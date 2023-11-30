TSC Backa Topola vs West Ham LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match
Image: West Ham

Don't leave here to follow TSC vs West Ham live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for TSC vs West Ham live, in addition to the latest information emerging from the TSC Arena Stadium.
Where and how to watch TSC vs West Ham online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the ESPN channel.

TSC vs West Ham can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the TSC vs West Ham match corresponding to Matchday 5 of the UEFA Europa League Group stage?

This is the start time of the TSC vs West Ham match on November 29, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:45 am

Bolivia: 11:45 hours

Brazil: 11:45 am

Chile: 11:45 hours

Colombia: 11:45 hours

Ecuador: 11:45 hours

United States: 12:45 p.m. PT and 1:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:45 am

Paraguay: 12:45 hours

Peru: 12:45 hours

Uruguay: 4:45 p.m.

Venezuela: 11:45 am

Japan: 11:45 a.m.

India: 10:45 p.m.

Nigeria: 02:45 hours

South Africa: 03:45 hours

Australia: 3:45 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 4:45 p.m.

West Ham Statements

David Moyes spoke ahead of this match: "TSC played very well at the London Stadium in the opening group match. I thought it was a good match, but fortunately we got the result.

"We respect all the rivals we face. We will come here tomorrow and try to win. We are in a strong position in the group.

"The stadium is small in comparison, the pitch looks good, it's cold but the conditions are good to play in, so I hope we can perform well tomorrow."

"We've done well in Europe, we had a record, our first defeat was at Olympiacos, so I hope we can continue our very good form in Europe, wherever we've been.

"We have only lost one away game in almost 18 months, since the UEFA Europa League semi-final at Eintracht Frankfurt, so I hope this can continue and I will do everything I can to make it happen tomorrow."

West Ham's latest lineup

Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Soucek, Lucas Paquetá; Engs.
TSC's latest lineup

Ilic; Antonic, Stojic, Djordjevic, Petrovic; Vlalukin, Kuveljic, Djakovac, Vulic, Jovanovic; Milovanovic.
How do West Ham arrive?

West Ham beat Burnley in great fashion to score three important points in this first half of the Premier League.

How does the TSC arrive?

TSC reaches this fifth round after beating Partisan four goals to zero in its league, the Serbian squad will seek to add three and get out of the bottom of the table.
The TSC vs West Ham match will be played at the TSC Arena Stadium

The TSC vs West Ham match will be played at the TSC Arena Stadium, located in Bačka Topola, Serbia. The facility has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the minute by minute of the TSC vs West Ham match live, this match corresponds to Matchday 5 of the UEFA Europa League. The match will take place at the TSC Arena Stadium at 12:45 pm.
