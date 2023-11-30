Maccabi Haifa vs Stade Rennais LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Maccabi Haifa vs Stade Rennais in a UEFA Europa League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Maccabi Haifa vs Stade Rennais match in the UEFA Europa League.
What time is Maccabi Haifa vs Stade Rennais match for UEFA Europa League?
This is the start time of the game Maccabi Haifa vs Stade Rennais of November 30th, in several countries:
Mexico: 11:45 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 2:45 p.m.
Chile: 2:45 p.m.
Colombia: 12:45 p.m.
Peru: 12:45 p.m.
USA: 12:45 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 1:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 8:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Maccabi Haifa vs Stade Rennais live
The match will be broadcast on Paramount+ and ViX.
If you want to watch Maccabi Haifa vs Stade Rennais in streaming, it will be tuned on Paramount+ and ViX.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Maccabi player
Senegal's defender, Abdoulaye Seck, 31, has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently having, looking to help his club stay strong in the Israeli league, as it has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and at this start of the season.
Statistics of……
The Senegal defender, Abdoulaye Seck, the attacker will play his fifth game for his club, in the past he played 28 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 3 goals in the Israeli league and 0 assists, he currently has 1 goal in 5 games Furthermore, in this tournament I already scored a goal.
Watch out for this Rennes player
The 25-year-old midfielder from France, Ludovic Blas, has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, seeking help and victory, hoping to respond to the good moment he is currently having, seeking to help his club stay strong in the French league, as it has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and during the season.
Statistics of……
The French midfielder, Ludovic Blas, the attacker will play his thirteenth game for his club, in the past he played 30 as a starter and 7 as a substitute, managing to score 7 goals in the French league and 5 assists, he currently has 2 goals in 12 matches, also in this tournament I already scored 2 goals.
How is Maccabi coming?
In their last 5 matches, the locals have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was 2-3 against Maccabi Netanya, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss , a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Maccabi Haifa 2 – 1 Hapoel Petah Tikva, Nov. 25, 2023, Israeli Premier League
Maccabi Haifa 1 – 2 Villarreal, Nov. 9, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Maccabi Haifa 0 – 0 Panathinaikos, Oct. 5, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Maccabi Netanya 2 – 3 Maccabi Haifa, Oct. 1, 2023, Israeli Premier League
Maccabi Haifa 1 – 1 Bnei Sakhnin, September 27, 2023, Israeli Premier League
How is Rennes coming?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last games, their best result was 3-1 against Stade de Reims, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses , a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Stade Rennais 3 – 1 Stade de Reims, Nov. 26, 2023, French Ligue 1
Stade Rennais 0 – 1 Lyon, Nov. 12, 2023, French Ligue 1
Stade Rennais 3 – 1 Panathinaikos, Nov. 9, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Nice 2 – 0 Stade Rennais, Nov. 5, 2023, French Ligue 1
Stade Rennais 1 – 1 Strasbourg, Oct. 29, 2023, French Ligue 1
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Maccabi Haifa vs Stade Rennais match, corresponding to the Europa League. The meeting will take place at Puskás Aréna, at 12:45 p.m.