Olympique de Marseille vs Ajax LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

Stay tuned for Olympique de Marseille vs Ajax live on Match day 5 of the UEFA Europa League.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Olympique de Marseille vs Ajax live on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Europa League 2023, as well as the latest information from the Stade Orange Velodrome. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Olympique de Marseille vs Ajax in UEFA Europa League Match day 5 live online and live stream
Olympique de Marseille vs Ajax match will be broadcast on ESPN.
The Olympique de Marseille vs Ajax match can be tuned in from the Star+ streams.
Other matches in UEFA Europa League Match day 5
In addition to this Olympique de Marseille vs Ajax match, the following matches will be played: Freiburg vs Olympiacos, Topola vs West Ham, Maccabi vs Rennes, Graz vs Rakow, Atalanta vs Sporting CP, AEK Arenas vs Brighton, Sparta Prague vs Betis, Molde vs Qarabag, Hacken vs Bayern Leverkusen, Villareal vs Panathinaikos, Servett vs AS Roma, Sheriff vs Slavia Prague, Liverpool vs LASK, Toulouse vs St. Gilloise and Rangers vs Arsenegade. Rangers vs Aris Limasol, Toulouse vs St. Gilloise, are the UEFA Europa League Matchday 5 fixtures for tomorrow, without doubt a very exciting matchday, full of top teams and top quality players in the penultimate round of the most important club level tournament in Europe.
The referee for Matchday 5 in the UEFA Europa League
The central referee in charge of the matchday 5 of the UEFA Europa League will be the Italian referee S. Sozza, who will have the task of bringing order to this match in which three very important points are being fought for and who, with his national and international experience, will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion in one of the most important matches in this European tournament.
What time is Olympique de Marseille vs Ajax match day 5 of the UEFA Europa League?
This is the kick-off time for the Olympique de Marseille vs Ajax match on 30 November 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:00
Bolivia: 17:00
Brazil: 17:00
Chile: 17:00
Colombia: 17:00
Ecuador: 17:100 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 15:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 16:00 hours
Japan: 04:00 hours
India: 00:00 hours
Nigeria: 00:00 hours
South Africa: 01:00 hours
Australia: 06:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best in this UEFA Europa League matchday 5, with two teams full of hope to have a great matchday and aspire to climb even higher in the overall group B table.
Background
The record is very even, as they have only met on two occasions, leaving a record of two draws and neither team has been able to come away with a win, despite this statistic the favourite to take the three points is Marseille, who have better quality players and a better position in the overall group standings.
How does Ajax arrive?
Ajax on the other hand comes from a 2-0 defeat against Brighton on match day 4, a team that has not had a great time all season being in last place in group B with only 2 points and a record of 2 draws and 2 losses in 4 games, will be looking to get out of the bad streak and get 3 points in a match that looks to be very complicated for the Ajax team, in this way the two teams come to a match that promises to have a lot of intensity, goals and emotions.
How does Marseille arrive?
Marseille in round 4 of the UEFA Europa League, comes from defeating AEK Athens 2-0 away, a game where they were dominant despite being away and managed to get 3 valuable points to be leaders of group B with a record of 4 games played, Marseille will be looking to secure first place tomorrow when they take on Ajax, a team that is not enjoying a good moment, neither in the Europa League nor in the Eredivisie. Marseille will be in a very exciting match with two very strong teams.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the minute-by-minute coverage of Olympique de Marseille vs Ajax live in UEFA Europa League Match day 5. The match will take place at the Stade Velordome at 14:00.