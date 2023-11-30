Molde vs Qarabag LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Molde vs Qarabag Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Molde vs Qarabag match.
How to watch Molde vs Qarabag Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Molde vs Qarabag live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ViX, Paramount+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Referee
Erik Lambrechts will be the match referee, with Jo de Weirdt and Kevin Monteny as assistants, all of whom come from Belgium. VAR will be led by Benoit Millot, who comes from France, with Belgian Jan Boterberg as an assistant.
Probable Qarabag
Qarabag's probable team for the match is: Lunyov, Vesovic, Mustafazada, Medina and Cafarguilyev; Jankovic, Andradem Zoubir, Hofmann and Benzia; Juninho.
Probable Molde
Molde's probable team for the match is: Petersen, E Haugan, Oeyvann, Ellingsen, Loevik and K Haugen; Eriksen, Kaasa and Breivik; Eikrem and Guldbrandsen.
Absentees
For the match, Molde will be without the injured Karlstrom and Linnes, while at Qarabag Julio Romão, suspended, will be missing.
Group H
In group H of the Europa League, Leverkusen leads with 12 points, while Qarabag is behind, with six, tied with Molde, in addition to having Hacken below, with no points gained. In the Eliteserien, Molde is in fifth place, with 50 points, eight behind Viking and seven points above Lillestrom. Meanwhile in the Yuksak League, Watabag leads with 29 points, one above Zira and seven above Sumgayit.
Last Matches: Qarabag
Qarabag arrives for the match with two wins and one defeat. In the Europa League, on day nine, the defeat was at home to Leverkusen, 1-0, with a goal from Boniface. On the 12th, at home, the victory was 3-1 over Sebail, with goals from Bayaramov, Benzia and Olvio, while Pedro Nuno scored. And on Friday (24), 2-1, the victory was over Sabah, with goals from Bayramov and Axundzade, while Sekidika scored.
Last Matches: Molde
Molde arrives for this match with three consecutive victories. On November 9th, away from home, the victory was 3-1 over Hacken, with goals from Gulbrandsen and Eriksen (2) while Krstic scored, in the Europa League. On the 12th, at home, the victory was 4-0 over Lillestrom, with goals from Gabrielsen (own), Berisha (2) and Hestad. And on Sunday (26), 3-1 away from home once again, the victory came over Sarpsborg, with goals from Lovik, Haughen and Odegard, while Sandberg scored.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Europa League match: Molde vs Qarabag Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.