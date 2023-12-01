Puebla vs Tigres LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Tigres player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward André Pierre Gignac. The current Tigres striker has played a fundamental role in the victories obtained during the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great capacity to distribute it in the opponent's field; likewise, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, which is why he will be important to obtain the victory.
Probable Tigres lineup:
C. Rodríguez; J. Aquino, G. Pizarro, Samir, J. Angulo; F. Gorriarán, R. Carioca; L. Quiñones, J. Herrera, M. Flores; A. Gignac.
Watch out for this Puebla player:
For this first leg of the Quarterfinals, the player to watch will be the emblematic Martin Barragan, Puebla's center forward who has become a reference point for the team and a key player for the "enfranjados", also, Martin Barragan has managed to make a great duo with Memo Martinez in attack, so there could not be a Puebla offense if Barragan is not there.
Probable Puebla lineup:
J. Rodríguez; B. Angulo, G. Silva, S. Olmedo, L. Garcia; D. Álvarez, D. de Buen, P. González, K. Velasco; M. Barragán, G. Martínez.
Background
Puebla and Tigres have met on a total of 47 occasions (15 Puebla wins, 12 draws, 20 wins for Monterrey), with the scales tipping in favor of the Monterrey team. In terms of goals, 48 have been scored by Puebla and 66 by Tigres. Their last duel dates back to the Apertura 2023, on matchday 1, when the felines and cemita power drew 1-1. For this match, the numbers suggest that Puebla could win or maintain parity on the scoreboard, since in 21 matches played on the Cuauhtémoc pitch, Puebla has five wins and eight draws.
About The Stadium
Cuauhtémoc Stadium is a soccer stadium located in the city of Puebla, Mexico. It is one of the most emblematic sports venues in the country and has hosted various sporting and cultural events over the years. The stadium was inaugurated on October 6, 1968 and has been the home of several soccer teams, being mainly the headquarters of Club Puebla FC, a Liga MX team. The stadium's name pays homage to the last Aztec emperor, Cuauhtémoc. With an original capacity of around 45,500 spectators, the stadium has undergone some renovations over the years. During the 1970 FIFA World Cup held in Mexico, the Cuauhtémoc Stadium was one of the venues for several matches, including a quarter-final between Italy and Germany.
Defending the crown
The Tigres de la UANL team returns to the Mexican soccer playoffs after having managed to lift the trophy that accredited them as champions in the Clausura 2023; now, the Mexican champions must begin the defense of their crown against a Puebla team that wants to pull off the upset and eliminate the felines, who are intensely threatening to win the championship twice and seek to continue to be the rival to beat in our country. Tigres finished the tournament in third place in the general table, earning a direct place in the Playoffs without the need to complicate the ticket.
Pure cemita power
The Puebla team wants to cause a surprise at the Cuauhtémoc stadium when it receives the current Mexican soccer champion in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Liga MX, the Puebla team knows that it had to dance with the ugliest, however, for Puebla there is no impossible mission that cannot be accomplished after having started the tournament in a horrible way and at a certain point, being at the bottom of the general table, however, a great team work managed to get Puebla back to the qualifying positions for the final phase, However, a great team effort made it possible for Puebla to return to the qualification positions for the final phase, in addition to the fact that justice was done by the TAS, returning the points that had been taken away from Puebla. Now, La Franja is thinking about winning the championship and breaking a drought of more than 30 years.
The Liguilla Begins
Finally! The wait is over for all Mexican soccer fans, the Liguilla is back with all the excitement that comes with the big party of Mexican soccer. Once again, a total of 8 teams will compete in three previous phases: Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Grand Final the title that will accredit them as champions of the Apertura 2023 Tournament. From now on, it will be important to play every minute with solidity in the defense, certainty in the offense and passion all over the field to overcome their rival and get the ticket that will take them to the next round, since a single mistake could result in the elimination of the tournament and ruin everything that each team has worked on during these six months. Finally, it should be remembered that the position factor in the table will continue to be a tiebreaker in the overall score, so that the seasoning of the playoffs increases, forcing all participants to take to the field with the illusion of winning the game.
Kick-off time
The Puebla vs Tigres match will be played at Estadio Cuauhtemoc, in Puebla, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00 pm ET.
