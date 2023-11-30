Sturm Graz vs Rakow Czestochowa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match
Where and how to watch the Sturm Graz x Rakow Czestochowa game on TV and in real time?

 

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023;

Time: 1:45 pm ET;

Location: Merkur Arena, in Graz;

Where to watch: Star+

When is the game between Sturm Graz x Rakow Czestochowa how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The game between Sturm Graz x Rakow Czestochowa will kick off at 145 pm pm ET, being played at the Merkur Arena, in Graz, for the 5th round of the 2023/24 Europa League. You can check everything here at VAVEL Brasil.
Sturm Graz favorite to win the match

The victory is obligatory for Sturm Graz to maintain hopes of fighting for qualification for the next stage of the Europa League until the final stage. The team gained self-confidence with two triumphs in the last rounds of the Austrian Championship. Rakow Czestochowa only has a chance of seeking third place and, therefore, relocation to the European Conference League. However, he is not having a good time.

In the last eight games, they only won one. The prediction for Sturm Graz's victory is the indication in the market of the final result for this Thursday's game in the fifth round of the group stage of the 2023/2024 version of the Europa League.

Sturm Graz takes more corners in the match


At home and in need of victory, Sturm Graz should start applying pressure from the moment the ball starts rolling. Using the corner kick market in the extra tip for this Thursday's game in the fifth round of the group stage of the 2023/2024 version of the Europa League, the indication is that Sturm Graz will cover a greater number of corners throughout the match. .
first position outside the classification zone

It is the first position outside the classification zone for international competitions of the Polish Championship. It is one point below Lech, in third place. In comparison with Slaks, the leader, the distance is eight points. In the Europa League, they only have one point (one draw and three defeats). It is in fourth – last – position. Therefore, the game against Sturm Graz is essential so that they can try to reach third place and seek to be moved to the European Conference League in the second half of the season.
Rakow Czestochowa

Rakow Czestochowa also had their commitment for the Polish Championship on Saturday, November 25th. He took charge of the field against Cracovia in a match for the sixteenth round of the Ekstraklasa, the country's elite division in the 2023/2024 season. The game was 1-1. Ghita's defense was breached in the 25th minute of the first half. He got the change in the 43rd minute of the final phase. Having scored from a penalty kick taken by Nowak.

Despite being late, equality was not unfair. On the contrary, Rakow Czestochowa was better in the match. He had the ball 67% of the time, created the greatest number of moves that ended in shots (18 to 12) and easily led the rate of successful shots (6 to 2). The draw took him to 28 points (eight wins, four draws and three defeats). Enough to occupy fourth place in the national league.

Sturm Graz standings

It's the same score as Sturm Graz, winner of the last ten editions of the Austrian Bundesliga, which is in the lead by winning when considering the tiebreaker criteria. In the Europa League, they were defeated, 1-0, by Atalanta, in Bergamo, in the previous round. With four points (one win, one draw and two defeats), they are in third place in group D. Three points below Sporting, who they will face in the final round in Portugal. So, if you win, you will have the chance to fight for classification in Lisbon.
Sturm Graz

 

Sturm Graz had their commitment on Saturday, November 25th, for the fifteenth round of the 2023/2024 edition of the Austrian Championship. Counting on the possibility of playing at home, they beat Lustenau 2-0. It was their second consecutive victory in the tournament. Result compatible with much superior performance. He had the ball 54% of the time, created twice as many shooting opportunities (24 to 12) and was much better in terms of shots on target (8 to 3).

He only managed to break through Lustenau's defensive block in the final phase. After three minutes, Horvat made the net swing. The scenario became more favorable after eight minutes with the expulsion of Diallo, which left the visitors at a numerical disadvantage. Taking advantage of the situation, they extended the lead in the 25th minute. After receiving a pass from Gazibegovic, Prass scored, taking Sturm Graz to 33 points (ten wins, three draws and two defeats).

 

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Sturm Graz x Rakow Czestochowa is valid for the 5th round of the Europa League 2023/24.

Sturm Graz will look to keep their hopes of reaching the Europa League qualifiers alive when they host Rakow Czestochowa in Austria on Thursday.

The hosts need to equal Sporting Lisbon's result this week before facing them in the sixth round, while Rakow are already out but can still keep their hopes of a Europa Conference League place alive if they win here.

Seeking to maintain their hopes of qualifying, Sturm Graz has Rakow Czestochowa ahead this Thursday, November 30th. The match, which will be held at the Merkur Arena in Graz, is part of the schedule for the fifth round of the Europa League. It is the penultimate round of the group stage of the 2023/2024 edition of the Europa League.

Kick-off is scheduled for 2:45 pm (Brasília time). The teams are in group D, as are Atalanta, from Italy, and Sporting, from Portugal, who will face each other at the same time in Bergamo.

Welcome and welcome to the Sturm Graz vs Rakow Czestochowa game live

Hello, football lover! Now it's time for a decisive match in the Champions League between two teams: on the one hand, Sturm Graz. While on the other side is the team from Rakow Czestochowa. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
