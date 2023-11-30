Villarreal vs Panathinaikos LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow Villarreal vs Panathinaikos live
Where and how to watch Villarreal vs Panathinaikos online and live
Villarreal vs Panathinaikos can be tuned from the live streams of the HBO Max App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Villarreal vs Panathinaikos match corresponding to Matchday 5 of the UEFA Europa League Group stage?
Argentina: 3:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.
Brazil: 2:00 p.m.
Chile: 2:00 p.m.
Colombia: 2:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
United States: 4:00 p.m. PT and 6:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 2:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Peru: 3:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 2:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 01:00 hours
Nigeria: 05:00 hours
South Africa: 08:00 hours
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 09:00 hours
Villarreal Statements
“We have had time until now. Starting tomorrow we will no longer have it. We come from the break and not so much load. We're not going to do many rotations tomorrow. Winning almost means classifying us mathematically. What you can do today, don't leave it for tomorrow. I don't want to say that we are going to win, but that it is a team that is difficult to defeat and we cannot rotate. They already eliminated us in my previous team, now we play against them again. We play in our field and we are stung by defeat away from home. “We want to win and add the three points that would practically classify us.”
Panathinaikos' latest lineup
Villarreal's latest lineup
How does Panathinaikos arrive?
How does Villarreal arrive?