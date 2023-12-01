Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: Getty

12:26 AM2 hours ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Paycom Center Stadium.
12:21 AM2 hours ago

12:16 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder game corresponding to the NBA regular season?

12:11 AM3 hours ago

Statements Los Angeles Lakers

David Ham spoke before facing this Oklahoma team: "He's just burst onto the scene, man, and I love watching him play. You can see the joy and the spirit that he plays with. That kid is phenomenal and every time I've seen them "Here and there in L.A. and when we cross paths during the season, he's a man full of energy. Just a bright light."

"I think this town is lucky. This franchise is very lucky to have him alongside Joel and Tobias. I think they fit very, very well together and they are a handful and they will be a handful and he is right at the top of that list in terms of what you have to deal with.”

"Not just at the beginning, but throughout the game and he is relentless. His attack continues. He is persistent and consistent."

"In a matchup like that, all those guys had to try to defend. Caris (LeVert), Darius (Garland), Max (Strus) and Donovan down the stretch of the game, that's a huge, huge challenge for a young player like Max, but it was one that was much needed. So he was amazing tonight, we congratulated him after the game. Everybody here supports him, they know how special he can be and how special he already is. And the most important thing for him is the more minutes he gets, the more comfortable he gets. We had to depend on him last year, his rookie year, because of some of the same circumstances. So he was ready to start, the kid is working furiously on his game and is constantly busy watching film and making sure he knows what to do when asked. I think you saw him tonight."
12:06 AM3 hours ago

Last quintet of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous.Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren.
12:01 AM3 hours ago

Last quintet of the Los Angeles Lakers

James Lebron, Davis Anthony, Prince Taurean, Russel D'Angelo.
11:56 PM3 hours ago

How do Oklahoma City Thunder arrive?

Oklahoma City Thunder arrives after falling to the Timberwolves 103 to 106, the Oklahoma squad will look to have a great duel today.

11:51 PM3 hours ago

How do the Los Angeles Lakers arrive?

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 134 to 98, an overwhelming score where they failed to get any closer. On Wednesday, the Lakers defeated the Detroit Pistons 133-107, in a very lively game, where the visitors tried to get closer to the scoreboard but were unable to do any damage.

11:46 PM3 hours ago

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder game will be played at the Paycom Center Stadium

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder game will be played at the TSC Arena Stadium, located in Oklahoma, United States. The property has a capacity for 18,000 people.
11:41 PM3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the minute by minute of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder match live, this match corresponds to the NBA regular season. The match will take place at the Paycom Center Stadium at 12:45 pm.
