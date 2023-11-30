Rangers vs Aris Limassol LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Rangers x Aris Limassol game on TV in real time?
When is the game between Rangers x Aris Limassol, how can I watch it LIVE and in real time?
Last three matchs Aris
last meeting
Thus, Rangers have a strong offensive performance, with 15 goals in six games, including four with over 2.5 goals. Aris also tends to play in games with over 2.5 goals, with three of the last four matches following this trend.
In Europa League
Aris Limassol
They thus advanced to 26 points (eight wins, two draws and two defeats). They equaled Apoel's score and took the lead in the Cypriot Championship by having an advantage when considering the tiebreaker criteria. The fight also includes Paphos, which has the same number of points and is in third place. They established a seven-point lead in comparison with Nea Salamis, seventh placed and the first team outside the region that allows participation in the decisive hexagonal.
Rangers' undefeated streak
Rangers
There was no reason, however, for celebration. After all, they missed an opportunity to reduce their deficit in relation to Celtic, leaders of the Premiership, the country's elite division. The rivals stumbled, the day before, at Motherwell, opening the chance for Rangers to approach. However, with the draw against Aberdeen, which took the team to 28 points (nine wins, one draw and three defeats), they remained in second place with an eight point difference compared to Celtic.
TIME AND PLACE!
Rangers have not yet mathematically guaranteed qualification for the next phase, they know that by winning at home Aris will have that qualification guaranteed because in the direct confrontation with Sparta Prague they have a victory and a draw.
They have been an offensive team throughout the seasons and this one is no different, in the Scottish league in 13 rounds they have scored 27 goals and conceded 7, but in the Europa League they have been a completely different team, scoring just 4 goals and conceding 3 in 4 rounds disputed.
Aris, which has been the worst team in the group, with only one victory at home against Rangers by 2-1 and which in case of an away victory against Rangers still gives them the possibility of qualifying, so they continue to have an advantage over Rangers. In direct confrontation, the visitors are coming off two consecutive defeats in the Europa League, both against Betis, one away by 4-1 and the other at home by 0-1.
Closing the schedule for the fifth round of group C of the Europa League, the Rangers host Aris Limassol this Thursday, November 30th. The match will be held at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. It is the penultimate round of the group stage of the 2023/2024 season of the Europa League. Kick-off is scheduled for 5pm (Brasília time). The bracket also includes Sparta Prague, from the Czech Republic, and Aris Limassol, from Cyprus, who will face each other a little earlier, starting at 2:45 pm, in Prague.
Europa League
Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023;
Time: 4 pm ET;
Location: Ibrox Stadium, in Glasgow, Scotland;
Where to watch: Star+