaba T., Sevcik P., Sinyan S. and Tecl S. are inactive for various reasons, including recovery and rest. These absences represent a challenge for the team, which needs to overcome adversity to maintain consistent performance in the next clashes.
HISTORY IN CONFRONTATION!

In direct clashes between FC Sheriff Tiraspol and Slavia Prague, there was an unfavorable result for Tiraspol on October 5, 2023, in the Europa League, with a significant 6-0 defeat. In the previous history, on August 5 2009, in the UEFA Champions League, there was a 1-1 draw. In the first game, on July 29, 2009, in the same competition, the teams were 0-0. Despite the draw in the past, the most recent clash highlights a significant challenge for Tiraspol against the strong Slavia Prague team.
HOW DOES SLAVIA ARRIVE?

Slavia Prague had a solid performance in the last few games, standing out for consistent victories. In their last match on November 25, 2023, they faced Ceske Budejovice, emerging victorious with a score of 2-1. Before that, on November 12, they triumphed over Sigma Olomouc with a score of 3-1. A note Their next victory in the Champions League came on November 9th, when they defeated AS Roma 2-0. However, there was a setback on October 29th against Plzen, with a 1-2 defeat. In other clashes, Slavia Prague overcame opponents such as Bohemians, Slovacko, Liberec and S. Tiraspol, standing out especially with a convincing 6-0 victory over S. Tiraspol. The last game against Teplice ended in a goalless draw. This series of results demonstrates the team’s consistency and strength in various competitions.
HOW DOES THE SHERIFF ARRIVE?

FC Sheriff Tiraspol has performed impressively in recent games, consolidating its dominant position in the league. On November 25, 2023, they faced Zimbru, achieving a convincing 2-0 victory. Before that, on November 12, they beat Floresti 4-0. In the clash against Servette on November 9, the team faced a 2-1 defeat, but recovered quickly by beating Milsami 2-1 on 5 November. The overwhelming performance continued with a 5-0 victory over FCM Ungheni in the 1st round. November and a 4-0 victory over Dacia Buiucani on October 29. On the international stage, on October 26, they drew 1-1 with Servette in the Europa League. In short, FC Sheriff Tiraspol demonstrated consistency and excellence, reinforcing its prominent position in the competition.
The game will be played at Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena

The Sheriff Tiraspol vs Slavia Praha game will be played at Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena, with a capacity of 12746 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Europa League: Sheriff Tiraspol vs Slavia Praha live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
