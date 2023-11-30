Sparta Praga vs Betis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Sparta Praga vs Betis Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Sparta Praga vs Betis live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ViX, Paramount+ app.
Referee
Nikola Dabanovic will be the referee of the match, with Vladan Torodovic and Srdan Jovanovic as assistants, with all coming from Montenegro. Mario Zebec will command VAR, with Igor Pajac as assistant, with both arriving from Croatia.
Probable Betis
Real Betis' probable team for the match is: Vieites, Ruibal, Pezzella, Riad and Miranda; Roca, Willian Carvalho, Abdé, Fekir and Ayoze Pérez; William José.
Probable Sparta Praga
Sparta Prague's probable team for the match is: Jensen, Vitik, Panak and Sorensen; Wiesner, Sadilek, Krejci and Zeleny; Birmancevic, Kuchta and Haraslin.
Injuries
Sparta Praga will have no absences for the match, while Betis will not be able to use Sabaly, Bartra, Bravo and Rui Silva, all injured.
Group C
In group C of Legaue Europe, Betis leads with nine points, followed closely by Rangers, with seven. Sparta Prague is right behind, with four points, in addition to Aris Limassol with three points in last place. In the Czech Championship, Sparta Prague has 41 points in the lead, two above Slavia Prague. In LaLiga, Betis is in seventh place, with 24 points, five above Getafe, Valencia and Rayo Vallecano, as well as being one below Bilbao and Real Sociedad.
Last Matches: Betis
Betis on the other side has two wins and a draw. On day nine, at home, the victory was 4-1 over Aris Limassol in the Europa League, with goals from Borja Iglesias, Ruibal, Coa and Abdé, while Kokorin scored. On the 12th, away from home, the draw was 1-1 with Sevilla, with Ayoze Pérez opening the scoring and Rakitic equalizing. And on Sunday (26), at home, the victory was 1-0 over Las Palmas, with a goal from Willian José.
Last Matches: Sparta Praga
Sparta Prague arrives for the match with one defeat and two wins. On November 9th, away from home, the defeat was to Rangers, 2-1, in the Europa League, with goals from Danilo and Cantwell, while Haraslín scored. On the 12th, away from home, the victory came 1-0 over Baník, with a goal from Panák. And on Sunday (26), at home, against Zlín, the victory was 2-0, with two goals from Birmancevic.
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.