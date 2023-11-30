Liverpool vs LASK LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Liverpool vs LASK online and live from the UEFA Europa League?
Last LASK lineup
Liverpool's latest lineup
LASK Statements
"For us as a team and for the entire club, this match is, of course, a great story, we are all looking forward to it. Even if we are not favorites, we always believe in the possibility of taking something with us and we are going to demand everything from them. to Liverpool."
Liverpool Statements
Liverpool will not be able to count on Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota
“Both are out. With Ali it’s a bit lesser, so we have to see – not day by day, he will not play tomorrow, not on Sunday, probably not the week after. Then it should be kind of OK.”
“Diogo will take a little bit longer, we don’t know exactly how long, but it’s a bit more severe. We have to see.”
How does LASK arrive?
How does Liverpool arrive?
The Reds seek direct qualification to the Final Eighth in the Europa League
The match will be played at Anfield Stadium
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Liverpool vs LASK match, corresponding to Matchday 5 of Group E of the UEFA Europa League. The match will take place at Anfield Stadium, at 3:00 p.m.
Liverpool vs LASK can be tuned into the Star+ live streams.
