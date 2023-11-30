Häcken vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Häcken vs Bayer Leverkusen match live?
What time is Häcken vs Bayer Leverkusen match for Europa League?
Argentina 5 pm: Star+
Bolivia 4 pm: Star+
Brazil 5 pm: TNT, HBO Max
Chile 4 pm: Star+
Colombia 3 pm: Star+
Ecuador 3 pm: Star+
USA 4 pm ET: ViX, Paramount+
Spain 8 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 3 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3 pm: Star+
Peru 3 pm: Star+
Uruguay 5 pm: Star+
Venezuela 4 pm: Star+
Speak, NathanTella!
I'm at an excellent club, have a great coach, and a fantastic team around me - all supporting me to give my best performance. Now it's about developing myself as best as I can in all areas."
Speak, Xabi Alonso!
We are in good form and have no intention of giving up. We are ready to play many games in short intervals. On Sunday, it was important to start well after the international break. Now we want to secure the top spot in the group.
Florian Wirtz has slight muscle problems. We left him in Leverkusen as a precaution; he should normally be fit on Sunday. All other players are ready. We have the clear goal of securing the 1st place, and we will give our all to achieve that. Matej Kovar will be in goal."
Nya Ullevi
The stadium was built for the 1958 FIFA World Cup, held in Sweden. It hosted six matches during the tournament, including the final between Brazil and Sweden, which ended with a 5-2 victory for Brazil. Nya Ullevi has also been the venue for various other major sporting events, such as the 1994 Summer Olympics, the 1992 UEFA European Football Championship, and the 1995 World Athletics Championships.
In addition to hosting football matches and athletics competitions, the stadium is also a venue for major concerts and live events. Notable for its modern design, it offers quality facilities and a good view of the field or stage from any seat. Local teams, such as BK Häcken, also use the stadium for their matches.
