Toulouse vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

Tune in here Toulouse vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in a UEFA Europa League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toulouse vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise match in the UEFA Europa League.
What time is Toulouse vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise match for UEFA Europa League?
This is the start time of the game Toulouse vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise of November 30th, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
USA: 3:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Spain: 23:00 hours
Where and how to watch Toulouse vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise live
The match will be broadcast on Paramount+ and ViX.
If you want to watch Toulouse vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in streaming, it will be tuned on Paramount+ and ViX.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Gilloiseplayer
The 32-year-old England defender, Christian Burgess, has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to respond to the good moment he is currently having, looking to help his club stay strong in the Belgian league, as it has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and at this start of the season.
Statistics of……
The defender of England, Christian Burgess, the defender will play his fourteenth game for his club, in the past he played 29 as a starter and 8 as a substitute, managing to score 3 goals in the Belgian league and 0 assists, he currently has 1 goal in 13 matches, in this tournament he has a goal.
Watch out for this Toulouse player
The Netherlands attacker, Thijs Dallinga, 23 years old, has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to respond to the good moment he is currently having, looking to help his club stay strong in the French league, as it has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and during the season.
Statistics of……
The Netherlands attacker, Thijs Dallinga, the attacker will play his thirteenth game for his club, in the past he played 28 as a starter and 8 as a substitute, managing to score 12 goals in the French league and 1 assist, he currently has 4 goals in 12 meetings.
How is Toulouse coming?
In their last 5 games, the locals have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last games, their best result was 3-2 against Liverpool, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Nice 1 – 0 Toulouse, Nov. 26, 2023, French Ligue 1
Lille 1 – 1 Toulouse, Nov. 12, 2023, French Ligue 1
Toulouse 3 – 2 Liverpool, Nov. 9, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Toulouse 1 – 2 Le Havre AC, Nov. 5, 2023, French Ligue 1
Montpellier 3 – 0 Toulouse, Oct. 29, 2023, French Ligue 1
How is Gilloise coming?
In their last 5 matches, the visitors have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was 3-0 against KV Kortrijk, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
KAA Gent 1 – 1 Union St.-Gilloise, Nov. 26, 2023, Belgian Professional League
Union St.-Gilloise 3 – 0 KV Kortrijk, Nov. 12, 2023, Belgian Professional League
LASK Linz 3 – 0 Union St.-Gilloise, Nov. 9, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Union St.-Gilloise 2 – 1 Club Brugge, Nov. 5, 2023, Belgian Professional League
KVC Westerlo 1 – 3 Union St.-Gilloise, Oct. 29, 2023, Belgian Professional League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Toulouse vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise match, corresponding to the Europa League. The match will take place at Stade de Toulouse, at 3:00 p.m.