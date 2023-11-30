Sturm Graz vs Rakow Czestochowa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Sturm Graz x Rakow Czestochowa game on TV and in real time?
When is the game between Sturm Graz x Rakow Czestochowa how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Sturm Graz favorite to win the match
In the last eight games, they only won one. The prediction for Sturm Graz's victory is the indication in the market of the final result for this Thursday's game in the fifth round of the group stage of the 2023/2024 version of the Europa League.
Sturm Graz takes more corners in the match
At home and in need of victory, Sturm Graz should start applying pressure from the moment the ball starts rolling. Using the corner kick market in the extra tip for this Thursday's game in the fifth round of the group stage of the 2023/2024 version of the Europa League, the indication is that Sturm Graz will cover a greater number of corners throughout the match. .
first position outside the classification zone
Rakow Czestochowa
Rakow Czestochowa also had their commitment for the Polish Championship on Saturday, November 25th. He took charge of the field against Cracovia in a match for the sixteenth round of the Ekstraklasa, the country's elite division in the 2023/2024 season. The game was 1-1. Ghita's defense was breached in the 25th minute of the first half. He got the change in the 43rd minute of the final phase. Having scored from a penalty kick taken by Nowak.
Despite being late, equality was not unfair. On the contrary, Rakow Czestochowa was better in the match. He had the ball 67% of the time, created the greatest number of moves that ended in shots (18 to 12) and easily led the rate of successful shots (6 to 2). The draw took him to 28 points (eight wins, four draws and three defeats). Enough to occupy fourth place in the national league.
Sturm Graz standings
Sturm Graz
He only managed to break through Lustenau's defensive block in the final phase. After three minutes, Horvat made the net swing. The scenario became more favorable after eight minutes with the expulsion of Diallo, which left the visitors at a numerical disadvantage. Taking advantage of the situation, they extended the lead in the 25th minute. After receiving a pass from Gazibegovic, Prass scored, taking Sturm Graz to 33 points (ten wins, three draws and two defeats).
TIME AND PLACE!
Sturm Graz will look to keep their hopes of reaching the Europa League qualifiers alive when they host Rakow Czestochowa in Austria on Thursday.
The hosts need to equal Sporting Lisbon's result this week before facing them in the sixth round, while Rakow are already out but can still keep their hopes of a Europa Conference League place alive if they win here.
Seeking to maintain their hopes of qualifying, Sturm Graz has Rakow Czestochowa ahead this Thursday, November 30th. The match, which will be held at the Merkur Arena in Graz, is part of the schedule for the fifth round of the Europa League. It is the penultimate round of the group stage of the 2023/2024 edition of the Europa League.
Kick-off is scheduled for 2:45 pm (Brasília time). The teams are in group D, as are Atalanta, from Italy, and Sporting, from Portugal, who will face each other at the same time in Bergamo.
Sturm Graz x Rakow Czestochowa
Europa League
Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023;
Time: 1:45 pm ET;
Location: Merkur Arena, in Graz;
Where to watch: Star+