Liverpool vs LASK LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match
Photo: LASK FC

12:57 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Liverpool vs LASK online and live from the UEFA Europa League?

The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Liverpool vs LASK can be tuned into the Star+ live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

This is the start time of the Southampton vs Bristol City match in various countries:

Argentina: 5:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 4:00 p.m.

Brazil: 5:00 p.m.

Chile: 5:00 p.m.

Colombia: 3:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.

US (ET): 3:00 p.m.

Spain: 9:00 p.m.

Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 5:00 p.m.

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 4:00 p.m.

12:52 AM2 hours ago

Last LASK lineup

This was the last starting eleven that Thomas Sageder commanded:

12:47 AM2 hours ago

Liverpool's latest lineup

This was the last starting eleven that Jürgen Klopp sent:

12:42 AM2 hours ago

LASK Statements

The Linz strategist, Thomas Sageder, was excited to face Liverpool again in the UEFA Europa League and said they will fight to get a good result on the Anfield field.

"For us as a team and for the entire club, this match is, of course, a great story, we are all looking forward to it. Even if we are not favorites, we always believe in the possibility of taking something with us and we are going to demand everything from them. to Liverpool."

12:37 AM2 hours ago

Liverpool Statements

The German strategist, Jürgen Klopp spoke at a press conference prior to the duel against LASK about the expectations he has for his team for tomorrow. "We have to make sure it is a European night. I will put together a team that has fresh legs, that will go for it, that wants to enjoy the game and will really fight for a result. And if Anfield wants to do that too, it would be a big help." . He also commented on the importance of winning tomorrow's game and securing group leadership. "Now we have nine (points), Toulouse has seven, so if we win and if they win, theoretically, at home... that's the situation in the Europa League, it is very important if you are first or second in the group. Once you you pass, once you get into a classification, all these things are very important.

12:32 AM2 hours ago

Liverpool will not be able to count on Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota

After Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and striker Diogo Jota were injured last weekend in the 1-1 draw against Manchester City, the Reds strategist confirmed the absence of both players for the match against LASK and assured that Caoimhin Kelleher is positioned as a favorite to cover the three suits tomorrow.

“Both are out. With Ali it’s a bit lesser, so we have to see – not day by day, he will not play tomorrow, not on Sunday, probably not the week after. Then it should be kind of OK.”

“Diogo will take a little bit longer, we don’t know exactly how long, but it’s a bit more severe. We have to see.”

12:27 AM2 hours ago

How does LASK arrive?

On the other hand, the Austrian team has just beaten WSG Tirol 1-0 and is in third position in the Austrian Bundesliga, however, the outlook for them in the UEFA Europa League is very different, since they are in last place. from Group E with only one victory against Union Saint-Guilloise and three defeats. Those led by Thomas Sageder no longer have any margin for error and if they want to aspire to play in the playoffs they will have to win their last two matches against Liverpool and Toulouse.

12:22 AM2 hours ago

How does Liverpool arrive?

The Reds come into this match after getting a valuable draw (1-1) against Manchester City in the Premier League and are third in their league, however, and despite continuing as leaders of Group E in the UEFA Europa League, the team by Jürgen Klopp, suffered a 3-2 defeat last date against Toulouse in the group stage. The three-time Europa League champion will look for their fourth victory of the tournament tomorrow against the Austrian team to get closer to a direct ticket to the Round of 16.

12:17 AM2 hours ago

The Reds seek direct qualification to the Final Eighth in the Europa League

With a couple of dates remaining in the UEFA Europa League Group Stage, Group E is led by Liverpool with nine points, however, Toulouse is closely following in second position with seven units. Both teams are seeking to establish themselves in first position to get a direct ticket to the Round of 16.
12:12 AM3 hours ago

The match will be played at Anfield Stadium

The Liverpool vs LASK match will be played at Anfield Stadium, located in the City of Liverpool in England. The building was inaugurated in 1884 and has capacity for 54,000 fans.

12:07 AM3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

 

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Liverpool vs LASK match, corresponding to Matchday 5 of Group E of the UEFA Europa League. The match will take place at Anfield Stadium, at 3:00 p.m.

