Sheriff Tiraspol vs Slavia Praha LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

Watch Sheriff Tiraspol vs Slavia Praha Live Score Here
SLAVIA!
TEAMS AT HOME AND AWAY!
Meanwhile, Slavia Prague also performed solidly, with wins over Sigma Olomouc (3-1) and Bohemians (2-0) in the 1. Liga. Despite losing to AS Roma 2-0 in the Champions League on 26 October, Slavia Prague bounced back by beating Liberec 3-2 on 8 October. The goalless draw against Teplice ended the series of games. Both teams are showing consistency and promise exciting clashes in their next challenges.
SPEAK UP, KOSTL!
"For us, this is a Europa League game. We don't underestimate, we know what we are playing for. We are in Slavia and we play every match as if it were the World Cup final. Otherwise we will not be successful; we have to give our all us. Some players have health problems. With Petr Ševčík, it's more for preventive reasons, because lately he's had a lot of injuries. We wanted him to break his rhythm a little by not playing in Europe and be ready for the league. That's the main thing reason for the current call."
"It's a matter of debate, they are very aware of what they are playing. It's not just about this game, it's about the next ones to come, which everyone wants to play. We need to deal with that, ideally maintaining first position, which would save us a double header in the spring, which is also an important aspect. That is also a motivation that should drive the boys, and there is also the long-term process. It doesn't work like snapping your fingers and going out to play. You work long term deadline with the team, and the team is set up to handle these types of games. So we hope it will be like that on Thursday."
"We want first place, as I mentioned before. It's in our hands, we don't want to lose it. Finishing ahead of a giant like AS Roma would, in a way, be a historic feat. We would certainly like that."
"It's a shame, it's always better to play in front of a full stadium. On the other hand, the core of our team has gone through seasons with COVID, we played against Leicester and Arsenal in front of empty stands and put in great performances. It's about our internal motivation, we need to do our best and overcome this."