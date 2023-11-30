Villarreal vs Panathinaikos LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Villarreal vs Panathinaikos live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the El Madrigal Stadium.
Where and how to watch Villarreal vs Panathinaikos online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TNT Sports channel.

Villarreal vs Panathinaikos can be tuned from the live streams of the HBO Max App.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the Villarreal vs Panathinaikos match corresponding to Matchday 5 of the UEFA Europa League Group stage?

This is the start time of the Villarreal vs Panathinaikos match on November 29, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.

Brazil: 2:00 p.m.

Chile: 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

United States: 4:00 p.m. PT and 6:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.

Japan: 2:00 p.m.

India: 01:00 hours

Nigeria: 05:00 hours

South Africa: 08:00 hours

Australia: 08:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 09:00 hours

Villarreal Statements

Marcelino García Toral spoke prior to this meeting: “We will see the decision we make. They have gone little by little. One with a short process like Matteo, another longer like Coque. It is premature for them to come out first, but we will assess with the medical staff if they are available to help us. The evolution is positive. Coque already sees the light at the end of the tunnel. He is a player that I know well from my time at Valencia. We do not want to anticipate the process and have a risk of relapse. We are satisfied to see them progress and when they are 100% we will put them on the list.”

“We have had time until now. Starting tomorrow we will no longer have it. We come from the break and not so much load. We're not going to do many rotations tomorrow. Winning almost means classifying us mathematically. What you can do today, don't leave it for tomorrow. I don't want to say that we are going to win, but that it is a team that is difficult to defeat and we cannot rotate. They already eliminated us in my previous team, now we play against them again. We play in our field and we are stung by defeat away from home. “We want to win and add the three points that would practically classify us.”

Panathinaikos' latest lineup

Brignoli; Vagiannidis, Schenkeveld, Jedvaj, Mladenovic; Vilhena, Rubén Pérez, Cerin; Bernard, Ioannidis, Palacios.
Villarreal's latest lineup

Jorgensen; Alti, Foyth, Albiol, Cuenca, Pedraza; Capoue, Parejo, Álex Baena; Moreno, Morales
How does Panathinaikos arrive?

Panathinaikos played its last match at the moment in the Greek Super League against Aris, in this match the team failed to win and fell two goals to zero.
How does Villarreal arrive?

Villarreal defeated Osasuna three goals to one in the last round of LaLiga, the local team will seek to emerge triumphant in this important match.

The Villarreal vs Panathinaikos match will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium

The Villarreal vs Panathinaikos match will be played at the El Madrigal Stadium, located in Villarreal, Spain. The property has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the minute by minute of the Villarreal vs Panathinaikos match live, this match corresponds to Matchday 5 of the UEFA Europa League. The match will take place at the El Madrigal Stadium at 2:00 p.m.
