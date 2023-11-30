Häcken vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match
Bayer Leverkusen

12:58 AM14 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Häcken vs Bayer Leverkusen match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ViX,  Paramount+

 

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:53 AM19 minutes ago

What time is Häcken vs Bayer Leverkusen match for Europa League?

This is the start time of the game Häcken vs Bayer Leverkusen of 30th November 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina 5 pm: Star+

Bolivia 4 pm: Star+

Brazil 5 pm: TNT, HBO Max

Chile 4 pm: Star+

Colombia 3 pm: Star+

Ecuador 3  pm: Star+

USA 4 pm ET: ViX,  Paramount+

Spain 8 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 3 pm: Star+

Paraguay 3 pm: Star+

Peru 3 pm: Star+

Uruguay 5 pm: Star+

Venezuela 4 pm: Star+

12:48 AM24 minutes ago

Speak, NathanTella!

"The past few weeks have given me a lot of self-confidence. As a player, you always want to play - play the big games. My international debut was also good for me. Now I'm really looking forward to the game.

I'm at an excellent club, have a great coach, and a fantastic team around me - all supporting me to give my best performance. Now it's about developing myself as best as I can in all areas."

12:43 AM29 minutes ago

Speak, Xabi Alonso!

"It was my first game in a big stadium. The memories from this week are great. I'm happy to be back. But we came here to win. We won't rest at all; there's no time for that. We prepared once again for this game in the best possible way and are approaching it with great focus.

We are in good form and have no intention of giving up. We are ready to play many games in short intervals. On Sunday, it was important to start well after the international break. Now we want to secure the top spot in the group.

Florian Wirtz has slight muscle problems. We left him in Leverkusen as a precaution; he should normally be fit on Sunday. All other players are ready. We have the clear goal of securing the 1st place, and we will give our all to achieve that. Matej Kovar will be in goal."

12:38 AM34 minutes ago

Standings

12:33 AM39 minutes ago

Hornets

In the opposite situation, Häcken is in last place, still without any points. The Hornets have lost all games
12:28 AM44 minutes ago

Lions

Bayer Leverkusen has a 100% record with four wins in four games. The Lions lead Group H, accumulating 12 points.
12:23 AMan hour ago

Nya Ullevi

Nya Ullevi is a stadium located in Gothenburg, Sweden, inaugurated in 2009 to replace the old Ullevi. Its capacity is approximately 43,000 spectators for sporting events, expandable to up to 75,000 for concerts and other entertainment events.

The stadium was built for the 1958 FIFA World Cup, held in Sweden. It hosted six matches during the tournament, including the final between Brazil and Sweden, which ended with a 5-2 victory for Brazil. Nya Ullevi has also been the venue for various other major sporting events, such as the 1994 Summer Olympics, the 1992 UEFA European Football Championship, and the 1995 World Athletics Championships.

In addition to hosting football matches and athletics competitions, the stadium is also a venue for major concerts and live events. Notable for its modern design, it offers quality facilities and a good view of the field or stage from any seat. Local teams, such as BK Häcken, also use the stadium for their matches.

12:18 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Häcken vs Bayer Leverkusen live this Tuesday (30), at the Nya Ullevi at 3 pm ET, for the Europa League. The match is valid for the 5th round of the competition.
12:13 AMan hour ago

