Rangers vs Aris Limassol LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match
Foto: Rangers

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
1:19 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch the Rangers x Aris Limassol game on TV in real time?

Rangers x Aris Limassol
Europa League

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023;

Time: 4 pm ET;

Location: Ibrox Stadium, in Glasgow, Scotland;

Where to watch: Star+

1:14 AMan hour ago

When is the game between Rangers x Aris Limassol, how can I watch it LIVE and in real time?

The game between Rangers x Aris Limassol will kick off at 5pm (Brasília time), being played at Ibrox Stadium, in Glasgow, Scotland, for the 5th round of the 2023/24 Europa League. You can check everything here at VAVEL Brasil.
1:09 AM2 hours ago

Last three matchs Aris

The results of Aris' last 3 games in all competitions have not been particularly encouraging, with a narrow 1-0 victory against Nea Salamis Famagusta followed by two significant defeats, conceding 4 goals in each of them, to Karmiotissa and Real Bettis.
1:04 AM2 hours ago

last meeting

It is worth remembering that the last meeting between these two clubs, in the Europa League, took place in October this year, with Aris Limassol winning 2-1 over Rangers.

Thus, Rangers have a strong offensive performance, with 15 goals in six games, including four with over 2.5 goals. Aris also tends to play in games with over 2.5 goals, with three of the last four matches following this trend.

12:59 AM2 hours ago

In Europa League

In the Europa League, they were beaten 4-1 by Betis, in Spain, in the previous round. With three points (one win and three defeats), they are in the fourth – last – position in group C. The victory against Rangers is essential for them to maintain their hopes of qualifying until the final round when they will face, at home, Sparta Prague, third place with four points.
12:54 AM2 hours ago

Aris Limassol

After suffering consecutive defeats, one in the Europa League and another in the Cypriot Championship, Aris Limassou achieved a reaction on Saturday, November 25th. Counting on the possibility of exercising control on the field, I beat Apoel, 1-0, in a match for the twelfth round of the 2023/2024 version of the national league. A goal scored by Shumanski, through a penalty kick, in the 35th minute of the final phase.

They thus advanced to 26 points (eight wins, two draws and two defeats). They equaled Apoel's score and took the lead in the Cypriot Championship by having an advantage when considering the tiebreaker criteria. The fight also includes Paphos, which has the same number of points and is in third place. They established a seven-point lead in comparison with Nea Salamis, seventh placed and the first team outside the region that allows participation in the decisive hexagonal.

12:49 AM2 hours ago

Rangers' undefeated streak

Started on October 8, Rangers' undefeated streak has seven wins and two draws. In the previous round of the Europa League, they beat Sparta Prague 2-1 in Glasgow. They reached seven points (two wins, one draw and one defeat). They occupy second place in group C. Two points below Betis, leader, who they will face, on Spanish soil, in the final round.
12:44 AM2 hours ago

Rangers

On Sunday, November 26, Rangers managed to prevent their unbeaten run from being broken. In the confrontation with Aberdeen, in the fourteenth round of the Scottish Championship in its 2023/2024 season, they came out at a disadvantage. The defense was breached by Miovski in the 11th minute. The tie was tied in the 49th minute of the final stage with a penalty kick taken by Tavernier.

There was no reason, however, for celebration. After all, they missed an opportunity to reduce their deficit in relation to Celtic, leaders of the Premiership, the country's elite division. The rivals stumbled, the day before, at Motherwell, opening the chance for Rangers to approach. However, with the draw against Aberdeen, which took the team to 28 points (nine wins, one draw and three defeats), they remained in second place with an eight point difference compared to Celtic.

Rangers
Rangers

 

12:39 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Rangers x Aris Limassol is valid for the 5th round of the Europa League 2023/24.

Rangers have not yet mathematically guaranteed qualification for the next phase, they know that by winning at home Aris will have that qualification guaranteed because in the direct confrontation with Sparta Prague they have a victory and a draw.

They have been an offensive team throughout the seasons and this one is no different, in the Scottish league in 13 rounds they have scored 27 goals and conceded 7, but in the Europa League they have been a completely different team, scoring just 4 goals and conceding 3 in 4 rounds disputed.
Aris, which has been the worst team in the group, with only one victory at home against Rangers by 2-1 and which in case of an away victory against Rangers still gives them the possibility of qualifying, so they continue to have an advantage over Rangers. In direct confrontation, the visitors are coming off two consecutive defeats in the Europa League, both against Betis, one away by 4-1 and the other at home by 0-1.

Closing the schedule for the fifth round of group C of the Europa League, the Rangers host Aris Limassol this Thursday, November 30th. The match will be held at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. It is the penultimate round of the group stage of the 2023/2024 season of the Europa League. Kick-off is scheduled for 5pm (Brasília time). The bracket also includes Sparta Prague, from the Czech Republic, and Aris Limassol, from Cyprus, who will face each other a little earlier, starting at 2:45 pm, in Prague.

12:34 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Rangers vs Aris Limassol live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a decisive Champions League match between two teams: Rangers FC on one side. On the other side is Aris Limassol. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo